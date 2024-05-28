Quick Links
- Elden Ring has various types of buffs and debuffs like persistent, temporary, and buildup debuffs.
- Temporary weapon buffs like magic grease and ash provide additional damage and status effects.
- Unique buffs like Assassin's Approach and Terra Magica offer special effects and benefits for a limited time.
Buffs and Debuffs are both two categories of Status Effects in Elden Ring, modifiers that affect a character's stats, damage, FP costs, and so on. This guide will cover all of the temporary buffs that exist in Elden Ring, as well as some more information about the different variations of buffs that exist in this game. This information was cultivated with help from Fextralife's extensive buff and debuff table as well as in-game item descriptions. This guide is meant to complement our Temporary Debuffs guide.
The Different Types of Buffs and Debuffs
Elden Ring features a variety of different types of buffs. These types may or may not stack, but also have some differences in how long they will be active for.
- Persistent Buffs (square border): Includes buffs on weapons and armor, talismans, and Great Runes. These can be freely stacked.
- Temporary Buffs (diamond border): Includes buffs where only one may be active at a time, such as those on some weapons, shields, aura, etc.'
-
Temporary Debuffs: Only one of the same can be active at a time. Includes Power Shred, Destined Death, so on.
- Buildup Debuffs (Poison, Scarlet Rot, Frostbite, Sleep)
- Unique Temporary Buffs and Debuffs
All Temporary Weapon Buffs in Elden Ring
Greases
|
Name
|
Type
|
Description/Effects
|
Dur. (s)
|
FP
|
Stat Req.
|
Consumable
|
+85 base Magic Damage
|
60
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
+85 base Fire Damage
|
60
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
+85 base Lightning Damage
|
60
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
+85 base Holy Damage
|
60
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
Causes buildup of Poison (63)
|
60
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
Causes buildup of Scarlet Rot (63)
|
60
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
Causes buildup of Bleed (30)
|
60
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
Causes buildup of Frost (63)
|
60
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
Causes buildup of Sleep (33)
|
60
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
|
60
|
-
|
-
Drawstring Greases
|
Name
|
Type
|
Description/Effects
|
Dur. (s)
|
FP
|
Stat Req.
|
Consumable
|
+110 base Magic Damage
|
10
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
+110 base Fire Damage
|
10
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
+110 base Lightning Damage
|
10
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
+110 base Holy Damage
|
10
|
-
|
-
Status Drawstring Grease
|
Name
|
Type
|
Description/Effects
|
Dur. (s)
|
FP
|
Stat Req.
|
Consumable
|
Causes buildup of Poison (80)
|
15
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
Causes buildup of Scarlet Rot (80)
|
15
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
Causes buildup of Bleed (38)
|
15
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
Causes buildup of Sleep (42)
|
15
|
-
|
-
Sorceries
|
Name
|
Type
|
Description/Effects
|
Dur. (s)
|
FP
|
Stat Req.
|
Sorcery
|
+Magic Damage equal to 0.75 * Sorcery Scaling (INT portion)
|
90
|
25
|
INT 12
|
Sorcery
|
Causes buildup of Frostbite (63)
|
60
|
20
|
INT 15
|
Sorcery
|
|
45
|
13
|
INT 12
Incantations
|
Name
|
Type
|
Description/Effects
|
Dur. (s)
|
FP
|
Stat Req.
|
Incantation
|
+Fire Damage equal to 0.65 * Incant Scaling (FTH portion)
|
7
|
15
|
FTH 17
|
Incantation
|
+Lightning Damage equal to 0.75 * Incant Scaling (FTH portion)
|
90
|
27
|
FTH 15
|
Incantation
|
+Lightning Damage equal to 0.75 * Incant Scaling (FTH portion)
|
70
|
35
|
FTH 23
|
Incantation
|
+Holy Damage equal to 0.75 * Incant Scaling (FTH portion)
|
90
|
22
|
INT 13, FTH 13
|
Incantation
|
+Fire Damage equal to 0.40 * Incant Scaling (FTH portion)
|
60
|
20
|
FTH 12, ARC 10
|
Incantation
|
Causes buildup of Poison (70)
|
60
|
15
|
FTH 10
All Temporary Shield Buffs in Elden Ring
Grease
|
Name
|
Type
|
Description/Effects
|
Dur. (s)
|
FP
|
Stat Req.
