These Legendary Armaments are a few of the most powerful weapons that can be found in Elden Ring. Acquiring them all will unlock the Legendary Armaments trophy and achievement. There are 9 Legendary Armaments in total to be found throughout the game. Some of these are missable, so take some care to go through this list and make sure you haven't missed one already.

You can always return to these locations in new game plus to get the weapon you missed, so don't be worried about having to start all over!

Can You Miss a Legendary Weapon?

Yes, you can absolutely miss any of the weapons on this list - technically. If you speed your way through the game, any of these weapons can be missed. However, you don't necessarily have to start a new game in order to get these weapons and erase all of your current progress. You get the achievement by having these weapons on your character, meaning you could simply play through the whole game and then go into new game plus and collect the ones that you don't have yet.

I have noted for you in the table below which weapons are particularly easy to miss, assuming you are playing the game normally and exploring everything (read: not speedrunning or rushing in general).

Do You Need Legendary Weapons to Beat Elden Ring?

No, you really don't need any Legendary item at all to beat Elden Ring. Most builds that I've seen and used in my own playthroughs do not use any of the weapons on this list. In fact, you can beat Elden Ring with the memiest of builds! You have a lot of freedom in Elden Ring to pick a build that works for you, whether that lean into the roleplaying aspect of the game or just straight number-crunching and min-maxing. There's nothing wrong with either playstyle. However, these weapons are pretty cool! And you get bragging rights for getting the achievement, so you may as well at least pick them up. It doesn't hurt to have them in your inventory, after all.

All Legendary Weapons and How to Get Them in Elden Ring

Weapon Type Stat Requirements Scaling Location and How to Get It Devourer's Scepter Great Hammer Str 24 Dex 20 Fai 25 Str D Dex D Fai D East of Stormhill Stormhill Knight Bernahl Complete the Volcano Manor questline. Knight Bernahl will invade in Crumbling Farum Azula after reaching the Great Bridge Site of Grace. Take the left path instead of heading right to the boss room. Note: This weapon is missable. Grafted Blade Greatsword Greatsword Str 40 Dex 14 Str C Dex E Defeat the boss at Castle Morne , towards the southeast corner of the map. Sword of Night and Flame Straight Sword Str 12 Dex 12 Int 24 Fai 24 Str E Dex E Int D Fai D At Caria Manor , go to the Manor Lower Level Site of Grace. Follow the wall to the third tower, go down, and jump to another building. There should be a ladder leading inside, which will have a chest with this weapon. Ruins Greatsword Greatsword Str 50 Int 16 Str B Int E After killing Starscourge Radahn , return to Redmane Castle near the Chamber Outside the Plaza Site of Grace. Go to where the announcement area was, then to the church where you'll find Witch-Hunter Jerren . The announcement area turns into a boss area. Defeat them. Marais Executioner's Sword Greatsword Str 24 Dex 14 Arc 23 Str C Dex E Arc D Kill the boss in The Shaded Castle , found north of the Grand Lift of Dectus and west of the broken bridge. Eclipse Shotel Curved Sword Str 10 Dex 25 Fai 30 Str 10 Dex 25 Fai 30 Castle Sol , located in the northern part of Mountaintops of the Giants . Go through the castle until you reach the Church of Eclipse Site of Grace. The weapon is on an altar just around the corner inside the church. Golden Order Greatsword Greatsword Str 16 Dex 21 Fai 28 Str E Dex D Fai C Get the Haligtree Medallion and go to the Consecrated Snowfield. Travel east from Ordina, Liturgical Town Site of Grace. Then head south of the Minor Erdtree (Consecrated Snowfield) to the Cave of the Forlorn . Kill the boss inside. Bolt of Gransax Spear Str 20 Dex 40 Str D Dex D Leyndell, start from the Erdtree Sanctuary Site of Grace. Go west, down the stairs and elevator and some more stairs, kill some enemies, and then look for a drop point on the left leading onto a giant golden spear in the wall. Carefully climb up the weapon. Note: This weapon is missable. Dark Moon Greatsword Greatsword Str 16 Dex 11 Int 38 Str D Dex D Int C Just follow Ranni the Witch 's quest until the Moonlight Altar portion. You can't miss it if you follow along with the quest.

That's about all you need to know to fill out your Legendary armament inventory in Elden Ring! By following this guide, you'll easily get the achievement and be one step closer to 100%ing Elden Ring. Take care, gamers!