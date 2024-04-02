Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Completing Elden Ring's side quests: track NPCs, rewards, and lock-out conditions to avoid missing critical quests.
- Quests range from delivering letters to defeating bosses with specific rewards and NPC interactions.
- Embrace the complex world of Elden Ring by engaging with various quest givers and aiding them to unlock unique rewards.
Hello, Gamers!
Navigating the complex world of Elden Ring's side quests can be daunting. This guide is designed to help you track and complete the diverse range of quests provided by various NPCs throughout the game. Pay close attention to the lock-out conditions to ensure you don't miss out on any critical quests.
1. Quest Giver: Irina
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
Edgar, Hyetta
|
Unknown
2. Quest Giver: White Mask Varre
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
Hyetta
|
Unknown
3. Quest Giver: Boc the Seamster
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
N/A
|
Unknown
4. Quest Giver: Roderika
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
Smithing Master Hewg
|
Unknown
5. Quest Giver: D, Hunter of the Dead
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
Gurranq Beast Clergyman, Fia
|
D dies when reaching Farum Azula (still obtain his set and Bell Bearing)
6. Quest Giver: D, Beholder of Death
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
Fia
|
If D, Hunter of the Dead is killed by the player and the Twinned Set is given to D, Beholder of Death, he will become hostile once the area is reloaded.
7. Quest Giver: Gurranq Beast Clergyman
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
8. Quest Giver: Thops
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
9. Quest Giver: Hyetta
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
Melina
|
Killing Irina
10. Quest Giver: Kenneth Haight
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
Nepheli Loux, Gostoc
|
N/A
11. Quest Giver: Ranni the Witch
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
Iji, Blaidd, Seluvis, Rogier, Fia
|
Giving Amber Draught to Ranni
12. Quest Giver: Iron Fist Alexander
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
Jar Bairn
|
Skipping the first step of meeting Alexander can lock you out of the questline.
13. Quest Giver: Jar Bairn
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
Diallos
|
Destroying jars in Jarburg will render the questline inaccessible.
14. Quest Giver: Blaidd
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
Iji, Ranni
|
Killing Radahn before engaging Blaidd's quest properly
15. Quest Giver: Fia
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
D, Hunter of the Dead
|
Moving to Farum Azula before completing Fia's quest
16. Quest Giver: Sorceress Sellen
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
Jerren, Seluvis
|
N/A
17. Quest Giver: Gowry
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
Millicent
|
N/A
18. Quest Giver: Brother Corhyn
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
Goldmask
|
Reaching Farum Azula before uncovering Radagon's secret
19. Quest Giver: Gatekeeper Gostoc
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
Kenneth Haight, Nepheli Loux
|
N/A
20. Quest Giver: Nepheli Loux
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
- Arsenal Charm
|
Kenneth Haight, Gostoc
|
Reaching Farum Azula before aiding Nepheli
21. Quest Giver: Seluvis
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
Nepheli Loux, Dung Eater, Ranni
|
Giving the potion to Ranni can end her questline
22. Quest Giver: Millicent
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
Gowry
|
N/A
23. Quest Giver: Blackguard Big Boggart
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
Rya, Dung Eater
|
Failing to start Rya's quest before reaching Volcano Manor
24. Quest Giver: Latenna
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
Albus
|
Obtaining the Haligtree Secret Medallion (Left) before meeting Latenna
25. Quest Giver: Ensha
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
Clinging Bone
|
Reaching Farum Azula
26. Quest Giver: Sorcerer Rogier
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
Ranni, Fia
|
Speaking with Ranni before completing Rogier's quest
27. Quest Giver: Diallos
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
Jar Bairn
|
Completing Volcano Manor quests too soon or harming Jarburg residents
28. Quest Giver: Tanith
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
|
Rya
|
Defeating Rykard before completing all assassination tasks
29. Quest Giver: Wandering Artist Spirit
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
Various rewards including Incantation Scarab, Warhawk Ashes, and more depending on the painting.
|
N/A
|
N/A
30. Quest Giver: Gideon Ofnir
|
Steps to Complete
|
Reward
|
NPCs Affected
|
Lock-Out Conditions
|
|
Various cookbooks and incantations including Fevor's Cookbook [3] and Black Flame's Protection.
|
N/A
|
Killing Maliketh, The Black Blade before informing Gideon