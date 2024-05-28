Quick Links

  • Elden Ring has various types of buffs and debuffs like persistent, temporary, and buildup debuffs.
  • Temporary weapon buffs like magic grease and ash provide additional damage and status effects.
  • Unique buffs like Assassin's Approach and Terra Magica offer special effects and benefits for a limited time.

Buffs and Debuffs are both two categories of Status Effects in Elden Ring, modifiers that affect a character's stats, damage, FP costs, and so on. This guide will cover all of the temporary buffs that exist in Elden Ring, as well as some more information about the different variations of buffs that exist in this game. This information was cultivated with help from Fextralife's extensive buff and debuff table as well as in-game item descriptions. This guide is meant to complement our Temporary Debuffs guide.

elden ring 10
The Different Types of Buffs and Debuffs

Elden Ring features a variety of different types of buffs. These types may or may not stack, but also have some differences in how long they will be active for.

  • Persistent Buffs (square border): Includes buffs on weapons and armor, talismans, and Great Runes. These can be freely stacked.
  • Temporary Buffs (diamond border): Includes buffs where only one may be active at a time, such as those on some weapons, shields, aura, etc.'
  • Temporary Debuffs: Only one of the same can be active at a time. Includes Power Shred, Destined Death, so on.
    • Buildup Debuffs (Poison, Scarlet Rot, Frostbite, Sleep)
    • Unique Temporary Buffs and Debuffs

elden ring 4

All Temporary Weapon Buffs in Elden Ring

Greases

Name

Type

Description/Effects

Dur. (s)

FP

Stat Req.

Magic Grease

Consumable

+85 base Magic Damage

60

-

-

Fire Grease

Consumable

+85 base Fire Damage

60

-

-

Lightning Grease

Consumable

+85 base Lightning Damage

60

-

-

Holy Grease

Consumable

+85 base Holy Damage

60

-

-

Poison Grease

Consumable

Causes buildup of Poison (63)

60

-

-

Rot Grease

Consumable

Causes buildup of Scarlet Rot (63)

60

-

-

Blood Grease

Consumable

Causes buildup of Bleed (30)

60

-

-

Freezing Grease

Consumable

Causes buildup of Frost (63)

60

-

-

Soporific Grease

Consumable

Causes buildup of Sleep (33)

60

-

-

Dragonwound Grease

Consumable

  • Damage vs. Dragons +30%
  • Ancient Dragons +20%

60

-

-

Drawstring Greases

Name

Type

Description/Effects

Dur. (s)

FP

Stat Req.

Drawstring Magic Grease

Consumable

+110 base Magic Damage

10

-

-

Drawstring Fire Grease

Consumable

+110 base Fire Damage

10

-

-

Drawstring Lightning Grease

Consumable

+110 base Lightning Damage

10

-

-

Drawstring Holy Grease

Consumable

+110 base Holy Damage

10

-

-

Status Drawstring Grease

Name

Type

Description/Effects

Dur. (s)

FP

Stat Req.

Drawstring Poison Grease

Consumable

Causes buildup of Poison (80)

15

-

-

Drawstring Rot Grease

Consumable

Causes buildup of Scarlet Rot (80)

15

-

-

Drawstring Blood Grease

Consumable

Causes buildup of Bleed (38)

15

-

-

Drawstring Soporific Grease

Consumable

Causes buildup of Sleep (42)

15

-

-

Sorceries

Name

Type

Description/Effects

Dur. (s)

FP

Stat Req.

Scholar's Armament

Sorcery

+Magic Damage equal to 0.75 * Sorcery Scaling (INT portion)

90

25

INT 12

Frozen Armament

Sorcery

Causes buildup of Frostbite (63)

60

20

INT 15

Unseen Blade

Sorcery

  • Turns weapon nearly invisible,
  • Movement trails stay visible

45

13

INT 12

Incantations

Name

Type

Description/Effects

Dur. (s)

FP

Stat Req.

