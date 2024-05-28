Key Takeaways Six Legendary Ashes in Elden Ring are powerful, missable summons with lore tied to them.

Ashes can be summoned with the Spirit Calling Bell and reused in battles, saving them for tough enemies.

Legendary Ashes like Lhutel, Tiche, Ogha, Mimic Tear, Kristoff, and Finlay offer gameplay advantages.

In total, there are six Legendary Ashes you can find throughout Elden Ring. These Ashes, while missable, can be found all in one playthrough. However, if you missed one in your playthrough, don't hasten to start your save all over. You can always get the Ashes in new game plus and get the achievement that way!

Ashes, or rather Spirit Ashes, are summonable and upgradeable companions in the Lands Between. Some of them are simple beasts, while others are NPCs with deep lore. You need the Spirit Calling Bell in order to summon them to fight alongside you, which you get from Renna at the Church of Elleh near the beginning of the game.

Spirit Calling Bell Key Item Bell that summons various spirits from ashen items Spirit Calling Bell Category Item Subcategory Key Item Item Effect Bell that summons various spirits from ashen items

After you have summoned once in a given area, you will not be able to summon another Ash again until you rest at a Site of Grace or Fast Travel. However, Spirit Ashes are reusable, so you can bring them into plenty of battles. Many players opt to save their Spirit Ash summon for big boss fights. Spirit Ash summons also require you have FP (or sometimes HP) to spare, with the amounts differing per individual summon.

The Legendary Ashes, while unnecessary to beat the game, are the strongest summons the game has to offer. They offer a significant gameplay advantage that can't go ignored, so it's in your best interest to collect them for their strengths alone if not for the achievement. Let's get into each of them!

Lhutel the Headless

Lhutel the Headless Ashes Summon Spirit Ash 104 Summons spirit of Lhutel the Headless Lhutel the Headless Ashes Category Spirit Ash Subcategory Summon FP Cost 104 Item Effect Summons spirit of Lhutel the Headless Quantity 1

This guy is the unmounted version of a Mausoleum Knight. It costs 104 FP to cast, and is a tankier summon to pick up. Good for players running squishier builds, in general. You can pick up Lhutel the Headless by killing the Cemetery Shade at the Tombsward Catacombs.

The Cemetery Shade is an optional boss. When you go to fight this thing, try to bring some Holy damage items along with you. It is particularly weak to these types of attacks. Be careful, however, when you handle this boss. The Shade deals a great deal of Slashing and Piercing damage and can inflict Hamorrhage, which is quite annoying.

Black Knife Tiche

Black Knife Tiche Ashes Summon Spirit Ash 132 Summons spirit of Black Knife Tiche Black Knife Tiche Ashes Category Spirit Ash Subcategory Summon FP Cost 132 Item Effect Summons spirit of Black Knife Tiche Quantity 1

Like other Black Knife Assassins, Tiche is equipped with her Black Knife imbued with the Rune of Death. Tiche is a great, rogue-like summon that can deal a ton of damage. If you're running a tankier build, Tiche is a great option for a Spirit Ash to have on hand for some extra damage. Assuming you're going to be keeping aggro, that is. Tiche isn't amazing at taking hits.

Black Knife Tiche is droppped by Alecto, Black Knife Ringlear when you kill him at the Ringleader's Evergaol in southwest Liurnia. This is an optional field boss, close to the Moonlight Altar. He's weak to Standard, Slashing, Striking, and Frostbite damage.

Redmane Knight Ogha

Redmane Knight Ogha Ashes Summon Spirit Ash 106 Summons spirit of Redmane Knight Ogha Redmane Knight Ogha Ashes Category Spirit Ash Subcategory Summon FP Cost 106 Item Effect Summons spirit of Redmane Knight Ogha Quantity 1

Redmane Knight Ogha (one of my favourite summons, personally) is a Spirit Ash that uses a greatbow to deal damage from afar. This is another summon that's really good at dealing damage, as long as you're taking the aggro and hits. If you can keep the enemy's attention, Ogha can devastate from a distance.

You can pick up Ogha from the Putrid Tree Spirit in the War-Dead Catacombs of Caelid. To get there, you need to travel to the Site of Grace left behind after killing Starscourge Radahn, and then going north/northeast until you get to the upper corner of the area. You'll see a door in the cliffside.

Mimic Tear

Mimic Tear Ashes Summon Spirit Ash Summons mimic tear spirit Mimic Tear Ashes Category Spirit Ash Subcategory Summon Item Effect Summons mimic tear spirit Quantity 1 HP Cost 660

Famously nerfed, the Mimic Tear resembles a quicksilver blob that quickly turns into your character, copying your gear and your items that you have equipped. It is also a boss! While nerfed, the Mimic Tear Spirit Ash is still very good. A lot of people will tell you to pick it up over any other Spirit Ash, and plenty still run it regularly in their builds. What's better than the quicksilver blob you know, eh?

Luckily, you don't have to fight the Mimic Tear boss to get this Spirit Ash. Rather, it is found in a chest behind an imp stature door in Night's Sacred Ground . Make sure you bring a Stonesword Key or two while exploring this area.

The Mimic Tear requires HP to summon! Make sure you have enough before you try, because it will kill if you're squishy.

Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff

Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff Ashes Summon Spirit Ash 108 Summons spirit of Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff Ashes Category Spirit Ash Subcategory Summon FP Cost 108 Item Effect Summons spirit of Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff Quantity 1

Kristoff is a summon that uses a greatshield and a spear imbued with lightning. It costs an easy 108 FP to cost, and is a half-decent front line Ash to have.

It is dropped by the Ancient Hero of Zamor after you kill him. You can find him in the Sainted Hero's Grace, which is west of Leyndell, Royal Capital.

Cleanrot Knight Finlay

Cleanrot Knight Finlay Ashes Summon Spirit Ash 127 Summons spirit of Cleanrot Knight Finlay Cleanrot Knight Finlay Ashes Category Spirit Ash Subcategory Summon FP Cost 127 Item Effect Summons spirit of Cleanrot Knight Finlay Quantity 1

Finlay is one of the survivors of the Battle of Aeonia, who carried the slumbering Malenia back to the Haligtree following her duel with Radahn. She's a tough Spirit with an interesting set up, wielding a sword and a scythe together.

You can find her Ashes in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree. You'll go to the Prayer Room Site of Grace, through the northern door, continuing in the same direction until you reach a stairway leading up. Go up and look right, and you should see an archway with a dropoff point that has a gazebo on it. There will be a room near that gazebo with a chest in it, guarded by a Cleanrot Knight. Take this slow and steady. This path is full of tough enemies.