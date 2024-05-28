Key Takeaways Legendary spells like Flame of the Fell God or Greyoll's Roar require high faith & intelligence for maximum impact. (120)

Missing these spells in one playthrough is fine; get them in New Game Plus to still achieve them. (98)

Elden Stars, Comet Azur, and Stars of Ruin are powerful spells with different requirements and locations to find. (114)

The 7 Legendary Spells listed within this guide are some of the most powerful spells to exist in Elden Ring. With the right build, these spells can be outright devastating. Some of these are meta (or used to be meta) for mage builds, and you should consider adding them to your arsenal for that fact alone if not for the achievement.

Like all other Legendary gear out there, Spells can be missed in a single playthrough. That being said, you need not restart your save if you happened to miss one or more of these. You can obtain them in new game plus and still net yourself the achievement just as well. Let's get into it!

Flame of the Fell God

Flame of the Fell God Incantation Magic Spell Fire Giant 2 Summons raging fireball that explodes and sets the area ablaze 41 Flame of the Fell God Category Magic Spell Subcategory Incantation Item Effect Summons raging fireball that explodes and sets the area ablaze Slots Used 2 Req INT Spell 0 Req FAI Spell 41 Req ARC Spell 0 Stamina Cost 42 Subcategory2 Fire Giant

Flame of the Fell God is an awesome spell that requires 41 Faith to even cast. It summons a fireball that explodes, setting flame to the surrounding area. It is an Incantation, being a Faith-based spell, that requires a Sacred Seal in order to cast. It also costs about 42 Stamina to use, deals fire damage (of course), and can knock back enemies with its explosion.

You can pick this Incantation up after killing Adan, Thief of Fire . He'll be in Liurnia of the Lakes .

Greyoll's Roar

Greyoll's Roar Incantation Magic Spell Dragon Communion 2 Emits the roar of Elder Dragon Greyoll. 28 17 Greyoll's Roar Category Magic Spell Subcategory Incantation Item Effect Emits the roar of Elder Dragon Greyoll. Slots Used 2 Req INT Spell 0 Req FAI Spell 28 Req ARC Spell 17 Stamina Cost 80 Subcategory2 Dragon Communion

Greyoll's Roar conjurs up the shriek of Greyoll himself, a powerful blast of noise that debuffs enemies by temporarily decreasing their defense and attack power. This is an Incantation that requires 28 Faith and 17 Arcane to cast, and also takes up 2 Spell Slots. It deals physical damage and 17 stance damage, as well as applying a knockback if the opponent's stance is broken.

Greyoll's Roar can be purchased from the Dragon Communion Altar at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion , located in Caelid, for 3 Dragon Heart s. You will have to kill Elder Dragon Greyoll to unlock this.

Elden Stars

Elden Stars Incantation Magic Spell Erdtree 2 Creates a steam of golden shooting stars that assail the area. 50 Elden Stars Category Magic Spell Subcategory Incantation Item Effect Creates a steam of golden shooting stars that assail the area. Slots Used 2 Req INT Spell 0 Req FAI Spell 50 Req ARC Spell 0 Stamina Cost 48 Subcategory2 Erdtree

Elden Stars produces a torrent of golden, shooting stars that assault the area. It costs 41 FP and 2 Spell Slots to be able to use, and you also will need a whopping 50 Faith to even think about using it.

This Incantation can be found in the Deeproot Depths, west from the Great Waterfall Crest. You will look to the northwest once you've come upon some roots, and will follow one particular root going up to a cave. Go in the cave, fight the enemies (lots of ants), and Elden Stars will be on a body near the exit.

Founding Rain of Stars

Founding Rain of Stars Sorcery Magic Spell Primeval 32 2 Releases a downpour of star rain for a while 52 Founding Rain of Stars Category Magic Spell Subcategory Sorcery FP Cost 32 Item Effect Releases a downpour of star rain for a while Slots Used 2 Req INT Spell 52 Req FAI Spell 0 Req ARC Spell 0 Stamina Cost 31 Subcategory2 Primeval

Founding Rain of Stars is a Sorcery that costs 27 FP and 2 Spell Slots to be able to use. You'll also need an insane 52 Intelligence to wield it in battle. This spell rains down stars for a short period in an area around your character.

You can find this Sorcery in the Heretical Rise of Mountaintops of the Giants, within a chest. There will be an invisible bridge to pass over a ravine, taking note of the mist that indicates the safe path. It's easier to see at night, so I recommend waiting until then to find this.

Ranni's Dark Moon

Ranni's Dark Moon Sorcery Magic Spell Full Moon 62 2 Incarnate a cold, dark moon and launch it at foes. 68 Ranni's Dark Moon Category Magic Spell Subcategory Sorcery FP Cost 62 Item Effect Incarnate a cold, dark moon and launch it at foes. Slots Used 2 Req INT Spell 68 Req FAI Spell 0 Req ARC Spell 0 Stamina Cost 32 Subcategory2 Full Moon

Ranni's Dark Moon is a Sorcery that launches a (small) dark moon at your enemies. For the cost of 57 FP and 2 Spell Slots, you can use this spell whenever you like! That is, provided you have 68 Intelligence, you can use it whenever you like. Oof.

You can find this spell in Chelona's Rise, in a chest at the top of the tower. You'll have to make a significant amount of progress in Ranni's questline to get access to the upper plateau in southwest Liurnia of the Lakes .

Comet Azur

Comet Azur Sorcery Magic Spell Glintstone 40 (46) 3 Fires a tremendous comet within a starry torrent 60 Comet Azur Category Magic Spell Subcategory Sorcery FP Cost 40 (46) Item Effect Fires a tremendous comet within a starry torrent Slots Used 3 Req INT Spell 60 Req FAI Spell 0 Req ARC Spell 0 Stamina Cost 34 Subcategory2 Glintstone

A favourite in the community, Comet Azur is just a straight up lazer. It's a great spell, with some high costs. You'll need 40 FP, 3 Spell Slots, and 60 Intelligence to use this thing in battle.

You can find this in Hermit Village in Mt. Gelmir . You'll get it from Primeval Sorcerer Azur, who's sitting near the cliffs in the northeast.

Stars of Ruin

Stars of Ruin Sorcery Magic Spell Primeval 38 1 Fire twelve dark shooting stars that pursue foes 43 Stars of Ruin Category Magic Spell Subcategory Sorcery FP Cost 38 Item Effect Fire twelve dark shooting stars that pursue foes Slots Used 1 Req INT Spell 43 Req FAI Spell 0 Req ARC Spell 0 Stamina Cost 29 Subcategory2 Primeval

Stars of Ruin is a Sorcery that fires off twelve volleys of dark shooting stars. These suckers home - it's a great spell, with relatively lower costs compared to the other chonkers on this list. You'll need 32 FP, 1 Spell Slot, and 43 Intelligence to be able to use this spell.

You can find this in Caelid, relatively early. It'll be given to you by Master Lusat when you interact with him inside the Sellia Hideaway, which is behind an arcane ward in the second pit. You'll need the Sellian Sealbreaker to get through that ward.