Key Takeaways Various characters can be recruited post-Eltisweiss war event, each with specific conditions to join your party.

Martha will help run a farm and provide town upgrades, while Kerrin helps gather acquisitions at logging points.

Gieran, a long-range magic user, seeks the "Rune of Conservation" and offers a unique set of spells contributing to your party's strength.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes has over 100 characters to recruit, all with their own specific conditions in order for them to join your party. These characters are all available after the Eltisweiss war event in the main story. You have to leave the resistance town Nowa founded to find them in various areas, keep an eye out and progress the story just past the war event and these 4 will be available fairly quickly.

Martha

Martha is first seen when Nowa returns to his home in Kyshiri Village. After the events that take place, she won’t be found for some time. But after you reach the second region in the game, she can be found in the southwestern area within the outskirts of the resistance town. She is Nowa’s aunt and will give him some news about their home village. Martha will join your town to help run the farm for everyone and is required for the Pasturage town upgrade. Martha’s upgrade to the town will allow you to obtain food and milk. She is also a supporting character recruit for your party, which will enable you to increase acquisitions at food ingredients points.

Kerrin

Kerrin is found after the resistance has been founded, and you can start upgrading the town. She will be in the Dappled Forest just in the middle of the overworld and just south of the resistance town. She will be in a small area at the start of the dungeon located to the west, and she’ll be standing outside her cottage. To get her to join your town, you will need to bring her 20 pieces of lumber. Thankfully, the Dappled Forest dungeons she is located in will provide all the lumber you will need to bring back to her, gather the lumber, and go back to Kerrin so that she will join your town. When you get Kerrin to join town, she won’t be a normal party member, but like Cassandra, she is available to be a support character. When you use her as support, she provides you with the ability to gather more acquisitions at logging points. Kerrin’s town upgrade is the Woodcutter’s Cabin, and it will allow you to now collect lumber and fruit for the town.

Gieran

Gieran is a long-range magic user who will be a character you want to keep in your backline. His primary element for magic is earth and he will have three spell available upon joining the party. He has Earth Heal to cure any condition on 1 ally for 25 MP, Rock Thrust to deal moderate earth damage to an enemy and reduce armor for 35 MP, and Earth Shaker to deal moderate earth damage to all foes with a possibility to stun them for 55 MP. Gieran also has passive armor so that he can take a little more damage than normal in comparison to the other mages. His defense option is to take a stance to receive half damage during his turn.

Gieran is found in the Greatwood-East dungeon while escorting Kallathor home. He’ll be at the center of the first dungeon area resting near a campfire. He’s a mage who is struggling with making a name for himself. Gieran is seeking the “Rune of Conservation” and tells you that the monsters in the area are more likely to have it. The rune will be dropped from the dungeon boss at the end of the path in the area of the dungeon. Bring the rune back to Gieran, and he will thank you for helping him with his studies and will offer to join you in your travels. You will want to take the rune back to him before going forward with the story within the Greatwood or else you will have to wait until later to recruit him.

Kallathor

Kallathor is a medium-ranged fighter that does “thrust” damage. His rune-lens “Feint Thrust” will deal “thrust” damage to 1 enemy with a high chance of stunning for the cost of 2 SP. Kallathor also has the standard defense stance to take half damage for his turn.

Kallathor is found shortly after the Yarnaan cutscene with Marisa. Once you leave the resistance headquarters, Kallathor will be found by some of the villagers trying to enter the town. Sumire will show up to vouch for Kallathor and tell everyone that he’s not aggressive. After he speaks with the party, you’ll be tasked with escorting him back home to the southwest. During the trip back home, he will briefly join your party to help you open the path to his home. When you arrive at the Treefolk Village, Kallathor will stay with your party to protect the village from the imperials trying to steal the primal lens that his village keeps watch of. Once you finish The Proving Grounds dungeon with Kallathor and he retrieves the Rune of Proven Verdure, he will officially join the party.