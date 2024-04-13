Key Takeaways Memory Stones can be purchased at Roundtable Hold for 3000 Runes each.

Weeping Peninsula Memory Stone requires defeating 3 beasts and finding the stone at the tower.

Various Memory Stones are scattered across different locations in the game, each with unique unlock requirements.

In Elden Ring, Memory Stones are crucial for all types of builds as they increase the number of spells a player can memorize and cast. This guide will detail where to find all the Memory Stones scattered across the game's expansive world, including those available at Roundtable Hold.

Memory Stones at Roundtable Hold

Twin Maiden Husks : Purchase for 3000 Runes. Accessible upon first arriving at Roundtable Hold.

: Purchase for 3000 Runes. Accessible upon first arriving at Roundtable Hold. Enia: Purchase for 3000 Runes, available after defeating Godrick the Grafted.

Weeping Peninsula Memory Stone Locations

Oridys’s Rise

Location: South of Limgrave, Weeping Peninsula.

Unlocking: Kill "three wise beasts" after reading the note at the tower base.

Beast 1 : Right of the tower steps, phantom turtle.

: Right of the tower steps, phantom turtle. Beast 2 : North from the steps, on the road.

: North from the steps, on the road. Beast 3: Invisible in a pool southwest of the tower. Look for a ripple in the water.

Access: Once the beasts are defeated, the tower can be entered to find the Memory Stone at the top.

Liurnia of the Lakes Memory Stone Locations

Three Sisters - Seluvis’s Rise

Requirement : Defeat Royal Knight Loretta at Caria Manor.

: Defeat Royal Knight Loretta at Caria Manor. Procedure: Post-defeat, find the rise behind the manor. Speak to Ranni the Witch at Ranni’s Rise to unlock.

Raya Lucaria - Red Wolf of Radagon

Requirement: Defeat the Red Wolf of Radagon in Raya Lucaria Academy. This boss fight is part of the main storyline.

Testu’s Rise

Challenge : Kill three phantom turtles and evade phantom skeletons.

: Kill three phantom turtles and evade phantom skeletons. Location: Northern Liurnia of the Lakes.

Converted Tower

Approach : Use the ruins east of the tower to access the second level by jumping onto the roof.

: Use the ruins east of the tower to access the second level by jumping onto the roof. Location: Western Liurnia, southeast from the Minor Erdtree.

Caelid / Dragonbarrow Memory Stone Locations

Lenne’s Rise

Access Method : Use the nearby wind lift while mounted on Torrent to land on the balcony.

: Use the nearby wind lift while mounted on Torrent to land on the balcony. Location: Northeastern Caelid / Dragonbarrow.

Northeast of Hermit Village - Demi-Human Queen Margot

Requirement : Defeat the optional boss Demi-Human Queen Margot.

: Defeat the optional boss Demi-Human Queen Margot. Directions: From Seethewater Terminus, head southeast past the lava pool to Hermit Village.

Altus Plateau Memory Stone Locations

Mirage Rise

Location : Located near the Grand Lift of Dectus in Altus Plateau.

: Located near the Grand Lift of Dectus in Altus Plateau. Unlocking : Similar to previous rises, defeat three phantom creatures that spawn around the area.

: Similar to previous rises, defeat three phantom creatures that spawn around the area. Procedure: After defeating the creatures, access the top of the rise to find the Memory Stone.

Mountaintops of the Giants Memory Stone

Shack of the Lofty

Requirement : Defeat the Fire Giant in the Mountaintops of the Giants.

: Defeat the Fire Giant in the Mountaintops of the Giants. Location : After the boss battle, continue north until you find a secluded path leading to the Shack of the Lofty.

: After the boss battle, continue north until you find a secluded path leading to the Shack of the Lofty. Procedure: The Memory Stone is inside a chest within the shack.

Siofra River Memory Stone Location

Mohgwyn’s Palace

Access Method : To reach this area, you must first complete Varre’s questline which begins near the Siofra River.

: To reach this area, you must first complete Varre’s questline which begins near the Siofra River. Location : Deep within Mohgwyn’s Palace, guarded by numerous enemies.

: Deep within Mohgwyn’s Palace, guarded by numerous enemies. Procedure: The Memory Stone is located behind the main altar, after defeating the area boss, Mohg, Lord of Blood.

Consecrated Snowfield Memory Stone Location

Ordina, Liturgical Town

Requirement : Unlock the area by finding the secret map pieces in the Consecrated Snowfield.

: Unlock the area by finding the secret map pieces in the Consecrated Snowfield. Location : In the underground part of Ordina, accessible through a hidden pathway on the outskirts of the town.

: In the underground part of Ordina, accessible through a hidden pathway on the outskirts of the town. Procedure: Navigate the underground labyrinths to discover the Memory Stone protected by a powerful phantom enemy.