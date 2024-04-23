Key Takeaways Kogen is a medium-range attacker with "Smash" damage & defense ability. He uses the "Hail of Flails" rune-lens skill for AoE damage.

There are quite a few characters we will meet in our adventures in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, but there are some that are not immediately available to us. Here I will provide you a brief overview of each character and how they play, as well as what you'll go through before they are available to be recruited.

Kogen

Kogen is a medium-range attacker for the party that deals “Smash” damage. He’ll be able to be placed in either your frontline or backline, depending on your preference. He has the standard defense ability to take half the damage on his turn when active. He also joins the party with the rune-lens “Hail of Flails” that deals minor to heavy “smash” damage to all enemies in a single row for 4 SP.

Yuthus

Yuthus is a short-ranged character that also has armor that needs to be broken before taking heavy damage. He’s going to be a powerful frontline asset as he has the “Flawless Defense” skill that will set him up to only take 1/10th damage for his turn. Yuthus also has an exclusive rune that enables him to provide cover and protect his allies.

Zabi

Zabi is a water magic user and support character who will be one of your backline characters. He has the rune-lens skills that allow him to cast Healing Drops to heal a single character for 10 MP, Water Veil to increase magical defense for 20 MP, or Recovery Wave to heal all allies for 40 MP. Zabi also starts with some wind-based support and attack skills as well. He has Tearing Wind to deal moderate wind damage to one enemy for 15 MP, Healing Wind to moderately restore HP to one ally for 25 MP, and Wind God’s Breath to deal minor wind damage to all foes and proportionately restore ally HP for 60 MP.

Unique Hero Combo

All three of these characters also come with the Hero Combo ability, “Kogen Boys Combo”, which will deal heavy smash damage to a line of enemies that will reduce the enemy defense while also boosting ally defense for 3 turns at the cost of 3 SP for all three.

How To Recruit Kogen, Yuthus, and Zabi

You will meet these three when going through the Abandoned Mines and are at the end of the dungeon. They confront you when you reach their lair at the end. They had been stealing from the nearby villages to feed their own small village. They were blamed for the recent attack on one of the merchants. Until now, they were hiding from an attack on them a few months prior. You have to turn them in, but it will benefit the rest of the people they were protecting. During the war on Eltisweiss, Kogen will come to help you after your fight on the bridge and aid in bringing everyone in town to his old hideout. Once you reach your new resistance headquarters, they will all join the party to aid in the fight against the imperial army slowly gaining traction in the world.