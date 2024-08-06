Key Takeaways Elden Ring offers over 400 unique weapons, from elegant katanas to bizarre armaments like the Blasphemous Blade.

Some of the weirdest weapons in Elden Ring include the Bastard's Stars flail with miniature celestial planets.

Players can wield strange weapons like the Anvil Hammer or Envoy's Long Horn, adding unique combat options in the game.

Elden Ring, as well as its expansion Shadow of the Erdtree, is an unbelievably massive experience, with over 400 unique weapons for players to find throughout the vast open-world. There's truly a great-looking weapon for everybody, from beautifully-crafted katanas, to intricately-designed greatswords, to elegant and sleek longbows.

Related Elden Ring: Every Katana, Ranked For those of us still in the Sekiro mindset.

But while there are many eye-pleasing and visually refined weapons in The Lands Between, there are also a fair share of more... "peculiar"-looking armaments for players to wield. Whether it be ridiculous, obnoxious or just straight-up gross, let's take a look at some of the weirdest-looking weapons (that surprisingly pack a punch) in Elden Ring.

10 Blasphemous Blade

A sword made out of dead people

Probably the most powerful weapon on this list, the Blasphemous Blade is a greatsword beloved by players for its ability to heal the player upon felling an enemy. That being said, it's also covered in the entrails of fallen warriors, which is a gross look for any Tarnished.

The Blasphemous Blade can only be acquired by redeeming the Remembrance of the Blasphemous after defeating Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy on Mt. Gelmir. We recommend progressing through the Volcano Manor questline before attempting combat with Rykard, but you can opt to skip past it and head straight for the battle if you want.

9 Bastard's Stars

Out of this world

There doesn't seem to be much room for space-exploration in the fantasy setting of Elden Ring, and yet the Bastard's Stars flail is equipped with the power of the cosmos. This flail substitutes a morning star for a chain of miniature celestial planets, suggesting a plethora of universal and existential questions to whatever Tarnished wields it.

Related Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree - All Remembrance Bosses Here's where to find all new remembrances in the massive Elden Ring DLC expansion!

The Bastard's Stars can be obtained by redeeming the Remembrance of the Naturalborn upon defeating Astel, Naturalborn of the Void in Nokstella, Eternal City. The weapon's special attack is even stranger, creating a swirling galaxy of stars around the player that explode and damage enemies after a short delay.

8 Anvil Hammer

They really just stuck the whole anvil on there

Shadow of the Erdtree brings in truly wild new enemies and items, such as the Anvil Hammer , a colossal weapon that is pretty much just a metal pole with an entire Anvil at the end of it. This item's unique skill extends its blacksmith theming, with a slam move that creates an army of spears that shoot out of the ground around you.

The Anvil Hammer is located in the Ruined Forge Lava Intake dungeon south of Castle Ensis, inside the furnace at the end of the dungeon. Whether this weapon is a piece of resourceful craft skills or just a last-minute creation of a lazy Golem Smith is a question we may never have answered.

7 Envoy's Long Horn

Bubble blowing at its deadliest

Before encountering an Envoy enemy in Elden Ring, players had already seen their share of ridiculous occurrences in The Lands Between (whether it be somersaulting goats or Living Jars). But nothing in the game was quite the same style of surprising as the Envoy's bubble-blowing attack.

The Envoy's Long Horn is a great hammer that allows the player to wield the power of the bubble-blowers, with a unique skill that sprays a shower of high-damage bubbles in front of them. All certified members of Goofy Goober's Ice Cream Party Boat must keep an eye out for this weapon dropping from Envoy enemies that wield it.

6 Visage Shield

Next time, this guy needs to try the mild sauce

Who wouldn't want a flamethrower as an option when fighting giant monsters? Unfortunately, this flamethrower is permanently attached to a massive metallic face, acting as a bizarre piece of combat-ready art referencing the flame-bearing powers of the Fire Giants.

Related 10 Most Annoying Mob Enemies In Elden Ring Elden Ring's bosses aren't the only enemies that will have you rage-quitting!

The Visage Shield is a horrifying, but impenetrable, greatshield found in the Caelem Ruins dungeon in wester Caelid. Keen-eyed players may recognize the uncanny similarity between this shield and it's much larger (but equally hideous) doppleganger, the Flame Chariot enemy.

5 Shadow Sunflower Blossom

A beautiful flower that will actually crush you to death

The Shadow Sunflower Blossom colossal weapon from Shadow of the Erdtree is a strange choice to be sure, as most dungeon-crawling adventurers are not typically seen wielding a flower as a weapon. But upon defeating the boss you have to battle in order to obtain it, players will be left with no doubt that this is a killer piece of weaponry.

The Shadow Sunflower Blossom is obtained by redeeming the Remembrance of the Shadow Sunflower after defeating the Scadutree Avatar, appearing as a replica of the beast's huge flowering head. Upon using the item's skill, the now-handheld flower grows back to the size of the Scadutree Avatar's head, recreating its crushing Sunflower Head Slam move.

4 Grafted Dragon

Put a dragon's head where your hand should be

In what is most likely the very first Remembrance Boss battle that players face in Elden Ring, Godrick the Grafted calls upon the power of an ancient dragon in an extremely barbaric fashion, fashioning the dragon's head onto his arm as a makeshift weapon. If anyone was jealous of this rather brutal ability, they should be happy to discover the Grafted Dragon fist weapon.

Acquired by redeeming the Remembrance of the Grafted after defeating Godrick in Stormveil Castle, the Grafted Dragon is a fist weapon that, to put it simply, is a dragon's head you attach to your fist. The real magic lies in the special skill for this weapon, which brings the head to life and spews hot fireballs up into the air, falling onto nearby enemies with high damage.

3 Giant's Red Braid

Whip that hair back and forth

As we've seen, Elden Ring really likes to give players the opportunity to wield body parts as weapons, a trend perfectly showcased by the Giant's Red Braid whip weapon. Players that defeat the Fire Giant boss will be able to wield his luscious, long hair as a makeshift whip, dealing fire damage to enemies (and, we assume, covering them in massive dandruff).

To obtain the item, players must redeem the Remembrance of the Fire Giant after defeating the Fire Giant at Flame Peak. The idea of using this weapon is definitely gross (although not as gross as the next entry in this list), but it actually has a strangely beautiful skill called Flame Dance.

2 Family Heads

What is with this game and disembodied heads?

It doesn't get much stranger than this, folks. Family Heads is a flail weapon consisting of a metal handle attached to three disembodied heads, which are actually designed after the wife and daughters of its original wielder, Necromancer Garris .

Garris will drop this weapon upon defeating him in Sage's Cave in the Altus Plateau, a depressing victory once you realize he had a family. Although, the implications of Garris being a necromancer, along with the weapon's unique skill that summons spirits from the heads to attack foes, does make us wonder if he is simply joining his family on the other side.

1 Ringed Finger

You thought this was a big finger before...

If you thought this giant purple finger was gross enough already, wait until you see this bad boy's special move. The Ringed Finger is a hammer weapon equipped with a special skill that causes the disembodied pointer to swell to well over triple its size, then flicking whatever enemy is unlucky enough to be on the receiving end of the attack.

The Ringed Finger can be found in the Gelmir Hero's Grave dungeon, past the first chariot enemy. It's a truly disgusting piece of weaponry, but also a satisfying one (as many weapons are) when you can get it optimized correctly. As it turns out, killing enemies with a single gigantic flick of a finger is one of life's (or death's?) simple joys.