Each character in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is unique and has their own set of recruit conditions you must meet for them to join Nowa's cause. Code L, Riufan, Nell, B'baba, and Faye will all be available for you to recruit once you complete The Proving Grounds dungeon and reach the Euchrisse region. After reaching Euchrisse, some of these characters will require more story progression for them to be recruited.

Code L

Code L is found within the rune shop in Daphan Village. For him to talk to you, you will need a Rune of Currents for him to be willing to join the Alliance Town. Code L needs the rune to help with his research, and it is dropped from the mid-dungeon boss within the Hashahn Old Town dungeon. Progress the story until you can venture further into the dungeon and once you have completed the dungron you may return to Code L. After you give Code L the Rune of Currents, he will join you. Code L can now be used as a support slot for the party and will increase each ally’s SP by 1. You are also now able to build the Rune Shop for your town on floor 2 of the Trading House, so that you can buy, sell, and equip runes in town.

Riufan

Riufan is a medium-ranged attacker that deals “thrust” damage. He has the standard defense stance that will enable him to take half the damage on his turn.

Riufan is found in the northern part of Hishahn. He can be found drinking near the watermills just past the town center in the northwest. Once you speak with him, Nowa will ask if he’d be willing to join the Alliance. Riufan will tell Nowa that he’s not going to join the Alliance until Nowa is stronger. He will be willing to fight Nowa after the Euchrisse war, and when Nowa wins the fight, Riufan will join the party.

Nell

Nell is found in Hishahn, they will be in a giant bag hidden behind one of the stalls in the northwest part of the town. Speak with Nell, and you’ll be able to recruit them to join your town. Nell can then be put in the support slot for your party, and they will increase the carrying capacity for your inventory.

B’baba

B’baba is located in the northwest building in Daphan Village and once you meet Faye in your Alliance town, you can visit B’baba so that she may join your town. She will help you with locating new allies to recruit for the town. You can now build the Divination Parlor for B’baba on the first floor of the Alliance Castle and visit her to learn where to find those new allies or to learn more about current ones and their relationships.

Faye

Faye is a medium-ranged fighter that deals “thrust” damage to enemies. She has the rune-lens abilities Feint Thrust, which deals thrust damage to 1 enemy with a high chance of stunning at the cost of 2 SP, and a passive rune that will make all treasure chests that appear in battle easily be opened. Faye’s defense ability is Expert Evasion, which will increase her evasion for 3 turns. Faye is also able to wield shields so that she can take more damage while in battle.

Faye is met when you walk on the western side of the resistance town’s castle exterior. You’ll need to speak with the fortuneteller in the northwest of Daphan Village to get help on how to catch Faye. Once B’baba’s Divination Parlor is built for your town, you can speak with B’baba to inquire about how to catch Faye. You will have to do this several times as she’s begun to build various relationships with your allies residing in town. To find her, you must now speak with Yusuke, who is located on the roof of the castle. He will be speaking with Faye, and when she's caught she will run away. Speak with B’baba once again to learn of her location, and now you must find Francesca located within the castle infirmary in the west room on the castle’s first floor. Go back to B’baba one final time to learn that Faye has now gone to hang out with Yume. Yume is located on the castle’s second floor. Approach them for the final scene for Faye to officially join the town.