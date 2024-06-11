Quick Links
- Artist's Paintings in Elden Ring are fun treasure hunts, offering unique rewards but no stat bonuses.
- To find the Artist's Paintings ghost locations, think about the perspective of the painting rather than the actual location.
- Each Artist's Painting has a specific location and puzzle solution to uncover great rewards throughout the Lands Between.
Elden Ring has seven Artist's Paintings that you can throughout the Lands Between. They represent specific locations and, once you've found a painting, you will get to see the ghost of the artist who painted it at the location in which it was painted. With this in mind, to find the Paintings and solve their puzzles, you're not going to go to the actual painting's location. Rather, you're going to have to think about the perspective of the painting and find the location where the artist would have painted the picture.
Homing Instinct Painting
These paintings are just overworld hints to the puzzle at large, you can't loot them and they don't offer stat bonuses or anything like that. They're just a fun little treasure hunt that you can do as you explore the Lands Between. However, finding them will get you some great rewards that you would otherwise miss in a playthrough.
You don't actually have to find the paintings before completing their puzzles.
All Artist's Paintings Locations and Puzzles
|
Artist’s Painting
|
Image
|
Painting Location
|
Puzzle Solutions
|
Rewards
|
|
Found at the Artist’s Shack in Limgrave .
|
|
|
Located in Stormveil Castle , inside a room near the Liftside Chamber site of grace, adjacent to a courtyard heavily guarded with an Omen enemy.
|
|
|
Available at the Artist’s Shack in Liurnia of the Lakes .
|
|
|
Situated in Sellia, Town of Sorcery in Caelid, and partially concealed by rubble in the town center.
|
|
|
Positioned on the east side of Shaded Castle, in a small room filled with barrels and wooden storage.
|
|
|
Found on the first floor of the Fortified Manor in Leyndell, Royal Capital, in the same room as the Fortified Manor, First Floor site of grace.
|
|
|
Inside Castle Sol, within the main building in the courtyard center, accessible via a ladder in the northwest building, following the ramparts west, and descending a ladder after crossing a wooden post bridge.
|
