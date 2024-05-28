Key Takeaways Elden Ring has various types of buffs and debuffs like persistent, temporary, and buildup debuffs.

Buffs and Debuffs are both two categories of Status Effects in Elden Ring, modifiers that affect a character's stats, damage, FP costs, and so on. This guide will cover all of the temporary buffs that exist in Elden Ring, as well as some more information about the different variations of buffs that exist in this game. This information was cultivated with help from Fextralife's extensive buff and debuff table as well as in-game item descriptions. This guide is meant to complement our Temporary Debuffs guide.

The Different Types of Buffs and Debuffs

Elden Ring features a variety of different types of buffs. These types may or may not stack, but also have some differences in how long they will be active for.

Persistent Buffs (square border): Includes buffs on weapons and armor, talismans, and Great Runes. These can be freely stacked.

Temporary Buffs (diamond border): Includes buffs where only one may be active at a time, such as those on some weapons, shields, aura, etc.'

Temporary Debuffs: Only one of the same can be active at a time. Includes Power Shred, Destined Death, so on. Buildup Debuffs (Poison, Scarlet Rot, Frostbite, Sleep) Unique Temporary Buffs and Debuffs



All Temporary Weapon Buffs in Elden Ring

Greases

Drawstring Greases

Status Drawstring Grease

Name Type Description/Effects Dur. (s) FP Stat Req. Drawstring Poison Grease Consumable Causes buildup of Poison (80) 15 - - Drawstring Rot Grease Consumable Causes buildup of Scarlet Rot (80) 15 - - Drawstring Blood Grease Consumable Causes buildup of Bleed (38) 15 - - Drawstring Soporific Grease Consumable Causes buildup of Sleep (42) 15 - -

Sorceries

Name Type Description/Effects Dur. (s) FP Stat Req. Scholar's Armament Sorcery +Magic Damage equal to 0.75 * Sorcery Scaling (INT portion) 90 25 INT 12 Frozen Armament Sorcery Causes buildup of Frostbite (63) 60 20 INT 15 Unseen Blade Sorcery Turns weapon nearly invisible,

Movement trails stay visible 45 13 INT 12

Incantations

Name Type Description/Effects Dur. (s) FP Stat Req. Black Flame Blade Incantation +Fire Damage equal to 0.65 * Incant Scaling (FTH portion) 7 15 FTH 17 Electrify Armament Incantation +Lightning Damage equal to 0.75 * Incant Scaling (FTH portion) 90 27 FTH 15 Vyke's Dragonbolt Incantation +Lightning Damage equal to 0.75 * Incant Scaling (FTH portion) 70 35 FTH 23 Order's Blade Incantation +Holy Damage equal to 0.75 * Incant Scaling (FTH portion) 90 22 INT 13, FTH 13 Bloodflame Blade Incantation +Fire Damage equal to 0.40 * Incant Scaling (FTH portion) 60 20 FTH 12, ARC 10 Poison Armament Incantation Causes buildup of Poison (70) 60 15 FTH 10

All Temporary Shield Buffs in Elden Ring

Grease

Name Type Description/Effects Dur. (s) FP Stat Req. Shield Grease Consumable Guard Boost raised (scales depending on shield's base Guard Boost),

Guarded Damage Negation +20% 60 - -

Sorceries

Name Type Description/Effects Dur. (s) FP Stat Req. Scholar's Shield Sorcery Guard Boost increased (scales depending on shield's base Guard Boost),

Guarded Damage Negation +30%,

Magic Guarded Damage Negation +70% 60 30 INT 12

Incantations

Name Type Description/Effects Dur. (s) FP Stat Req. Immutable Shield Incantation Nullify Elemental Damage,

Nullify Status Buildup 30 15 INT 19, FTH 19

Ash of War

Name Type Description/Effects Dur. (s) FP Stat Req. Ash of War: Barricade Shield Ash of War Guard Boost increased (scales depending on shield's base Guard Boost),

Tier 4 Hardness 10 12 -

All Temporary Body Buffs in Elden Ring

Consumables

Incantations

All Temporary Aura Buffs in Elden Ring

All Temporary Health Regen Buffs in Elden Ring

Name Type Description/Effects Dur. (s) FP Stat Req. Crimsonburst Crystal Tear Crystal Tear Restore 7 HP/s (1260 Total) 180 - - Bestial Vitality Incantation Restore 5 HP/s (600 Total) 120 18 FTH 12 Blessing's Boon Incantation Restore 8 HP/s (720 Total) 90 30 FTH 24 Blessing of the Erdtree Incantation Restore 12 HP/s (1080 Total) 90 60 FTH 38

All Temporary Stamina Regen Buffs in Elden Ring

Name Type Description/Effects Dur. (s) FP Stat Req. Pickled Turtle Neck Consumable Stamina Recovery +10/s (22.2%) 60 - - Greenburst Crystal Tear Crystal Tear Stamina Recovery +15/s (33.3%) 180 - -

All Temporary Fall Damage Buffs in Elden Ring

Name Type Description/Effects Dur. (s) FP Stat Req. Assassin's Approach Incantation Nullify Fall Damage,

Silence movement 30 15 FTH 10 Soft Cotton Consumable Nullify Fall Damage,

Silence movement 20 - - Longtail Cat Talisman Talisman Nullify Fall Damage - - -

All Temporary Dodge Roll Buffs in Elden Ring

Name Type Description/Effects Dur. (s) FP Stat Req. Windy Crystal Tear Crystal Tear Light/Med. Roll Invuln. Duration +19%,

Heavy Roll Invuln. Duration +25%,

Damage Negation -15% 180 - - Crucible Feather Talisman Talisman Light/Med. Roll Invuln. Duration +23%,

Heavy Roll Invuln. Duration +25%,

Damage Negation -30% - - -

All Temporary Unique Buffs in Elden Ring