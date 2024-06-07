Key Takeaways Elden Ring has 8 Great Runes providing various buffs when activated by defeating specific bosses.

Some Great Runes unlock unique features like character respec, HP restoration, and buffs for Summoned Spirits.

Each Great Rune has distinct effects, such as increased attributes, HP, and the ability to reposition in PvP.

In Elden Ring, Great Runes are special items that you can obtain by defeating specific bosses. These bosses are the demigods of the Lands Between, and their Great Runes provide significant buffs to your character when activated. This guide will go over each Great Rune's buff, as well as where you can find them.

While most Great Runes are obtained by defeating bosses, some are not.

Godrick's Great Rune Great Rune Raises all attributes Godrick's Great Rune Category Item Subcategory Great Rune Item Effect Raises all attributes

There are eight total Great Runes to find in Elden Ring. One of them is a Great Rune you can find in PvP by playing as an invader. Here is a table with all Great Runes and how to get them.

All Great Rune Locations

All Great Rune Effects

Great Rune Effects Godrick's Great Rune All Attributes boosted by +5 when using a Rune Arc. Radahn's Great Rune HP, FP, and Stamina + 15% Great Rune of the Unborn Unlocks the respec feature. Rykard's Great Rune Restores HP after defeating enemies when using a Rune Arc. Malenia's Great Rune After using a Rune Arc, whenever you take damage, your next hit will restore some lost HP. Mohg's Great Rune Grants your Summoned Spirits the Blessing of Blood buff. Whenever they kill enemies, you will restore HP. When they deal Blood damage, they get an attack buff. Morgott's Great Rune Increases HP by 25% when using a Rune Arc. Phantom Great Rune Allows you to reposition in a host's world three times.