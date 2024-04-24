Quick Links Mariette Pastole Hakugin

Key Takeaways Each character in Eiyuden Chronicle has unique recruit conditions to join Nowa's cause.

Mariette runs a library in town; Pastole gathers supplies; Hakugin deals throw damage.

Mariette and Pastole are in Twinhorne East; Hakugin in Daphan Village are found in Euchrisse.

Each character in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is unique and has their own set of recruit conditions you must meet for them to join Nowa's cause. Mariette, Pastole, and Hakugin will be available for your to recruit once you complete The Proving Grounds dungeon and reach the Euchrisse region.

Mariette

Mariette is first met when you reach the Twinhorne East town located in the western part of Euchrisse. She will be near the docks reading a book, and you can ask her to join you. She will offer to run a library in town so that the townsfolk and soldiers can read stories in their downtime, as well as give the students in town a place to study. You’ll need to find her Luck Charm next for her to join your town. It will be located in Greatwood to the north of town, and it will be dropped by rabbit mage enemies within the Greatwood. Once you retrieve the charm, bring it back to Mariette so that she can join your town.

Pastole

Pastole is also met when you reach Twinhorne East town located in the western part of Euchrisse. He will be outside the shop tent located in the southwest part of town. Pastole will recognize Nowa as the Alliance leader and will speak with him further. After speaking with Pastole, you can invite him to your town to help with gathering supplies for the town. Pastole isn’t a combat party member, but he can be made your support character within your party. When in the support slot, Pastole will increase acquisitions at hunting points in dungeons. When you return to your town, you are now able to build the Hunter’s Cabin for your town, which will allow you to obtain pelts.

Hakugin

Hakugin is a Shinobi who does “throw” based damage to her enemies. She’s a medium-range character who can be used on the front or backline for the party. When she joins the party, she will have the rune-lens ability Sidewinder, to deal throw damage to 1 enemy with a chance to poison the enemy at the cost of 2 SP. Her defensive ability is Expert Evasion, which will allow her to focus on evading attacks and increase her evasion for 3 turns. She will also have a hero combo with Mio that will deal moderate “slash” damage to 1 enemy at the cost of 1 SP.

Hakugin is found in the southeast part of Daphan Village, which is in the northeast part of the Euchrisse region. She will join you after she reconnects with a friend of hers. The person she’s looking for is Mio. Just make sure you have Mio in your party before speaking with her so that they may exchange some dialogue and Hakugin will ask to join the party.