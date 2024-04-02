Quick Links

Key Takeaways

  • Completing Elden Ring's side quests: track NPCs, rewards, and lock-out conditions to avoid missing critical quests.
  • Quests range from delivering letters to defeating bosses with specific rewards and NPC interactions.
  • Embrace the complex world of Elden Ring by engaging with various quest givers and aiding them to unlock unique rewards.

Hello, Gamers!

Navigating the complex world of Elden Ring's side quests can be daunting. This guide is designed to help you track and complete the diverse range of quests provided by various NPCs throughout the game. Pay close attention to the lock-out conditions to ensure you don't miss out on any critical quests.

Elden-Ring-DLC

1. Quest Giver: Irina

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Exhaust Varre's dialogue at The First Step Site of Grace.
  2. Deliver "Irina's Letter" to her father Edgar in Castle Morne.
  3. Return to Irina after defeating Leonine Misbegotten.
  4. Defeat the invader Edgar the Revenger at the Revenger's Shack.

  • Sacrificial Twig
  • Shabriri Grape
  • Banished Knights Halberd +8
  • Grafted Blade Greatsword

Edgar, Hyetta

Unknown

2. Quest Giver: White Mask Varre

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Engage with Varre and NPCs at The First Step and Roundtable Hold.
  2. Defeat Godrick or acquire a Great Rune.
  3. Use Festering Bloody Finger for invasions.
  4. Turn the Lord of Blood’s Favor into the Bloodied version.
  5. Duel Varre in the blood swamp and at the Mausoleum Dynasty.

  • Gesture: Bravo!
  • Varre's Bouquet
  • War Surgeon Set
  • Bloody Finger
  • Pureblood Knight's Medal

Hyetta

Unknown

3. Quest Giver: Boc the Seamster

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Free Boc from his tree form.
  2. Defeat the boss of the Coastal Cave and return to Boc.
  3. Provide Boc with sewing tools and the Gold Sewing Needle.
  4. Decide Boc's fate at Rennala's location.

  • Free alteration of armors
  • Gesture: My Lord
  • Mushroom (x10)

N/A

Unknown

4. Quest Giver: Roderika

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Meet Roderika at Stormhill Shack.
  2. Optionally, return Chrysalids' Memento.
  3. Assist Roderika in becoming a Spirit-Tuner at the Roundtable Hold.
  4. Engage with her post a major story event involving the Erdtree.

  • Spirit Jellyfish Ashes
  • Spirit Tuning
  • Crimson Hood
  • Gesture: Sitting Sideways

Smithing Master Hewg

Unknown

5. Quest Giver: D, Hunter of the Dead

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Optional: Engage with D in Stormhill and complete his task.
  2. Meet D at the Roundtable Hold and obtain the Bestial Sanctum map.
  3. Optional: Provide D with the Weathered Dagger from Fia's questline.

  • Twinned Set
  • D's Bell Bearing

Gurranq Beast Clergyman, Fia

D dies when reaching Farum Azula (still obtain his set and Bell Bearing)

6. Quest Giver: D, Beholder of Death

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Find D in Nokron and give him the unaltered Twinned Set.
  2. Optional: Summon him for the Valliant Gargoyles fight.
  3. Find D in the Deeproot Depths, in front of Godwyn's Corpse.
  4. If D, Hunter of the Dead is killed by the player and the Twinned Set is given to D, Beholder of Death, he will become hostile once the area is reloaded.

  • Twinned Set
  • Inseparable Sword

Fia

If D, Hunter of the Dead is killed by the player and the Twinned Set is given to D, Beholder of Death, he will become hostile once the area is reloaded.

7. Quest Giver: Gurranq Beast Clergyman

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Speak to Gurranq at Bestial Sanctum after completing D Hunter of the Dead's Quest.
  2. Feed Gurranq Deathroot for Bestial-related items.
  3. After the fourth Deathroot, Gurranq becomes aggressive; calm him down to continue receiving rewards.

  • Various Bestial items, including Clawmark Seal, Bestial Sling, and Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

N/A

N/A

8. Quest Giver: Thops

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Speak to Thops at Church of Irith.
  2. Obtain and return the second Academy Glintstone Key.
  3. Find Thops' corpse to obtain Thops Barrier, his Bell Bearing, and Academy Glintstone Staff.