Black Flame Blade

Incantation

+Fire Damage equal to 0.65 * Incant Scaling (FTH portion)

7

15

FTH 17

Electrify Armament

Incantation

+Lightning Damage equal to 0.75 * Incant Scaling (FTH portion)

90

27

FTH 15

Vyke's Dragonbolt

Incantation

+Lightning Damage equal to 0.75 * Incant Scaling (FTH portion)

70

35

FTH 23

Order's Blade

Incantation

+Holy Damage equal to 0.75 * Incant Scaling (FTH portion)

90

22

INT 13, FTH 13

Bloodflame Blade

Incantation

+Fire Damage equal to 0.40 * Incant Scaling (FTH portion)

60

20

FTH 12, ARC 10

Poison Armament

Incantation

Causes buildup of Poison (70)

60

15

FTH 10

elden ring 1
All Temporary Shield Buffs in Elden Ring

Grease

Name

Type

Description/Effects

Dur. (s)

FP

Stat Req.

Shield Grease

Consumable

  • Guard Boost raised (scales depending on shield's base Guard Boost),
  • Guarded Damage Negation +20%

60

-

-

Sorceries

Name

Type

Description/Effects

Dur. (s)

FP

Stat Req.

Scholar's Shield

Sorcery

  • Guard Boost increased (scales depending on shield's base Guard Boost),
  • Guarded Damage Negation +30%,
  • Magic Guarded Damage Negation +70%

60

30

INT 12

Incantations

Name

Type

Description/Effects

Dur. (s)

FP

Stat Req.

Immutable Shield

Incantation

  • Nullify Elemental Damage,
  • Nullify Status Buildup

30

15

INT 19, FTH 19

Ash of War

Name

Type

Description/Effects

Dur. (s)

FP

Stat Req.

Ash of War: Barricade Shield

Ash of War

  • Guard Boost increased (scales depending on shield's base Guard Boost),
  • Tier 4 Hardness

10

12

-

elden ring 6
All Temporary Body Buffs in Elden Ring

Consumables

Name

Type

Description/Effects

Dur. (s)

FP

Stat Req.

Boiled Prawn

Consumable

Physical Damage Negation +15% (10% in PvP)

60

-

-

Boiled Crab

Consumable

Physical Damage Negation +20% (15% in PvP)

60

-

-

Spellproof Dried Liver

Consumable

Magic Damage Negation +15% (10% in PvP)

120

-

-

Fireproof Dried Liver

Consumable

Fire Damage Negation +15% (10% in PvP)

120

-

-

Lightningproof Dried Liver

Consumable

Lightning Damage Negation +15% (10% in PvP)

120

-

-

Holyproof Dried Liver

Consumable

Holy Damage Negation +15% (10% in PvP)

120

-

-

Dappled Cured Meat

Consumable

Immunity, Robustness, and Focus +100

35

-

-

Immunizing Cured Meat

Consumable

Immunity +100

35

-

-

Invigorating Cured Meat

Consumable

Robustness +100

35

-

-

Clarifying Cured Meat

Consumable

Focus +100

35

-

-

Dappled White Cured Meat

Consumable

Immunity, Robustness, and Focus +75

105

-

-

Immunizing White Cured Meat

Consumable

Immunity +75

105

-

-

Invigorating White Cured Meat

Consumable

Robustness +75

105

-

-

Clarifying White Cured Meat

Consumable

Focus +75

105

-

-

Exalted Flesh

Consumable

Physical Damage +20% (15% in PvP)

30

-

-

Bloodboil Aromatic

Consumable

  • Physical Damage +30% (20% in PvP),
  • Max Stamina +20%,
  • Damage Negation -25%

60

-

-

Ironjar Aromatic

Consumable

  • Physical Damage Negation +40%,
  • Tier 4 Hardness,
  • Prevents most stagger damage,
  • Immunity, Robustness, and Focus +45,
  • Lightning Damage Negation -60%,
  • Unable to Sprint, Heavy Dodge Rolls

40

-

-

Baldachin's Blessing

Consumable

  • Physical Damage Negation +35%,
  • Poise +50%,
  • Max HP -5% while held or effect is in use

15

10

-

Radiant Baldachin's Blessing

Consumable

  • Physical Damage Negation +35%,
  • Poise +81%,
  • Only 1 per New Game

70

20

-

Incantations

Name

Type

Description/Effects

Dur. (s)

FP

Stat Req.

