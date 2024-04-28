Quick Links Melridge Barnard Milana Douglas

Key Takeaways Each character in Eiyuden Chronicle has unique recruit conditions.

Melridge and Barnard join after the Euchrisse War, Melridge starts with powerful fire spells.

Milana is a powerful and viable Dark Mage who can be found at the Alliance Town's rune shop.

Each character in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is unique and has their own set of recruit conditions you must meet for them to join Nowa's cause. Melridge, Barnard, Milana, and Douglas will all be available to recruit once you complete the Euchrisse War event.

Melridge

Melridge is a mage who wields fire magic and will be used in the party backline to deal damage. He will join the party with the spells: Flame, which will deal fire damage to 1 enemy for 2 SP, Fireball deals moderate fire damage to 1 enemy at the cost of 15 MP. Flame Wall deals moderate fire damage to one row of enemies at the cost of 35 MP, Fire God’s Sword grants an ally a fire damage bonus and increased attack for 3 turns for 60MP.

Melridge is first met when you meet with Euma in Hishahn and will argue with Harlan about how skilled the Euchrisse army is and that it might stand a chance against the Empire. You’ll see him again soon and speak with him about King Euma and what dealings Harlan has been making behind everyone’s back. He will be at the meeting where you present the evidence against Harlan. Shortly after the Empire invades Euchrisse, Melridge joins Kassius as he gathers the army to repel their advance. He will join the party shortly after the Euchrisse War is finished.

Barnard

Barnard is a short-ranged fighter who will be a frontline character who deals “slash” damage. Barnard has the rune-lens ability Quick Slash, which will deal minor slash damage to 1 enemy at the cost of 1 SP. His defensive ability is Dodge and Parry, which greatly increases evasion for 3 turns while also countering enemy attacks.

Barnard is first seen aiding your cause during the battle of Euchrisse. Due to still being under contract with Melridge, he will join the party alongside him and suggest where you will find new allies to join the Alliance.

Milana

Milana is a dark magic user who will occupy one of the backline slots for the party. She has the rune-lens spells: Summon Revenant Army to summon and deal smash damage to all enemies for 2 SP, Reaper’s Lullaby to deal minor dark damage to all enemies and a chance to inflict sleep for 30 MP, Sacrificial Brand to deal an enemy column moderate dark damage for 3 turns at the cost of 45 MP, and Abyssal Sword to grant 1 ally a dark damage bonus and HP drain for 3 turns at the cost of 75 MP. Milana has the defensive command Dodge to increase her evasion for 3 turns. She also has a passive skill, Rune of the Necromancer’s Secrets, that will increase her damage to revenant enemies by 50%.

Milana will be found perusing the Rune Shop within your Alliance town. When you enter the shopping building you’ll be met with a scene with her. She is a self-proclaimed necromancer keen on joining the Alliance and tells Nowa she will join the Alliance. Allow her to join your party and Milana will now be available for you to bring into battle.

Douglas

Douglas is met within the blacksmith’s building in the eastern part of Eltisweiss. When you speak with him, you’ll be met with some brief dialogue. You’ll be able to ask him to join the Alliance town immediately, but he will need 10 pieces of iron ore. If you don’t have any ore in your inventory, you can go to Redthroat Ridge and gather some. If you have Ormond in your party, you can also gather 4 at a time rather than 2. Bring the 10 iron ore back to Douglas and he will join you right away. Now that Douglas is in town, you may build the Town Smithy to upgrade weapons in your town. You can also put Douglas in your support slot for the party, increasing your attack strength for all allies.