  • Academy Glintstone Staff
  • Ash of War: Thops's Barrier
  • Thop's Barrier
  • Thop's Bell Bearing
  • Gesture: Erudition

N/A

N/A

9. Quest Giver: Hyetta

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Interact with Irina's remains to start Hyetta's quest.
  2. Find and give Hyetta Shabriri Grapes at various locations.
  3. Obtain and give Fingerprint Grape to Hyetta.
  4. Meet Hyetta at Frenzied Flame Proscription, embrace the Three Fingers, and complete her quest.

  • Gesture: As You Wish
  • Frenzied Flame Seal
  • The Lord of the Frenzied Flame Ending

Melina

Killing Irina

10. Quest Giver: Kenneth Haight

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Meet Kenneth in Mistwood and complete his task.
  2. Return to Kenneth for rewards after completing tasks.
  3. Proceed with Nepheli Loux's questline.
  4. Meet Kenneth and Nepheli in Godrick's throne room after significant events.

  • Erdsteel Dagger
  • Ash of War: Bloody Slash

Nepheli Loux, Gostoc

N/A

11. Quest Giver: Ranni the Witch

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Engage with Renna/Ranni at the Church of Elleh and Ranni's Rise.
  2. Complete tasks for Ranni and her associates.
  3. Collect the Fingerslayer Blade, Carian Inverted Statue, and Cursemark of Death.
  4. Complete Ranni's questline for Dark Moon Greatsword and an alternate ending.

  • Dark Moon Greatsword
  • Age of the Stars Ending

Iji, Blaidd, Seluvis, Rogier, Fia

Giving Amber Draught to Ranni

12. Quest Giver: Iron Fist Alexander

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Find Alexander in various locations and assist him.
  2. Participate in events at Redmane Castle and help Alexander in battles.
  3. Complete Alexander's questline in Crumbling Farum Azula.

  • Gesture: Triumphant Delight
  • Jar Helmet
  • Warrior Jar Shard
  • Shard of Alexander
  • Alexander's Innards

Jar Bairn

Skipping the first step of meeting Alexander can lock you out of the questline.

13. Quest Giver: Jar Bairn

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Speak with Jar Bairn and express willingness to become Potentate.
  2. Interact with Alexander and Diallos as part of Jar Bairn's quest.
  3. Return to Jarburg after significant events to find changes.
  4. Give Alexander's Innards to Jar Bairn.

  • Companion Jar Talisman

Diallos

Destroying jars in Jarburg will render the questline inaccessible.

14. Quest Giver: Blaidd

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Use the Finger Snap gesture in Mistwood to summon Blaidd.
  2. Assist Blaidd in his quest to find Darriwil.
  3. Engage with Blaidd at various points, including the Redmane Castle and Siofra River.
  4. After completing Ranni's questline, find Blaidd at Ranni's Rise.

  • Blaidd's Armor Set
  • Royal Greatsword
  • Somber Smithing Stone (2)
  • Gesture: Finger Snap

Iji, Ranni

Killing Radahn before engaging Blaidd's quest properly

15. Quest Giver: Fia

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Engage with Fia after defeating Godrick.
  2. Obtain and deliver the Black Knifeprint.
  3. Proceed through Fia's quest involving the Dung Eater and Lichdragon Fortissax.

  • Mending-Rune of the Death Prince
  • Fia's Set
  • Various other items depending on quest decisions

D, Hunter of the Dead

Moving to Farum Azula before completing Fia's quest

16. Quest Giver: Sorceress Sellen

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Find and assist Sellen in her sorcery quest.
  2. Engage with Witch-Hunter Jerren and other sorcerers as part of her quest.
  3. Choose to side with Sellen or Jerren in their confrontation.

  • Jerren's Armor or Witch's Glintstone Crown depending on choices
  • Various spells and items

Jerren, Seluvis

N/A

17. Quest Giver: Gowry

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Assist Gowry in curing Millicent.
  2. Obtain and deliver the Unalloyed Gold Needle.
  3. Engage with Millicent and Gowry throughout the questline.

  • Gesture: Desperate Prayer
  • Flock's Canvas Talisman

Millicent

N/A

18. Quest Giver: Brother Corhyn

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Follow Corhyn's quest to discover the Goldmask's secret.
  2. Engage with Goldmask at various locations and uncover the secret of the Golden Order.

