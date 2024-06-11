Quick Links All Artist's Paintings Locations and Puzzles

Elden Ring has seven Artist's Paintings that you can throughout the Lands Between. They represent specific locations and, once you've found a painting, you will get to see the ghost of the artist who painted it at the location in which it was painted. With this in mind, to find the Paintings and solve their puzzles, you're not going to go to the actual painting's location. Rather, you're going to have to think about the perspective of the painting and find the location where the artist would have painted the picture.

These paintings are just overworld hints to the puzzle at large, you can't loot them and they don't offer stat bonuses or anything like that. They're just a fun little treasure hunt that you can do as you explore the Lands Between. However, finding them will get you some great rewards that you would otherwise miss in a playthrough.

You don't actually have to find the paintings before completing their puzzles.

All Artist's Paintings Locations and Puzzles