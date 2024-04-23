Key Takeaways The indie game El Paso, Elsewhere is to be adapted into a neo-noir film by Di Bonaventura Pictures.

LaKeith Stanfield is in talks to star as James Savage in the movie adaptation.

The film will focus on James Savage's mental struggles from a post-toxic relationship while fighting supernatural creatures.

El Paso, Elsewhere has found itself a place in Hollywood. According to Deadline, Lorenzo di Bonaventura's Di Bonaventura Pictures and Colin Stark are set to produce the indie hit neo-noir video game. In addition, Academy Award nominee LaKeith Stanfield is in talks to produce and star in the adaptation.

The third-person shooter game was developed by Strange Scaffold, which is run by BAFTA nominee Xalavier Nelson Jr. El Paso, Elsewhere centers around James Savage, a vampire hunter who is tracking down his vampire ex-girlfriend to stop her from executing the entire world. In the game, players rescue hostages from a motel where his ex-girlfriend lives, all while fighting supernatural creatures. With its retro-style graphics, the game takes inspiration from Quake, Hotline Miami and the Max Payne series.

Motel Hell

The film, as Deadline reports, looks to focus on the mental struggles of James Savage, as he deals with recovering from a toxic relationship whilst fighting his inner demons. If talks go through, LaKeith would produce and portray the vampire slayer himself. Stanfield is known for his roles in Atlanta, Short Term 12, The Book of Clarence and Sorry to Bother You. He received critical acclaim for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah, for which he gained a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the 2021 Academy Awards.

Di Bonaventura Pictures is known for their work with the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises. Colin Stark was an executive producer for the Netflix series, Yasuke, which LaKeith Stanfield also starred in. This project is still in the early stages of development. No studio or director is attached.

El Paso, Elsewhere is available on Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.