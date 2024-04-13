Key Takeaways Golden Seeds upgrade the Sacred Flask for health and FP, scattered across varied regions.

Golden Seeds in Elden Ring are crucial for upgrading your Sacred Flask, which replenishes health and FP. Here’s a comprehensive guide on where to find these seeds across the varied regions of the game.

Introduction to Golden Seeds

Golden Seeds are scattered remnants from the shattered Elden Ring, emanating from the Erdtree. These seeds are used to increase the number of flasks you can carry, enhancing your longevity in exploration and combat.

Sacred Flask Upgrades

Upgrading your Sacred Flask requires an increasing number of Golden Seeds as you progress:

Flask Upgrade Golden Seeds Required 1st Upgrade 1 Seed 2nd Upgrade 2 Seeds 3rd Upgrade 3 Seeds 4th+ Upgrade 4 Seeds per upgrade

Golden Seed Locations by Region

Let's break down the locations of Golden Seeds by each major region in Elden Ring.

Limgrave

Fringefolk Hero's Grave : Accessible with a Stonesword Key. Found after defeating the dungeon boss.

: Accessible with a Stonesword Key. Found after defeating the dungeon boss. Between Stormhill and Stormhill Shack : Located near a golden minor Erdtree just east of the road.

: Located near a golden minor Erdtree just east of the road. Fort Haight : Near a golden minor Erdtree south of the fort entrance.

: Near a golden minor Erdtree south of the fort entrance. Stormhill Shack: Available after progressing Roderika's quest, found where she was initially encountered.

Stormveil Castle

Secluded Cell : Just down the staircase left of the Secluded Cell Site of Grace, near a group of enemies.

: Just down the staircase left of the Secluded Cell Site of Grace, near a group of enemies. Courtyard: Below the courtyard, after descending into the Foggy Depths and defeating the boss in the Chasm.

Roundtable Hold

Roderika: After advancing her quest, Roderika gives a Golden Seed at Roundtable Hold.

Weeping Peninsula

Castle Morne Rampart: On a rocky platform right of the path towards Castle Morne, amid enemy archers.

Caelid

Caelid Highway South : On the path toward Redmane Castle, southeast from the Site of Grace.

: On the path toward Redmane Castle, southeast from the Site of Grace. Bestial Sanctum: Southeast of the Bestial Sanctum, potentially accessible by teleportation from a chest.

Liurnia of the Lakes

Academy Gate Town : West among the ruins, near a golden minor Erdtree.

: West among the ruins, near a golden minor Erdtree. Academy of Raya Lucaria : After defeating Radagon, under the bridge near a golden minor Erdtree in the courtyard.

: After defeating Radagon, under the bridge near a golden minor Erdtree in the courtyard. Main Academy Gate : Northeast from the Site of Grace, under a minor Erdtree.

: Northeast from the Site of Grace, under a minor Erdtree. Caria Manor : Just outside, after reaching Mannor Upper Level Site of Grace.

: Just outside, after reaching Mannor Upper Level Site of Grace. The Ravine: Follow the river northeast from The Ravine Site of Grace to a clearing with a golden minor Erdtree.

Altus Plateau

Erdtree-Gazing Hill : Just left of the Site of Grace.

: Just left of the Site of Grace. Altus Highway Junction : North from the Site of Grace.

: North from the Site of Grace. Outer Wall Phantom Tree : Adjacent to the Site of Grace and northeast up the path, totaling four Golden Seeds in close proximity.

: Adjacent to the Site of Grace and northeast up the path, totaling four Golden Seeds in close proximity. Seethewater River: North of the Site of Grace, easier accessed from Erdtree-Gazing Hill.

Leyndell, Royal Capital

West Capital Rampart: South from the Site of Grace near a group of enemies and a minor Erdtree.

Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite

Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite: After climbing a ladder and defeating a boss, or via an alternative route skipping the boss.

Mountaintops of the Giants

Ancient Snow Valley Ruins : Near the Site of Grace, look for a minor Erdtree just off the main path through the snow-covered valley.

: Near the Site of Grace, look for a minor Erdtree just off the main path through the snow-covered valley. First Church of Marika : To the west of the church, close to the cliff's edge, guarded by formidable enemies.