Barriers

Incantation

90

20

FTH 10

Greater Barriers

Incantation

70

30

  • FTH 30,
  • FTH 24,
  • FTH 24,
  • FTH 24,
  • FTH 27,
  • FTH 35

Flame, Grant me Strength

Incantation

  • Physical Damage +20% (15% in PvP)
  • Fire Damage +20% (15% in PvP)
  • Stamina Recovery Speed +5/s (11.1%)

30

28

FTH 15

Howl of Shabriri

Incantation

  • Damage +25%
  • Damage Taken +30%
  • Enemies are more likely to attack the caster

40

21

FTH 33

Fire's Deadly Sin

Incantation

  • Deals Fire Damage to nearby enemies
  • Deals unmitigable damage to caster

40

26

FTH 19

Dragonbolt Blessing

Incantation

  • Immunity, Robustness, and Focus +30
  • Tier 2 Hardness
  • Lightning Damage Negation -35%

70

20

FTH 21

Vyke's Dragonbolt

Incantation

  • Max Equip Load +15%
  • Lightning Damage Negation -35%

70

35

FTH 23

elden ring 5
All Temporary Aura Buffs in Elden Ring

Name

Type

Description/Effects

Dur. (s)

FP

Stat Req.

Uplifting Aromatic

Consumable

Physical Damage +10% (7.5% in PvP)

60

22

-

Golden Great Arrow

Ammo

  • Damage +11.5% (2.5% in PvP),
  • Damage Negation +7.5% (1.5% in PvP)

45

-

-

Golden Vow

Incantation

  • Damage +15% (7.5% in PvP),
  • Damage Negation +10% (5% in PvP)

80

47

FTH 25

Last Rites Skill

Skill

  • Armaments gain 25 base Holy Damage,
  • Deal +100% damage to undead,
  • Armaments are buffed 10% for all damage types (5% in PvP)

60

25

STR 12, DEX 10, FTH 14

Rallying Standard Skill

Skill

  • Damage +20% (2.5% in PvP),
  • Damage Negation +20% (5% in PvP)

30

30

STR 24, DEX 14

Ash of War: Golden Vow

Ash of War

  • Damage +11.5% (2.5% in PvP),
  • Damage Negation +7.5% (1.5% in PvP)

45

40

-

Ash of War: Shared Order

Ash of War

  • Damage +10% (2.5% in PvP),
  • Deal +50% damage to undead

60

20

-

Stormhawk Deenh Ashes

Spirit Ash

  • Physical Damage +20%,
  • Stamina Damage +20%,
  • Poise Damage +20%

30

47

-

All Temporary Health Regen Buffs in Elden Ring

Name

Type

Description/Effects

Dur. (s)

FP

Stat Req.

Crimsonburst Crystal Tear

Crystal Tear

Restore 7 HP/s (1260 Total)

180

-

-

Bestial Vitality

Incantation

Restore 5 HP/s (600 Total)

120

18

FTH 12

Blessing's Boon

Incantation

Restore 8 HP/s (720 Total)

90

30

FTH 24

Blessing of the Erdtree

Incantation

Restore 12 HP/s (1080 Total)

90

60

FTH 38

All Temporary Stamina Regen Buffs in Elden Ring

Name

Type

Description/Effects

Dur. (s)

FP

Stat Req.

Pickled Turtle Neck

Consumable

Stamina Recovery +10/s (22.2%)

60

-

-

Greenburst Crystal Tear

Crystal Tear

Stamina Recovery +15/s (33.3%)

180

-

-

All Temporary Fall Damage Buffs in Elden Ring

Name

Type

Description/Effects

Dur. (s)

FP

Stat Req.

Assassin's Approach

Incantation

  • Nullify Fall Damage,
  • Silence movement

30

15

FTH 10

Soft Cotton

Consumable

  • Nullify Fall Damage,
  • Silence movement

20

-

-

Longtail Cat Talisman

Talisman

Nullify Fall Damage

-

-

-

All Temporary Dodge Roll Buffs in Elden Ring

Name

Type

Description/Effects

Dur. (s)

FP

Stat Req.

