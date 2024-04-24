Key Takeaways Unique recruit conditions for characters like Hiro, Kurtz, Sabine, Perrielle, and Janquis.

Each character in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is unique and has their own set of recruit conditions you must meet for them to join Nowa's cause. Hiro, Kurtz, Sabine, Perrielle, and Janquis will all be available for you to recruit once you complete The Proving Grounds dungeon and reach the Euchrisse region.

Hiro

Hiro is a merchant encountered in the Abandoned Mines looking to sell his wares. If you found him in the mines when you first went through the dungeon you ended up approaching him while he was foraging for supplies to sell. After you’ve spoken with him, go ahead and finish the dungeon, but you’ll come back to speak with him later. Once you have progressed the story until you have gotten to the Euchrisse region, you can return to speak with him further. Hiro will offer his item shop services to your town, so that you may now buy and sell items from your town. When Hiro joins the party, you can now go back to your town and build the Tool Shop on the first floor of the Trading House.

Kurtz

Kurtz will be in the Hishahn town within the Euchrisse region. He will be near the shop tents at the center of town. Kurtz is seeking the recipe for the “grilled tutuve” dish. He will give you the hint that the people that have the recipe are “all bark”. Return to the Treefolk Village and speak with one of the treefolk at the top of the left staircase in the middle of their village. He will give you the grilled tutuve recipe to give to Kurtz. Now you just need to return to Hishahn to give Kurtz the recipe. Once he joins the party, he will be available as a support slot character and can cook for the whole party before you enter combat. Kurtz being recruited also allows you to build a restaurant for the town so that you can order meals that will now offer various effects while in battle. Once you build the restaurant, his side quest will also begin at the inn and offer a cooking battle mini-game. Make sure to come back to your town’s inn often to play the mini-game and see how his story unfolds.

Sabine

Sabine is a short-range frontline character that deals “slash” damage. She has the standard defense skill to take half the damage from attacks when activated and her rune-lens ability at the start is a quick slash that deals 1 enemy minor “slash” damage, while also only costing 1 SP. Sabine also has a hero combo with Garr that will deal heavy “slash” damage to 1 enemy for the cost of 2 SP. Sabine has the spells Tearing Wind to deal moderate wind damage to one enemy for 15 MP, Healing Wind to moderately restore HP to one ally for 25 MP, and Wind God’s Breath to deal minor wind damage to all foes and proportionately restore ally HP for 60 MP

You first meet her in Eltisweiss’ inn after gathering the required recruits for the main story. After you go back to Nowa’s home, Kyshiri Village, she will join the party after you opt to scout the incoming invasion during the story. She will briefly leave the party after the war for Eltisweiss to be Perrielle’s bodyguard while everyone in town makes their escape from the imperial army. After the war, she won’t be seen again for some time as she’s going to be with Perrielle. She will later be seen after you complete The Proving Grounds dungeon and rejoin your party.

Perrielle and Janquis

Perrielle is a short-ranged attacker for the party that deals "smash" damage to your enemies. She also has the rune-lens spells: Flash will deal moderate light damage to 1 enemy at the cost of 30 MP, Moonlight Heal restores major HP to 1 ally for 65 MP, and Sacred Shield nullifies all attacks for 1 ally once for 65 MP. Perrielle also has the Taunting Evasion defensive ability to taunt the enemy to focus on Perrielle and greatly increase her evasion for 3 turns.

Perrielle is essentially Nowa’s boss and de facto leader and Janquis is her loyal butler. After you progress in the story enough, both of them will join the party with Sabine. When Perrielle is put in the support role for your party, she will increase your attack and action speeds. If you have Janquis in your support slot, he will double the baqua collected when combat ends.