|
Consumable
|
|
60
|
-
|
-
Sorceries
|
Name
|
Type
|
Description/Effects
|
Dur. (s)
|
FP
|
Stat Req.
|
Sorcery
|
|
60
|
30
|
INT 12
Incantations
|
Name
|
Type
|
Description/Effects
|
Dur. (s)
|
FP
|
Stat Req.
|
Incantation
|
|
30
|
15
|
INT 19, FTH 19
Ash of War
|
Name
|
Type
|
Description/Effects
|
Dur. (s)
|
FP
|
Stat Req.
|
Ash of War
|
|
10
|
12
|
-
All Temporary Body Buffs in Elden Ring
Consumables
|
Name
|
Type
|
Description/Effects
|
Dur. (s)
|
FP
|
Stat Req.
|
Consumable
|
Physical Damage Negation +15% (10% in PvP)
|
60
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
Physical Damage Negation +20% (15% in PvP)
|
60
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
Magic Damage Negation +15% (10% in PvP)
|
120
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
Fire Damage Negation +15% (10% in PvP)
|
120
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
Lightning Damage Negation +15% (10% in PvP)
|
120
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
Holy Damage Negation +15% (10% in PvP)
|
120
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
Immunity, Robustness, and Focus +100
|
35
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
Immunity +100
|
35
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
Robustness +100
|
35
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
Focus +100
|
35
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
Immunity, Robustness, and Focus +75
|
105
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
Immunity +75
|
105
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
Robustness +75
|
105
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
Focus +75
|
105
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
Physical Damage +20% (15% in PvP)
|
30
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
|
60
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
|
40
|
-
|
-
|
Consumable
|
|
15
|
10
|
-
|
Consumable
|
|
70
|
20
|
-
Incantations
|
Name
|
Type
|
Description/Effects
|
Dur. (s)
|
FP
|
Stat Req.
|
Barriers
|
Incantation
|
|
90
|
20
|
FTH 10
|
Greater Barriers
|
Incantation
|
|
70
|
30
|
|
Incantation
|
|
30
|
28
|
FTH 15
|
Incantation
|
|
40
|
21
|
FTH 33
|
Incantation
|
|
40
|
26
|
FTH 19
|
Incantation
|
|
70
|
20
|
FTH 21
|
Incantation
|
|
70
|
35
|
FTH 23
All Temporary Aura Buffs in Elden Ring
|
Name
|
Type
|
Description/Effects
|
Dur. (s)
|
FP
|
Stat Req.
|
Consumable
|
Physical Damage +10% (7.5% in PvP)
|
60
|
22
|
-
|
Ammo
|
|
45
|
-
|
-
|
Incantation
|
|
80
|
47
|
FTH 25
|
Skill
|
|
60
|
25
|
STR 12, DEX 10, FTH 14
|
Skill
|
|
30
|
30
|
STR 24, DEX 14
|
Ash of War
|
|
45
|
40
|
-
|
Ash of War
|
|
60
|
20
|
-
|
Spirit Ash
|
|
30
|
47
|
-
All Temporary Health Regen Buffs in Elden Ring
|
Name
|
Type
|
Description/Effects
|
Dur. (s)
|
FP
|
Stat Req.