Windy Crystal Tear

Crystal Tear

  • Light/Med. Roll Invuln. Duration +19%,
  • Heavy Roll Invuln. Duration +25%,
  • Damage Negation -15%

180

-

-

Crucible Feather Talisman

Talisman

  • Light/Med. Roll Invuln. Duration +23%,
  • Heavy Roll Invuln. Duration +25%,
  • Damage Negation -30%

-

-

-

All Temporary Unique Buffs in Elden Ring

Name

Type

Description/Effects

Dur. (s)

FP

Stat Req.

Contagious Fury Skill

Skill

  • Damage +20% (12% in PvP).
  • Buff lost if shield is swapped

30

9

STR 20, DEX 14

Terra Magica

Sorcery

Magic Damage +35% (20% in PvP)

30

20

INT 20

Ash of War: Holy Ground

Ash of War

  • Damage Negation +20%.
  • Restore ~17 HP/s (600 Total)

35

30

Unseen Form

Sorcery

  • Turns you semi-invisible.
  • (PvP) Reduces your lock-on range

30

20

INT 16

Uplifting Aromatic

Consumable

Damage Negation +90% until hit

60

22

Starlight Shards

Consumable

  • Restore 2 FP/s (120 Total).
  • Limited Quantity per New Game.
  • Currency for select Spirit Ashes

60

Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot

Consumable

Runes from defeating Enemies +30%

180

Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot

Consumable

Item Discovery +50

180

Warming Stone

Consumable

Restore 25 HP/s (750 Total)

30

20

Frenzyflame Stone

Consumable

  • Restore 35 HP/s (1050 Total) to chaos followers.
  • Inflicts Madness to non-followers

30

15

Oath of Vengeance Skill

Skill

All Attributes +5

60

20

STR 40, DEX 14

Ash of War: Endure

Ash of War

  • Prevents most damage stagger.
  • Damage Negation +45% (40% in PvP)

3

9

Crimsonspill Crystal Tear

Crystal Tear

Max HP +10%

180

Crimson Bubbletear

Crystal Tear

  • Restore 30% Max HP when dropped below 20% HP.
  • Does NOT prevent lethal damage

180

Crimsonwhorl Bubbletear

Crystal Tear

Restore 5% Max HP when hit

15

Cerulean Hidden Tear

Crystal Tear

Nullifies FP costs

15

Greenspill Crystal Tear

Crystal Tear

Max Stamina +15%

180

Strength-knot Crystal Tear Dexterity-knot Crystal Tear Intelligence-knot Crystal Tear Faith-knot Crystal Tear

Crystal Tear

  • Strength-Knot Crystal Tear – Strength +10.
  • Dexterity-Knot Crystal Tear – Dexterity +10.
  • Intelligence-Knot Crystal Tear – Intelligence +10.
  • Faith-Knot Crystal Tear – Faith +10

180

Stonebarb Cracked Tear

Crystal Tear

  • Poise Damage +30%.
  • Stamina Damage +30%

30

Spiked Cracked Tear

Crystal Tear

Charged Attack Damage +15%

180

Thorny Cracked Tear

Crystal Tear

Consecutive Attack Damage: +9%, +13%, and +20%

180

Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear Flame-Shrouding Cracked Tear Lightning-Shrouding Cracked Tear Holy-Shrouding Cracked Tear

Crystal Tear

  • Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear – Magic Damage +20% (12.5% in PvP).
  • Flame-Shrouding Cracked Tear – Fire Damage +20% (12.5% in PvP).
  • Lightning-Shrouding Cracked Tear – Lightning Damage +20% (12.5% in PvP).
  • Holy-Shrouding Cracked Tear – Holy Damage +20% (12.5% in PvP)

180

Opaline Bubbletear

Crystal Tear

Damage Negation +90% until hit

180

Opaline Hardtear

Crystal Tear

Damage Negation +15% (10% in PvP)

180

Speckled Hardtear

Crystal Tear

  • Immunity, Robustness, and Focus +90.
  • Heals all status ailments

180

Leaden Hardtear

Crystal Tear

Prevents most damage stagger

10

Winged Crystal Tear

Crystal Tear

Max Equip Load +450%

180

Twiggy Cracked Tear

Crystal Tear

  • Runes are kept after death.
  • Lost Runes remain where they were

180

Ash of War: Assassin's Gambit

Ash of War

  • Grants near invisibility.
  • Silences movement

30

5

elden ring 4
