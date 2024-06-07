Quick Links
In Elden Ring, Great Runes are special items that you can obtain by defeating specific bosses. These bosses are the demigods of the Lands Between, and their Great Runes provide significant buffs to your character when activated. This guide will go over each Great Rune's buff, as well as where you can find them.
While most Great Runes are obtained by defeating bosses, some are not.
Godrick's Great Rune
- Category
- Item
- Subcategory
- Great Rune
- Item Effect
- Raises all attributes
There are eight total Great Runes to find in Elden Ring. One of them is a Great Rune you can find in PvP by playing as an invader. Here is a table with all Great Runes and how to get them.
All Great Rune Locations
|
Great Rune
|
How to Obtain
|
Activation Locations
|
Kill Godrick the Grafted
|
Divine Tower of Limgrave It is to the east of Stormveil Castle .
|
Kill Starscourge Radahn
|
Divine Tower of Caelid Northeast of Dragonbarrow Site of Grace.
|
This one can't be activated. Instead, it gives you the ability to respec your character.
|
Divine Tower of West Altus In Raya Lucaria.
|
Isolated Divine Tower You'll find it through the Sealed Tunnel dungeon.
|
Kill Mohg, Lord of Blood
|
Divine Tower of East Altus It is at the top of the elevator near the Forbidden Lands Site of Grace.
|
Divine Tower of East Altus
|
Phantom Great Rune
|
Use Mohg's Great Rune in PvP
|
Divine Tower of East Altus
All Great Rune Effects
|
Great Rune
|
Effects
|
Godrick's Great Rune
|
All Attributes boosted by +5 when using a Rune Arc.
|
Radahn's Great Rune
|
HP, FP, and Stamina + 15%
|
Great Rune of the Unborn
|
Unlocks the respec feature.
|
Rykard's Great Rune
|
Restores HP after defeating enemies when using a Rune Arc.
|
Malenia's Great Rune
|
After using a Rune Arc, whenever you take damage, your next hit will restore some lost HP.
|
Mohg's Great Rune
|
Grants your Summoned Spirits the Blessing of Blood buff. Whenever they kill enemies, you will restore HP. When they deal Blood damage, they get an attack buff.
|
Morgott's Great Rune
|
Increases HP by 25% when using a Rune Arc.
|
Phantom Great Rune
|
Allows you to reposition in a host's world three times.