  • Mending Rune of Perfect Order
  • Gesture: Golden Order Totality
  • Corhyn's Robe

Goldmask

Reaching Farum Azula before uncovering Radagon's secret

19. Quest Giver: Gatekeeper Gostoc

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Interact with Gostoc throughout Stormveil Castle.
  2. Complete various tasks and engage with him after defeating Godrick.

  • Grace Mimic
  • Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone

Kenneth Haight, Nepheli Loux

N/A

20. Quest Giver: Nepheli Loux

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Assist Nepheli in her quest to confront Godrick.
  2. Engage with Nepheli at various points, including the Roundtable Hold and Godrick's throne room.

- Arsenal Charm

Kenneth Haight, Gostoc

Reaching Farum Azula before aiding Nepheli

21. Quest Giver: Seluvis

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Engage with Seluvis's potion quest involving Nepheli or the Dung Eater.
  2. Discover Seluvis's secret cellar.
  3. Decide the fate of the potion and its recipients.

  • Magic Scorpion Charm
  • Various puppet ashes depending on decisions

Nepheli Loux, Dung Eater, Ranni

Giving the potion to Ranni can end her questline

22. Quest Giver: Millicent

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Aid Millicent through her quest involving the Unalloyed Gold Needle.
  2. Engage with Millicent at various points and decide her fate.

  • Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom
  • Various items depending on choices, including Miquella's Needle

Gowry

N/A

23. Quest Giver: Blackguard Big Boggart

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Engage with Boggart in Rya's necklace quest.
  2. Buy Boiled Prawns to befriend him.
  3. Follow his questline to Leyndell.
  4. Prevent Boggart's death at the hands of the Dung Eater.

  • Gesture: Spread Out
  • Various items depending on Boggart's fate

Rya, Dung Eater

Failing to start Rya's quest before reaching Volcano Manor

24. Quest Giver: Latenna

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Find Latenna and promise to take her to the Haligtree.
  2. Engage with Albus to obtain part of the Haligtree Medallion.
  3. Summon Latenna at the Apostate Derelict.

  • Latenna the Albinauric (Spirit Ash summon)
  • Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone

Albus

Obtaining the Haligtree Secret Medallion (Left) before meeting Latenna

25. Quest Giver: Ensha

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Obtain the "What Do You Want?" gesture from Ensha.
  2. After obtaining the Haligtree Secret Medallion (Right), Ensha will invade at Roundtable Hold.

  • Royal Remains Set
  • Gesture: What Do You Want?

Clinging Bone

Reaching Farum Azula

26. Quest Giver: Sorcerer Rogier

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Meet Rogier in Stormveil Castle and then at the Roundtable Hold.
  2. Investigate Rogier's bloodstain and return the Black Knifeprint.
  3. Engage with Ranni as per Rogier's suggestion.

  • Rogier's Rapier
  • Spellblade Set
  • Rogier's Letter
  • Assassin's Cerulean Dagger (optional)

Ranni, Fia

Speaking with Ranni before completing Rogier's quest

27. Quest Giver: Diallos

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Engage with Diallos at various locations, including Roundtable Hold and Liurnia.
  2. Follow Diallos's journey to Volcano Manor and Jarburg. Decide Diallos's fate in Jarburg.

  • Diallos's Mask
  • Hoslow's Petal Whip
  • Numen's Rune

Jar Bairn

Completing Volcano Manor quests too soon or harming Jarburg residents

28. Quest Giver: Tanith

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Engage with Tanith's assassination quests at Volcano Manor.
  2. Complete tasks before and after defeating Rykard.
  3. Decide Tanith's fate post-Rykard.

  • Magma Shot
  • Serpentbone Blade
  • Taker's Cameo
  • Consort's Set (if killed)
  • Aspect of the Crucible: Breath

Rya

Defeating Rykard before completing all assassination tasks

29. Quest Giver: Wandering Artist Spirit

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Find and interpret the locations depicted in various paintings scattered throughout the world.

Various rewards including Incantation Scarab, Warhawk Ashes, and more depending on the painting.

N/A

N/A

30. Quest Giver: Gideon Ofnir

Steps to Complete

Reward

NPCs Affected

Lock-Out Conditions

  1. Engage with Gideon Ofnir at the Roundtable Hold after significant milestones.
  2. Inform Gideon of the unlocated demigods' fates.

Various cookbooks and incantations including Fevor's Cookbook [3] and Black Flame's Protection.

N/A

Killing Maliketh, The Black Blade before informing Gideon

eldin_ring_dlc
