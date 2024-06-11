Quick Links All Larval Tear Locations

Key Takeaways Respec ability in Elden Ring requires difficult boss fight with Rennala and a rare Larval Tear item.

Players can obtain up to 11 Larval Tears in a single playthrough to respec their character.

Multiple locations in the game offer opportunities to acquire Larval Tears for rebirth.

In Elden Ring, the ability to respec is locked behind a tricky boss fight against Rennala. But, since that's not enough trouble, you're going to have to have a Larval Tear to respec your character, too. There are a small handful of them that you can get in a single playthrough, with 11 available in a run. This gives you some wiggle room with how often you can respec, but not so much that you can spam new builds in any given run.

This guide will help you find all the Larval Tears in the game. Let's get into it.

Location Description Limgrave - East of Agheel Lake South site of grace A Lesser Runebear disguised as an Undead Soldier drops a Larval Tear here. Liurnia of the Lakes - Village of the Albinaurics Located north of Folly of the Lake site of grace in the graveyard of the Village of the Albinaurics, a Larval Tear can be found. Liurnia of the Lakes - between Rose Church and Boilprawn Shack A Grafted Scion, disguised as a Giant Lobster, drops a Larval Tear here. Liurnia of the Lakes - Caria Manor A Larval Tear can be bought for 3,000 Runes from Pidia, Carian Servant at Caria Manor. Caelid - graveyard in southern Caelid An undead soldier who transforms into a Troll and is defeated here will drop a Larval Tear. Siofra River - near the top of the waterfall west of Worshipper’s Woods site of grace A Nomadic Merchant located atop the wooden scaffolding west of Worshipper’s Woods site of grace sells a Larval Tear for 3,000 Runes. Minor Erdtree - East of Woodfolk Ruins A Lion Guard initially disguised as an Undead Soldier drops a Larval Tear in the ruins east of Woodfolk Ruins. Nokron, Eternal City - through the fog gate near the Nokron, Eternal City site of grace The Mimic Tear boss drops a Larval Tear here. Nokron, Eternal City - north from the Night’s Sacred Ground site of grace Head north from the site of grace, take the stairs to the right, and inside the building, destroy a large Iron Ball (a disguised Silver Tear) for a Larval Tear. Nokron Eternal City - west of Siofra River Well Depths site of grace Two Larval Tears are found west of this site of grace; one in a stone building and another under the Gazebo further west. Nokstella, Eternal City - near the Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella site of grace An Iron Ball (disguised Silver tear) on the bridge nearby drops a Larval Tear.