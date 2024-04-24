Quick Links Carrie Glen Chron

Key Takeaways Progress the story until you have completed The Proving Grounds dungeon to recruit Carrie, Glen, and Chron.

Carrie, a mage, joins the party in Hishahn and helps with healing and dealing damage.

Glen will offer a unique mini-game you can play and Chron will let you view accumulated in-game stats.

Each character in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is unique and has their own set of recruit conditions you must meet for them to join Nowa's cause. Carrie, Glen, and Chron will all be available for you to recruit once you complete The Proving Grounds dungeon and reach the Euchrisse region. You will want to find Carrie first as she will be necessary to travel around the world quickly so that you can recruit allies without backtracking through dungeons.

Carrie

Carrie is a mage that deals light damage and is perfect for the party backline. When she joins the party, she will have 5 spells that she can use. Take That! Is a spell that deals “smash” damage to 1 enemy at the cost of 1 SP. Get Lost! Is a spell that will teleport all enemies away from battle at the cost of 3 SP. Flash deals moderate light damage to 1 enemy at the cost of 30 MP, Moonlight Heal restores major HP to 1 ally for 65 MP, and Sacred Shield nullifies all attacks for 1 ally once for 65 MP. Carrie doesn’t have a shield or defensive stance but rather increases her evasion for 3 turns to mitigate damage.

Carrie will pop up out of nowhere when you are walking around Hishahn. She will immediately start speaking with Nowa, and he has to pretend that he never saw her accident when she showed up before teleporting away. When you reach the northeast part of town, she will teleport back in front of Nowa and accuse him of following her. Carrie will teleport away for a second time after their dialogue ends. She will then pop up again when you go south of the town center and speak with Nowa immediately once again. After this last piece of dialogue, Carrie will then join the party as well as give him a teleport ring. Now that Carrie has joined the party, you are now able to teleport around the world as you please. Just open the map and select where you would like to go via the world tab.

Glen

Glen will be found at Arenside after you’ve been to the Euchrisse region. You’ll find him in the (??) part of town speaking with one of the town’s children. Speak with him and he will teach you how to play a card game as well as give you a free deck of cards to use. For Glen to join you, you have to beat him at the card game. Once you beat him, he’ll join Nowa right away. Glen joining the town will now allow you to build a Build Card Shop on the first floor of your town’s trading house.

Chron

Chron will show up in your Alliance town once you have made it to the Euchrisse region. When you enter town, he’ll be in the center, and once you speak with him, he will tell Nowa that he is from the Achievement Society. He will give you “Chrom’s Medal”, which increases all stats by 5, and will now open a branch of the Achievement Society within your town. After he joins, you can build the Achievement Society branch in your town. Chron will provide you with an action log that will show you an assortment of stats you’ve accumulated in-game.