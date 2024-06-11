Quick Links

  • Artist's Paintings in Elden Ring are fun treasure hunts, offering unique rewards but no stat bonuses.
  • To find the Artist's Paintings ghost locations, think about the perspective of the painting rather than the actual location.
  • Each Artist's Painting has a specific location and puzzle solution to uncover great rewards throughout the Lands Between.

Elden Ring has seven Artist's Paintings that you can throughout the Lands Between. They represent specific locations and, once you've found a painting, you will get to see the ghost of the artist who painted it at the location in which it was painted. With this in mind, to find the Paintings and solve their puzzles, you're not going to go to the actual painting's location. Rather, you're going to have to think about the perspective of the painting and find the location where the artist would have painted the picture.

Homing Instinct Painting
These paintings are just overworld hints to the puzzle at large, you can't loot them and they don't offer stat bonuses or anything like that. They're just a fun little treasure hunt that you can do as you explore the Lands Between. However, finding them will get you some great rewards that you would otherwise miss in a playthrough.

You don't actually have to find the paintings before completing their puzzles.

All Artist's Paintings Locations and Puzzles

Homing Instinct Painting

homing-instinct-painting-4.png

Found at the Artist’s Shack in Limgrave .

  • Head to the Seaside Ruins site of grace and travel northwest until you're just southwest of the Dragon-Burnt Ruins
  • You should see a ghost sitting in a chair overlooking the ruins

Incantation Scarab

Prophecy Painting

prophecy-painting-4.png

Located in Stormveil Castle , inside a room near the Liftside Chamber site of grace, adjacent to a courtyard heavily guarded with an Omen enemy.

  • North from the Church of Pilgrimage in Weeping Peninsula , look for a cliff with a waterfull in the background
  • The ghost will be in a chair on the cliff

Warhawk Ashes

Resurrection Painting

resurrection-painting-3.png

Available at the Artist’s Shack in Liurnia of the Lakes .

  • East of Caria Manor in the Liurnia of the Lakes area, there's a small lake with rocks jutting out of the ground near a graveyard
  • The ghost will be on one of those rocks

Redmane Painting

redmane-painting-4.png

Situated in Sellia, Town of Sorcery in Caelid, and partially concealed by rubble in the town center.

  • To the northeast Fort Faroth, on some cliffs just southeast of the Dragonbarrow Minor Erdtree
  • Look out for some columbs in the forefront of the painting

Ash of War: Rain of Arrows

Champion's Song Painting

champions-song-painting-4.png

Positioned on the east side of Shaded Castle, in a small room filled with barrels and wooden storage.

  • Southwest of the Rampartside Path Site of Grace, found in Leyndell, Royal Capital , there's a cliff where you will fight Ancient Dragon Lansseax

Harp Bow

Flightless Bird Painting

flightless-bird-painting-3.png

Found on the first floor of the Fortified Manor in Leyndell, Royal Capital, in the same room as the Fortified Manor, First Floor site of grace.

  • Southeast of the Windmill Heights site of grace, you can find the artist at the edge of a cliff in a small cliffside town northeast of Leyndell, Royal Capital.

Fire's Deadly Sin

Sorcerer Painting

sorcerer-painting-4.png

Inside Castle Sol, within the main building in the courtyard center, accessible via a ladder in the northwest building, following the ramparts west, and descending a ladder after crossing a wooden post bridge.

  • Head southwest from Castle Sol in the Mountaintops of the Giants , you'll see a bridge. It'll be to the side of it. It is northwest of Stargazer's Ruins.

Greathood

