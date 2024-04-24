Quick Links Frida Galdorf Falward

Each character in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is unique and has their own set of recruit conditions you must meet for them to join Nowa's cause. Frida, Galdorf, and Falward will all be available for you to recruit once you complete The Proving Grounds dungeon and reach the Euchrisse region.

Frida

Frida is found in Werne Village; she’ll have a tent set up in the southwest portion of town. Speak with her and she will join your Alliance town. Frida will now be the town’s armorer, and you can now build the Armor Shop for the town trading house so that you can now reliably buy armor within your town.

Galdorf

Galdorf is a short-ranged melee character that will be a frontline party member. He does “smash” damage and his rune-lens ability is Power Smash, which will attempt to deal massive “smash” damage with a 50% chance of missing at the cost of 3 SP. Galdorf’s defensive ability is Charge Up, which allows him to defend while building up power to raise his attack for his next turn, and it can stack 2 times.

Galdorf is found in the Abandoned Mines entrance, speak with him, and he’ll reveal that he’s a dwarven warrior. He will be in the mines looking for the Paleknight Mail that he was told would be located in the mines. If you explore The Proving Grounds dungeon thoroughly, you will find this armor on one of the lower floors of the dungeon. If not, you can still find the Paleknight Mail within the Abandoned Mines near the center. You can give the armor to Galdorf, and he will express his joy at now having the armor. Once Galdorf has the Paleknight Mail he will join your party.

Falward

Falward is a backline magic user that wields light magic. He has several support spells as well as one offense-based spell. Flash will deal moderate light damage to 1 enemy at the cost of 30 MP, Moonlight Heal restores major HP to 1 ally for 65 MP, and Sacred Shield nullifies all attacks for 1 ally once for 65 MP. Falward’s defensive option is to assume a defense stance to take half damage for his turn.

Falward is found in Altverden Village. He will be in the church in the northwest region of town. Nowa will ask him to join once you speak with him, and Falward will need a show of good faith before joining the Alliance. All you need to do is bring Falward 15 healing herbs, you can purchase them from the town store and then return to Falward with the herbs. Falward will give the herbs to the nearby townsfolk who are injured before speaking with you further and joining the Alliance.