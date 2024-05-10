Quick Links Stadler Skyd Yuferius

Key Takeaways Recruiting characters like Stadler, Skyd, and Yuferius requires completing specific challenges.

Stadler requires a mock battle and unlocks valuable support abilities for the party.

Skyd asks for a shi'arcraft race challenge that Yuferius will help Nowa complete.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes has many characters that can be recruited to join your party, some will have unique conditions you must meet for them to join Nowa's cause. Stadler, Skyd, and Yuferius will all be available for you to recruit once you have reached the town called Impershi’arc in the main story.

Stadler

Stadler can be found in Impershi’arc right after you first encounter Quinn. He will be a short walk just north of the entrance to the city. When you speak with him, he will be talking about taking on the task of training the Alliance Towns soldiers. Stadler will ask Nowa to partake in a mock battle and win, for him to consider joining the town and training the soldiers.

This will not be a battle like the one with Riufan, this is going to end up being like one of the war events where you control an army. When you defeat Stadler in the mock battle, he will join the ranks. He will also be able to join the party via the support slot and will allow all allies to act sequentially, starting with the ally with the highest action speed. Stadler will also allow the Drill Ground to now be built in your Alliance Town.

Skyd

Skyd is the leader of Impershi’arc, and you speak with him once you reach the town. Nowa will be seeking his help to get more help in fighting the empire. Skyd will happily join the fight, but only if Nowa proves his worth to them via a shi’arcraft race. After you beat the target time of 1:19:00 in the race, Skyd will then join the party.

Yuferius

Yuferius is a medium-range fighter that can be placed in the party frontline or backline. He does “smash” damage and has the defensive ability “Charge Up”. Charge Up will increase his defense while building up attack power for the next turn and can be stacked 2 times. Yuferius also comes with the active skill “Jaw Crush”, which will deal out 2 strikes dealing moderate smash damage to 1 enemy at the cost of 3 SP.

Yuferius can be found once you enter Impershi’arc and head east after the first scene with Quinn, and when you approach him you’ll automatically get a new scene with him. He’s looking to coordinate some shi’arcraft races within Impershi’arc. After this first scene, you cannot speak with him until after speaking with Skyd and being challenged to a race. After the challenge has been issued to Nowa, he can speak with Yuferius to begin the race. Once Nowa finishes the race that Skyd issued to him, Yuferius will join the party.