: To the west of the church, close to the cliff's edge, guarded by formidable enemies. Frozen Lake: On the eastern shore of the frozen lake, easily spotted by its lone Erdtree amidst the icy landscape.

Siofra River

Siofra River Bank : Just north of the main Siofra River Site of Grace, by the riverside where the Erdtree's golden glow is visible even from a distance.

: Just north of the main Siofra River Site of Grace, by the riverside where the Erdtree's golden glow is visible even from a distance. Hallowhorn Grounds: Central area near the large gathering of wildlife, under the Erdtree that stands distinctly taller than the surrounding flora.

Ainsel River

Ainsel River Main : Shortly after the main entrance to the river, by a collapsed Erdtree near the water's edge.

: Shortly after the main entrance to the river, by a collapsed Erdtree near the water's edge. Ainsel River East: Deep into the river area, past several enemy encampments, look for a secluded Erdtree in a small clearing.

Consecrated Snowfield

Consecrated Snowfield Village : Within the ruins of the village, next to the remains of an Erdtree surrounded by spectral figures.

: Within the ruins of the village, next to the remains of an Erdtree surrounded by spectral figures. Yelough Anix Tunnel: At the exit of the tunnel, where a minor Erdtree marks the transition back to the snowy landscape.

Mohgwyn Palace

Dynasty Mausoleum Entrance : Right at the entrance, hidden behind the first large tomb you encounter.

: Right at the entrance, hidden behind the first large tomb you encounter. Palace Approach: Follow the main path leading up to the palace, just past the second group of blood-attuned enemies.

Dragonbarrow

Dragonbarrow West : Near the Site of Grace, beside a giant dragon skeleton. This location is hard to miss due to the large bones and eerie landscape.

: Near the Site of Grace, beside a giant dragon skeleton. This location is hard to miss due to the large bones and eerie landscape. Dragonbarrow East: Follow the path leading east from the main road; the Golden Seed is located under a minor Erdtree surrounded by dragon kin.

Farum Azula

Temple of Eiglay : Outside the temple, near the broken bridge section. The Golden Seed is guarded by winged adversaries.

: Outside the temple, near the broken bridge section. The Golden Seed is guarded by winged adversaries. Beside the Great Bridge: To the south of the main temple complex, where you face a formidable dragon enemy. The Golden Seed is located under the shade of a lightning-struck Erdtree.

Crumbling Farum Azula

Plaza of the Firstborn: Located in the central plaza area, under the lone Erdtree amidst ruins and several hostile creatures.

Collecting Golden Seeds: Strategies and Tips

When hunting for Golden Seeds, it’s essential to prepare adequately due to the dangers typically surrounding these valuable items. Here are some tips to help you successfully collect Golden Seeds across various regions of Elden Ring:

Preparation : Ensure you have sufficient healing items and that your gear is appropriately upgraded for the areas you're exploring, especially in higher-level regions like Farum Azula and the Mountaintops of the Giants.

: Ensure you have sufficient healing items and that your gear is appropriately upgraded for the areas you're exploring, especially in higher-level regions like Farum Azula and the Mountaintops of the Giants. Stealth and Speed : In areas with high enemy density or powerful foes, consider using stealth to bypass conflicts or moving quickly to grab the seed and retreat.

: In areas with high enemy density or powerful foes, consider using stealth to bypass conflicts or moving quickly to grab the seed and retreat. Companions: Summoning spirit ashes or co-op partners can provide necessary distractions and additional firepower, helping you secure Golden Seeds in heavily guarded locations.

By expanding your Sacred Flask capabilities with Golden Seeds, you not only increase your resilience in battle but also enhance your ability to explore more of Elden Ring’s expansive and challenging environments. Keep this guide handy as you journey through the Lands Between to ensure you don't miss any of these crucial upgrades.

This should encompass all the primary locations you need to visit to collect Golden Seeds for upgrading your Sacred Flask. This guide will be updated in the future, should any more Golden Seeds become available in the upcoming DLC.

Remember, the effectiveness of your Sacred Flask is crucial for longer explorations and challenging battles in Elden Ring, so collecting these seeds will greatly enhance your overall gameplay experience. Ensure you visit each location and utilize the strategies provided to maximize your ability to sustain and progress in the game. If you follow the guide thoroughly, you should be well-prepared with all necessary upgrades to your flask.