|
Crystal Tear
|
Restore 7 HP/s (1260 Total)
|
180
|
-
|
-
|
Incantation
|
Restore 5 HP/s (600 Total)
|
120
|
18
|
FTH 12
|
Incantation
|
Restore 8 HP/s (720 Total)
|
90
|
30
|
FTH 24
|
Incantation
|
Restore 12 HP/s (1080 Total)
|
90
|
60
|
FTH 38
All Temporary Stamina Regen Buffs in Elden Ring
|
Name
|
Type
|
Description/Effects
|
Dur. (s)
|
FP
|
Stat Req.
|
Consumable
|
Stamina Recovery +10/s (22.2%)
|
60
|
-
|
-
|
Crystal Tear
|
Stamina Recovery +15/s (33.3%)
|
180
|
-
|
-
All Temporary Fall Damage Buffs in Elden Ring
|
Name
|
Type
|
Description/Effects
|
Dur. (s)
|
FP
|
Stat Req.
|
Incantation
|
|
30
|
15
|
FTH 10
|
Consumable
|
|
20
|
-
|
-
|
Talisman
|
Nullify Fall Damage
|
-
|
-
|
-
All Temporary Dodge Roll Buffs in Elden Ring
|
Name
|
Type
|
Description/Effects
|
Dur. (s)
|
FP
|
Stat Req.
|
Crystal Tear
|
|
180
|
-
|
-
|
Talisman
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
All Temporary Unique Buffs in Elden Ring
|
Name
|
Type
|
Description/Effects
|
Dur. (s)
|
FP
|
Stat Req.
|
Skill
|
|
30
|
9
|
STR 20, DEX 14
|
Sorcery
|
Magic Damage +35% (20% in PvP)
|
30
|
20
|
INT 20
|
Ash of War
|
|
35
|
30
|
–
|
Sorcery
|
|
30
|
20
|
INT 16
|
Consumable
|
Damage Negation +90% until hit
|
60
|
22
|
–
|
Consumable
|
|
60
|
–
|
–
|
Consumable
|
Runes from defeating Enemies +30%
|
180
|
–
|
–
|
Consumable
|
Item Discovery +50
|
180
|
–
|
–
|
Consumable
|
Restore 25 HP/s (750 Total)
|
30
|
20
|
–
|
Consumable
|
|
30
|
15
|
–
|
Skill
|
All Attributes +5
|
60
|
20
|
STR 40, DEX 14
|
Ash of War
|
|
3
|
9
|
–
|
Crystal Tear
|
Max HP +10%
|
180
|
–
|
–
|
Crystal Tear
|
|
180
|
–
|
–
|
Crystal Tear
|
Restore 5% Max HP when hit
|
15
|
–
|
–
|
Crystal Tear
|
Nullifies FP costs
|
15
|
–
|
–
|
Crystal Tear
|
Max Stamina +15%
|
180
|
–
|
–
|
Strength-knot Crystal Tear Dexterity-knot Crystal Tear Intelligence-knot Crystal Tear Faith-knot Crystal Tear
|
Crystal Tear
|
|
180
|
–
|
–
|
Crystal Tear
|
|
30
|
–
|
–
|
Crystal Tear
|
Charged Attack Damage +15%
|
180
|
–
|
–
|
Crystal Tear
|
Consecutive Attack Damage: +9%, +13%, and +20%
|
180
|
–
|
–
|
Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear Flame-Shrouding Cracked Tear Lightning-Shrouding Cracked Tear Holy-Shrouding Cracked Tear
|
Crystal Tear
|
|
180
|
–
|
–
|
Crystal Tear
|
Damage Negation +90% until hit
|
180
|
–
|
–
|
Crystal Tear
|
Damage Negation +15% (10% in PvP)
|
180
|
–
|
–
|
Crystal Tear
|
|
180
|
–
|
–
|
Crystal Tear
|
Prevents most damage stagger
|
10
|
–
|
–
|
Crystal Tear
|
Max Equip Load +450%
|
180
|
–
|
–
|
Crystal Tear
|
|
180
|
–
|
–
|
Ash of War
|
|
30
|
5
|
–
