Key Takeaways Finding Legendary Talismans in Elden Ring requires patience and preparation to navigate challenging areas.

Missing any Talismans can be rectified in new game plus without starting over; do not delete saves in advance.

Each Talisman, like the Radagon Icon, has unique effects and specific locations to obtain them safely.

In order to get the Legendary Talismans trophy and achievement in Elden Ring, you need to find these 8 Legendary Talismans. These guys are a little bit of a hassle to find, let alone to get to (most of them are surrounded by enemies or in tough areas to begin with). Make sure you are well-prepared before setting off on your adventue to find these items.

With that said, if you don't find all of these in your first playthrough, you can always get them in new game plus. You do not need to start over and lose all your current progress in order to get this achievement, so please don't go deleting your saves preemptively!

Radagon Icon Talisman Shortens spell casting time.

How to Find

In Raya Lucaria Academy, the Radagon Icon can be found on the second floor of the Debate Parlor Site of Grace area. It will be inside a treasure chest!

Radagon Icon Effects

Gives 30 Dexterity exclusively to spellcasting. Your maximum casting speed will rise to 70 Dex.

Radagon's Soreseal Talisman Greatly raises attributes, but also increases damage taken.

How to Find

In Fort Faroth, you can find this item on a corpse. You'll start from the Fort Faroth Site of Grace, run into the fort, climb up the ladder, make a right and jump down onto the roof. Run past two huge roof holes and go down the ladder of the third. You'll follow the wall to the right (facing away from the ladder) to its conclusion, break a couple of planks, and go into the room they were hiding. The Talisman will be on a corpse beyond.

Radagon's Soreseal Effects

The Radagon's Soreseal Talisman will raise the character's Vigor, Endurance, Strength, and Dexterity by 5 points each. However, your damage taken increases by 15%.

Godfrey Icon Talisman Enhances charged spells and skills.

How to Find

In the Golden Lineage Evergaol , you can loot this from Godefroy the Grafted after killing him.

Godfrey Icon Effects

Godfrey Icon will raise the attack power of charged Spell and Skills by 15%. It does not affect Stance damage (which makes Rejection the only spell that does not get affected by this Talisman).

Moon of Nokstella Talisman Increases memory slots by 2

How to Find

In Nokstella, Eternal City, you can find a chest underneath a throne. It will be in the highest room in the city and guarded by two Mimic Tears as well as a Nox warrior.

Moon of Nokstella Effects​​​​​​​

This Talisman will increase your character's Memory Slots by 2.

Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman Talisman Enormously boosts physical damage negation

How to Find

You can find this in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree. It will be in a chest on a raised platform just inside the northeast building. There are several Pests in this area, so be careful when you go for this one.

Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman ​​​​​​​Effects​​​​​​​

The Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman will reduce the physical damage your character takes by 20% (this effect is reduced to 5% while in PvP).

Marika's Soreseal Talisman Greatly raises attributes, but also increases damage taken.

How to Find

This can also be found in the Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree area. It will be on an altar, sealed in a room in the lower southeast levels. It requires a Stonesword Key to unlock.

From the Prayer Room Site of Grace, you'll go through the door to the north and cross over to a walkway with an Erdtree Avatar. Go to the south end of the walkway, jump down the west side, and then once again to reach the door. This is the safest method for reaching this area.

Marika's Soreseal ​​​​​​​Effects​​​​​​​

The Marika's Soreseal Talisman raises your character's Mind, Intelligence, Faith, and Arcane by 5 each. However, it will increase your damage taken by 15%.

Old Lord's Talisman Talisman Extends spell effect duration.

How to Find

You can find Old Lord's Talisman in a chest in Crumbling Farum Azula . The chest will be inside a rotunda towards the eastern edge of the Dragon Temple Rooftop. You can get here by heading north from the Great Bridge and entering the building, exiting onto the right-hand balcony and taking the ladder down to the walkway. It is surrounded by enemies, and if you killed Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy in the Volcano Manor , you'll also be invaded by Bernahl here.

Old Lord's Talisman ​​​​​​​Effects​​​​​​​

This Talisman will extend the duration of Spell by 30%.

Erdtree's Favor +2 Talisman Raises maximum health by 4%, stamina by 9.6%, and equip load by 8%.

How to Find

You can find this Talisman in Leyndell, Ashen Capital. It will be on top of a branch jutting out in a courtyard. It will be guarded by 3 Lesser Ulcerated Tree Spirits. You're going to want to fast travel to the Forbidden Lands Site of Grace and take the elevator up to the city. You'll go out the west door, fight some enemies, go down some stairs, and then you'll take a wooden elevator down. This takes you to a spot overlooking the courtyard. Hug the left wall, and you can avoid most of the enemies in this area.

Erdtree's Favor +2 ​​​​​​​Effects

This talisman is a direct upgrade from Erdtree's Favor and Erdtree's Favor +1. It increases your HP by 4%, your Stamina by 10%, and your Equip Load by 8%.