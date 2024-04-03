Key Takeaways Comprehensive guide detailing area-by-area quests for Elden Ring, ensuring no stone is left unturned.

Each NPC encounter holds keys to your journey - from mighty weapons to whispered secrets of the realm.

Companion to Hardcore Gamer's guide, offering a roadmap to experiencing every narrative thread the game has to offer.

Hello, Gamers!

Welcome to Elden Ring: Area-by-Area Quest Guide, an essential companion for all Tarnished souls seeking to uncover the full depth and breadth of the Lands Between. Whether you're a fledgling adventurer stepping into Limgrave's misty fields or a seasoned warrior facing the tempests of Farum Azula, this guide is designed to illuminate the path ahead, ensuring no stone is left unturned and no tale untold.

Elden Ring's world is vast and layered, filled with stories that weave through crumbling castles, shadowed forests, and forgotten ruins. Each NPC you encounter holds the key to a saga that can alter your journey's course, offering rewards ranging from mighty weapons to whispered secrets of the realm. But in such a sprawling world, it's easy to miss a crucial turn or an important character's plight.

This guide aims to work in tandem with Hardcore Gamer's exhaustive All Side Quests Guide, providing a structured, area-by-area breakdown that complements their detailed walkthroughs. While Hardcore Gamer's guide offers an in-depth look at each quest's intricacies, our guide serves as a roadmap, helping you to ensure that you're on the right track to experiencing every narrative thread the game has to offer.

Related Elden Ring: All Side Quests Guide This guide is designed to help you track and complete the diverse range of quests provided by various NPCs throughout the game.

Limgrave

White Mask Varre

Quest Focus : Blood and invasion themes.

: Blood and invasion themes. Locations: The First Step Grace, Roundtable Hold.

Renna (Ranni the Witch)

Quest Focus : Expansive questline with deep lore.

: Expansive questline with deep lore. Location: Church of Elleh.

Roderika

Quest Focus : Transformation to Spirit Tuner.

: Transformation to Spirit Tuner. Locations: Stormhill Shack, Roundtable Hold.

Boc the Seamster

Quest Focus : Boc's journey and purpose.

: Boc's journey and purpose. Locations: South of Agheel Lake North, Coastal Cave.

D Hunter of the Dead

Quest Focus : Mysteries of the dead and Bestial Sanctum.

: Mysteries of the dead and Bestial Sanctum. Locations: North-East Limgrave (optional), Summonwater Village (optional).

Bloody Finger Hunter Yura

Quest Focus : Story of a cursed samurai.

: Story of a cursed samurai. Locations: South-East and North parts of the Lake in Limgrave, Murkwater Cave.

Sorceress Sellen

Quest Focus : Sorcery and power.

: Sorcery and power. Location: Waypoint Ruins.

Patches

Quest Focus : Deception and alliances.

: Deception and alliances. Location: Murkwater Cave.

Iron Fist Alexander

Quest Focus : Valor and camaraderie.

: Valor and camaraderie. Location: Cliff above/near the Saintsbridge Site of Grace (optional).

Blaidd

Quest Focus : Mystery of the half-wolf.

: Mystery of the half-wolf. Locations: Mistwood Ruins (optional), Forlorn Hound Evergaol (optional).

Kenneth Haight

Quest Focus : Politics of Limgrave.

: Politics of Limgrave. Locations: Ruin on the Path from Limgrave going to Mistwood, Fort Haight.

Bernahl

Quest Focus : Combat mastery.

: Combat mastery. Location: Warmaster's Shack (optional).

Weeping Peninsula

Irina and Edgar

Quest Focus : Heartfelt letter delivery.

: Heartfelt letter delivery. Locations: Bridge of Sacrifice, Castle Morne.

Stormveil Castle

Sorcerer Rogier and Roderika

Quest Focus : Arcane research and spiritual awakening.

: Arcane research and spiritual awakening. Location: Stormveil Castle, Roundtable Hold (post-Godrick).

Nepheli Loux

Quest Focus : Heritage and battle against Godrick.

: Heritage and battle against Godrick. Locations: Secluded Cell Grace to main gate, Roundtable Hold (post-Godrick).

Gatekeeper Gostoc

Quest Focus : Navigating castle dangers.

: Navigating castle dangers. Location: Stormveil Castle.

Liurnia of the Lakes

Boc the Seamster and Hyetta

Quest Focus : Final transformations and enlightenment.

: Final transformations and enlightenment. Locations: Church of Vows, Lake-Facing Cliffs, East Raya Lucaria Gate.

Thops

Quest Focus : Scholarly pursuits.

: Scholarly pursuits. Locations: Church of Irith, Raya Lucaria Academy.

Rya and Blackguard Big Boggart

Quest Focus : Mystery of Rya's necklace.

: Mystery of Rya's necklace. Locations: Scenic Isle, Boilprawn Shack.

Caelid

Gowry and Millicent

Quest Focus : Cure for Millicent.

: Cure for Millicent. Locations: Gowry's Shack, Church of the Plague.

Iron Fist Alexander

Quest Focus : Battle in Redmane Castle.

: Battle in Redmane Castle. Locations: Redmane Castle, South of the Carian Study Hall, Gael Tunnel.

Altus Plateau

Blackguard Big Boggart

Quest Focus : Survival and loyalty.

: Survival and loyalty. Location: North area of the Outer moat of Leyndell.

Boc the Seamster

Quest Focus : Boc's final form.

: Boc's final form. Location: East Capital Rampart Site of Grace.

Brother Corhyn

Quest Focus : Divine truth.

: Divine truth. Locations: North of the Altus Highway Junction Grace, Near the West Capital Rampart.

Dung Eater

Quest Focus : Dark curses.

: Dark curses. Location: Roundtable Hold.

Millicent

Quest Focus : Ultimate challenges.

: Ultimate challenges. Locations: Erdtree Gazing Hill, Windmill Heights Grace.

Sellen

Quest Focus : Witchbane Ruins mysteries.

: Witchbane Ruins mysteries. Locations: Witchbane Ruins, Raya Lucaria Academy.

Mountaintops of the Giants

Brother Corhyn and Goldmask

Quest Focus : Golden Order's secrets.

: Golden Order's secrets. Locations: South of the Stargazer’s Ruins, Capital of Ash Grace.

Millicent and Shabriri

Quest Focus : Final stand and frenzied flame.

: Final stand and frenzied flame. Locations: Ancient Snow Valley Ruins Site of Grace, Zamor Ruins.

Crumbling Farum Azula

Iron Fist Alexander and Knight Bernahl

Quest Focus : Jovial journey's end and path of vengeance.

: Jovial journey's end and path of vengeance. Locations: Dragon Temple Altar, Great Bridge Site of Grace.

Deeproot Depths

D's Twin Brother and Fia

Quest Focus : Sacrifice and rebirth.

: Sacrifice and rebirth. Locations: Deeproot Depths, Prince of Death's Throne.