Hello, Gamers!
Welcome to Elden Ring: Area-by-Area Quest Guide, an essential companion for all Tarnished souls seeking to uncover the full depth and breadth of the Lands Between. Whether you're a fledgling adventurer stepping into Limgrave's misty fields or a seasoned warrior facing the tempests of Farum Azula, this guide is designed to illuminate the path ahead, ensuring no stone is left unturned and no tale untold.
Elden Ring's world is vast and layered, filled with stories that weave through crumbling castles, shadowed forests, and forgotten ruins. Each NPC you encounter holds the key to a saga that can alter your journey's course, offering rewards ranging from mighty weapons to whispered secrets of the realm. But in such a sprawling world, it's easy to miss a crucial turn or an important character's plight.
This guide aims to work in tandem with Hardcore Gamer's exhaustive All Side Quests Guide, providing a structured, area-by-area breakdown that complements their detailed walkthroughs. While Hardcore Gamer's guide offers an in-depth look at each quest's intricacies, our guide serves as a roadmap, helping you to ensure that you're on the right track to experiencing every narrative thread the game has to offer.
Limgrave
White Mask Varre
- Quest Focus: Blood and invasion themes.
- Locations: The First Step Grace, Roundtable Hold.
Renna (Ranni the Witch)
- Quest Focus: Expansive questline with deep lore.
- Location: Church of Elleh.
Roderika
- Quest Focus: Transformation to Spirit Tuner.
- Locations: Stormhill Shack, Roundtable Hold.
Boc the Seamster
- Quest Focus: Boc's journey and purpose.
- Locations: South of Agheel Lake North, Coastal Cave.
D Hunter of the Dead
- Quest Focus: Mysteries of the dead and Bestial Sanctum.
- Locations: North-East Limgrave (optional), Summonwater Village (optional).
Bloody Finger Hunter Yura
- Quest Focus: Story of a cursed samurai.
- Locations: South-East and North parts of the Lake in Limgrave, Murkwater Cave.
Sorceress Sellen
- Quest Focus: Sorcery and power.
- Location: Waypoint Ruins.
Patches
- Quest Focus: Deception and alliances.
- Location: Murkwater Cave.
Iron Fist Alexander
- Quest Focus: Valor and camaraderie.
- Location: Cliff above/near the Saintsbridge Site of Grace (optional).
Blaidd
- Quest Focus: Mystery of the half-wolf.
- Locations: Mistwood Ruins (optional), Forlorn Hound Evergaol (optional).
Kenneth Haight
- Quest Focus: Politics of Limgrave.
- Locations: Ruin on the Path from Limgrave going to Mistwood, Fort Haight.
Bernahl
- Quest Focus: Combat mastery.
- Location: Warmaster's Shack (optional).
Weeping Peninsula
Irina and Edgar
- Quest Focus: Heartfelt letter delivery.
- Locations: Bridge of Sacrifice, Castle Morne.
Stormveil Castle
Sorcerer Rogier and Roderika
- Quest Focus: Arcane research and spiritual awakening.
- Location: Stormveil Castle, Roundtable Hold (post-Godrick).
Nepheli Loux
- Quest Focus: Heritage and battle against Godrick.
- Locations: Secluded Cell Grace to main gate, Roundtable Hold (post-Godrick).
Gatekeeper Gostoc
- Quest Focus: Navigating castle dangers.
- Location: Stormveil Castle.
Liurnia of the Lakes
Boc the Seamster and Hyetta
- Quest Focus: Final transformations and enlightenment.
- Locations: Church of Vows, Lake-Facing Cliffs, East Raya Lucaria Gate.
Thops
- Quest Focus: Scholarly pursuits.
- Locations: Church of Irith, Raya Lucaria Academy.
Rya and Blackguard Big Boggart
- Quest Focus: Mystery of Rya's necklace.
- Locations: Scenic Isle, Boilprawn Shack.
Caelid
Gowry and Millicent
- Quest Focus: Cure for Millicent.
- Locations: Gowry's Shack, Church of the Plague.
Iron Fist Alexander
- Quest Focus: Battle in Redmane Castle.
- Locations: Redmane Castle, South of the Carian Study Hall, Gael Tunnel.
Altus Plateau
Blackguard Big Boggart
- Quest Focus: Survival and loyalty.
- Location: North area of the Outer moat of Leyndell.
Boc the Seamster
- Quest Focus: Boc's final form.
- Location: East Capital Rampart Site of Grace.
Brother Corhyn
- Quest Focus: Divine truth.
- Locations: North of the Altus Highway Junction Grace, Near the West Capital Rampart.
Dung Eater
- Quest Focus: Dark curses.
- Location: Roundtable Hold.
Millicent
- Quest Focus: Ultimate challenges.
- Locations: Erdtree Gazing Hill, Windmill Heights Grace.
Sellen
- Quest Focus: Witchbane Ruins mysteries.
- Locations: Witchbane Ruins, Raya Lucaria Academy.
Mountaintops of the Giants
Brother Corhyn and Goldmask
- Quest Focus: Golden Order's secrets.
- Locations: South of the Stargazer’s Ruins, Capital of Ash Grace.
Millicent and Shabriri
- Quest Focus: Final stand and frenzied flame.
- Locations: Ancient Snow Valley Ruins Site of Grace, Zamor Ruins.
Crumbling Farum Azula
Iron Fist Alexander and Knight Bernahl
- Quest Focus: Jovial journey's end and path of vengeance.
- Locations: Dragon Temple Altar, Great Bridge Site of Grace.
Deeproot Depths
D's Twin Brother and Fia
- Quest Focus: Sacrifice and rebirth.
- Locations: Deeproot Depths, Prince of Death's Throne.