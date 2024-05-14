Key Takeaways Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is helping drive a good fiscal year-end for 505 Games, which has been struggling.

The game has sold well on Steam, but Switch sales may be hampered by bugs.

DLC is planned for Eiyuden Chronicle, fulfilling Kickstarter stretch goals.

It's fiscal results season and that means all sorts of companies are sharing little details and information, like 505 Games (aka Digital Bros) did today regarding Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Eiyuden Chronicle was one of two releases that were released in April and it's helping drive a good fiscal year-end for the company.

505 Games has been having a rough go of it for a while, and that continues to show with the company reporting a 6.7 million Euro loss through the last 9 months. This period has seen layoffs by Digital Bros, as well as the sale of Control to Remedy, who will gain publishing rights to the game starting in 2025. Unlike many corporations, 505 Games runs its fiscal year from July to June, meaning the most recent report is for what they term their third quarter, which included the release of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake.

How is Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes selling?

Even as the third quarter was a bit shaky for 505 Games with a small loss after taxes, things are looking up for the publisher for the home stretch of their fiscal year. In the Digital Bros financial report, it states that the two releases they had in April 2024 had healthy performances, helping the publisher confirm a positive outlook for their finances for the year as a whole. So far, the only two launches in the fourth quarter have been Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, and Assetto Corsa Competizione DLC featuring a new course, which shows how the JRPG is performing well in sales, despite the rocky release of the Switch version that had extra bugs in it.

It's estimated by GameDiscoverCo that over 60,0000 copies of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes have been purchased or redeemed on Steam, which would include both backers and purchasers. This would be in addition to console sales, where on PlayStation it can most effectively evoke the nostalgia of the Suikoden series on the console that hosted the classic RPG series which Eiyuden Chronicle homages. As for Switch, the lack of historical ties and a buggy port may hamper sales there, while Xbox has Eiyuden Chronicle on game pass.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes' hasn't taken the world by storm like Palworld or Helldivers 2 have, but it has done well for its publisher, and presumably its developer Rabbit and Bear Studios, who are going to be releasing DLC for it in the future. This will fulfill the promised story DLC that was unlocked as stretch goals during its successful Kickstarter campaign, and along with updates should provide Eiyuden Chronicle with a solid future, perhaps enough to make that sequel that the Studio has hinted at.