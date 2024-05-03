Quick Links Fume Enoe Lam

Each character in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is unique and has their own set of recruit conditions you must meet for them to join Nowa's cause. Fume, Enoe, and Lam will all be available for you to recruit once you complete the Euchrisse War event. Lam will also only be available after you’ve recruited Riufan and spoken with him at the Alliance Town Inn.

Fume

Fume will be found in the middle section of the Dappled Forest and will be searching for Gocteau. You will need to have Gocteau’s Mission Guild built in your town to speak with Fume further. After the Mission Guild has been built, you can speak with Fume some more so that he can join the Alliance Town and help with gathering supplies for Nowa’s cause.

Enoe

Enoe is found in the southwestern part of Daphan Village searching for Gacteau. You will need to have Gocteau’s Mission Guild built in your town to speak with Enoe further. Once Gocteau’s Mission Guild is up and running, you can speak with Enoe. As you speak, you’ll learn that he’s been looking for a job as a guild deputy to gather supplies for the town. Accept him into the ranks and Enoe will now join the Alliance.

Lam

Lam is a long-range grapple-based fighter for your party that will be best used in the party backline. When she joins the party, she’ll have the active skill named “Channel Qi: Transformation” that will increase physical attack and speed for 3 turns, while dealing minor grapple damage to 1 enemy at the cost of 60 MP. Lam’s defensive skill is “dodge”, which will increase evasion for 3 turns when used. She will also have the Hero Combo “Old Friends Combo” with Riufan, which will deal moderate grapple damage to a row of enemies at the cost of 1 SP.

Lam is only recruitable once you have recruited Riufan. Speak with him at the Alliance Town’s inn, and he’ll speak about her briefly before directing Nowa to Daphan Village. When you visit the village, make sure you have Riufan in your party, so you can get a cutscene with him as well. While he’s in Nowa’s party, and you are in town, head north into town and then just west of the rune shop. You’ll see a blonde woman standing alone near a cart, speak with her so that Riufan can progress through to the next stage of recruitment. After you talk to her the first time, you’ll automatically go to the town entrance, keep Riufan in your party, and chat with her once again. After you speak with her a second time, Riufan will ask her to join the Alliance. After some dialogue between the two, she will join Nowa’s party.