Quick Links

Key Takeaways

  • Elden Ring has 8 Great Runes providing various buffs when activated by defeating specific bosses.
  • Some Great Runes unlock unique features like character respec, HP restoration, and buffs for Summoned Spirits.
  • Each Great Rune has distinct effects, such as increased attributes, HP, and the ability to reposition in PvP.

In Elden Ring, Great Runes are special items that you can obtain by defeating specific bosses. These bosses are the demigods of the Lands Between, and their Great Runes provide significant buffs to your character when activated. This guide will go over each Great Rune's buff, as well as where you can find them.

While most Great Runes are obtained by defeating bosses, some are not.

Godrick's Great Rune
Great Rune
Raises all attributes
Powered by
Godrick's Great Rune
Category
Item
Subcategory
Great Rune
Item Effect
Raises all attributes

There are eight total Great Runes to find in Elden Ring. One of them is a Great Rune you can find in PvP by playing as an invader. Here is a table with all Great Runes and how to get them.

All Great Rune Locations

Great Rune

How to Obtain

Activation Locations

Godrick's Great Rune

Kill Godrick the Grafted

Divine Tower of Limgrave It is to the east of Stormveil Castle .

Radahn's Great Rune

Kill Starscourge Radahn

Divine Tower of Caelid Northeast of Dragonbarrow Site of Grace.

Great Rune of the Unborn

Kill Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon

This one can't be activated. Instead, it gives you the ability to respec your character.

Rykard's Great Rune

Kill Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy

Divine Tower of West Altus In Raya Lucaria.

Malenia's Great Rune

Kill Malenia, Blade of Miquella

Isolated Divine Tower You'll find it through the Sealed Tunnel dungeon.

Mohg's Great Rune

Kill Mohg, Lord of Blood

Divine Tower of East Altus It is at the top of the elevator near the Forbidden Lands Site of Grace.

Morgott's Great Rune

Kill Morgott, the Omen King

Divine Tower of East Altus

Phantom Great Rune

Use Mohg's Great Rune in PvP

Divine Tower of East Altus

elden ring 10

All Great Rune Effects

Great Rune

Effects

Godrick's Great Rune

All Attributes boosted by +5 when using a Rune Arc.

Radahn's Great Rune

HP, FP, and Stamina + 15%

Great Rune of the Unborn

Unlocks the respec feature.

Rykard's Great Rune

Restores HP after defeating enemies when using a Rune Arc.

Malenia's Great Rune

After using a Rune Arc, whenever you take damage, your next hit will restore some lost HP.

Mohg's Great Rune

Grants your Summoned Spirits the Blessing of Blood buff. Whenever they kill enemies, you will restore HP. When they deal Blood damage, they get an attack buff.

Morgott's Great Rune

Increases HP by 25% when using a Rune Arc.

Phantom Great Rune

Allows you to reposition in a host's world three times.

elden_ring_artwork_elden_ring_wiki_guide_15_1920px
Related
Elden Ring: Level 100+ Black Bow Archer Build Guide

This is a Dexterity/Strength build that focuses on making archery viable all the way through to endgame.