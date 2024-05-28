Key Takeaways Elden Ring has various buffs and debuffs that can alter stats and damage, with differences in duration and stacking capabilities.

Power Shred debuffs reduce enemy attack power, while Destined Death debuffs reduce max HP and inflict damage over time.

Unique debuffs like Flask Disable, Darkness, and Bewitching Branch offer different effects and can be freely stacked.

Buffs and Debuffs in Elden Ring are types of Status Effects that alter a character's stats, damage, FP costs, and more. This guide will detail all the temporary debuffs in Elden Ring and provide additional information on the various types of buffs available in the game. It is designed to complement our guide on Temporary Buffs. This information was cultivated with help from Fextralife's extensive buff and debuff table.

The Different Types of Buffs and Debuffs

Elden Ring features a variety of different types of buffs. These types may or may not stack, but also have some differences in how long they will be active for.

Persistent Buffs (square border): Includes buffs on weapons and armor, talismans, and Great Runes. These can be freely stacked.

Temporary Buffs (diamond border): Includes buffs where only one may be active at a time, such as those on some weapons, shields, aura, etc.'

Temporary Debuffs: Only one of the same can be active at a time. Includes Power Shred, Destined Death, so on. Buildup Debuffs (Poison, Scarlet Rot, Frostbite, Sleep) Unique Temporary Buffs and Debuffs



All Temporary Power Shred Debuffs

These types of debuffs will reduce an enemy's attack power or damage negation. They are very good for late game/new game plus.

Name Type Description/Effects Duration (s) FP Stat Requirement Shriek of Milos Skill Skill Reduce Damage Negation by 15% (5% in PvP) 40 30 STR 15, DEX 19 Soul Stifler Skill Skill Increase Damage taken by 15% 60 12 STR 30, DEX 20 Greyoll's Roar Incantation Reduce Damage Negation by 10%

Reduce Damage by 15% 60 50 FTH 28, ARC 17 Ranni's Dark Moon Sorcery Reduce Magic Damage Negation by 10%

Causes buildup of Frost (270) 60 57 INT 68 Rennala's Full Moon Sorcery Reduce Magic Damage Negation by 10% 60 47 INT 70 Acid Spraymist Consumable Reduce Physical Damage by 15% 60 13 –

All Temporary Destined Death Debuffs

Both of these come from Maliketh. They function by reducing the enemy's maximum HP, as well as dealing damage over time. If you've done the Maliketh fight, you know how nasty this debuff is. It really can come out of nowhere.

Name Type Description/Effects Duration (s) FP Stat Requirement Destined Death Skill Skill Reduce max HP by 10%

Sap 20+2% Max HP over 2 sec 15 40 STR 34, DEX 12, FTH 20 Black Blade Incantation Reduce max HP by 10%

Sap 20+2% Max HP over 2 sec 15 26 FTH 46

There really is no great way to handle these other than just not getting hit by them, unfortunately. I am unsure if these can be used in PvP, as I've never tried it myself or seen someone else use them. If you run into it, I'm sorry.

All Temporary Flask Disable Debuffs

These will stop you or other players from being able to use your Flasks. This applies to both HP and FP flasks. These are nasty in PvP, so be very careful when you start seeing pots getting thrown at your head.

Name Type Description/Effects Duration (s) FP Stat Requirement Angel's Wings Skill Skill Stops the use of Sacred Flasks 20 17 STR 16, DEX 16, FTH 24 Albinauric Pot Consumable Stops the use of Sacred Flasks 30 8 –

All Temporary Unique Debuffs

These are all the rest of the debuffs that lack any category that could make them shareable. These are all able to be freely stacked, as well.

Name Type Description/Effects Duration (s) FP Stat Requirement Knowledge Above All Skill Skill Reduce Magic Damage Negation by 10%

Reduce Holy Damage Negation by 10%

Effects applied on the caster as well 60 35 STR 12, DEX 18, INT 21 Blade of Death Skill Skill Reduce max HP by 10%

Sap 50+2% Max HP over 5 sec 15 25 STR 8, DEX 12, FTH 18 Darkness Incantation Reset enemies' aggro

Enemies are blinded and deafened 7 24 FTH 18 Cursed-Blood Pot Consumable Marks an enemy as a priority target for summoned Spirits 60 – – Bewitching Branch Consumable Inflicts Charm, provoking enemies to attack their allies 180 14 – Oil Pot Consumable Reduce Fire Damage Negation by 50% until hit by Fire Damage 30 – –

Additional Notes

Most Unique Temporary Buffs and Debuffs can be stacked!

Temporary Buffs and Debuffs can be stacked! Buffs and Debuffs tend to stack multiplicatively. Example: An item that reduces damage by 40% and another item that reduces damage by 20% would reduce the total damage by 52% when used together. 40% * 20% = 0.4 * 0.2 (convert the percentages to decimals) 1 - 0.4 = 0.6 and 1 - 0.2 = 0.8 (apply reductions based on the total damage, which is 1) 0.6 * 0.8 = 0.48, or 48% (this is the damage remaining) 1 - 0.48 = 0.52 (overall damage reduction)

