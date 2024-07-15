Key Takeaways

  • Faith is crucial for using powerful weapons in Elden Ring, with unique skills dealing Fire and Holy damage.
  • This is a tier list that ranks every Faith weapon in the game, considering factors like stats, weight, and moveset.
  • To maximize the potential of Faith weapons, players should invest in the Faith attribute up to the soft caps of 60 for skills and 80 for weapon scaling.

Faith is the primary attribute needed to cast Incantations and use Sacred Seals in Elden Ring. In addition, the attribute is essential for players who use builds that incorporate Faith-scaling weapons. Many of these weapons come equipped with unique skills that deal Fire and/or Holy damage, a potent combination if you’re going up against unarmored and undead enemies.

Thanks to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, players have more options than ever at their disposal when it comes to Faith-scaling weapons. In fact, the number of options can be downright overwhelming for some, which is why we put together a handy tier list that ranks every Faith weapon in the game, including those added in the DLC.

About Our Ranking Criteria

We took into consideration every factor we could think of when putting together this tier list. That includes not just raw stats, but also weight, length, speed, versatility, moveset, and unique stats. Weapon requirements were deemed less important, and we didn’t factor in at all the difficulty of obtaining these weapons. We’re not dismissing the satisfaction of using a hard-earned weapon, but those armaments don’t necessarily perform better than those found randomly during exploration.

It’s also worth noting that we ranked all these weapons based on their max level stats. There’s a major difference between a base level weapon and a fully upgraded weapon. Needless to say, we also assumed that players wielding these weapons would have high enough Faith to get the most out of them. The Faith soft cap is 60 for skills and 80 for weapon scaling. As long as you’re within that range, you’ll be able to use these weapons to their full potential.

It goes without saying that Faith is the most important attribute for every weapon on this list. Depending on the weapon, this means that investing points into Faith provides the biggest damage boost, skill boost, or Incantation scaling. We excluded most split-scaling weapons, but there are a couple we just had to add to our list since they’re so iconic to Faith builds.

As you might expect, we didn’t skip Sacred Seals when compiling this list. Although they can be used as weapons, we ranked these based on how effective they are as catalysts, for obvious reasons.

S Tier

If you’re looking for the best Faith weapons in Elden Ring, you’ve got them right here. Each of these weapons is an absolute powerhouse that will demolish anything that gets in its way. Since a lot of Faith builds focus on Incantations, we went ahead and also added the best catalysts to this tier.

Weapon Name

Weapon Type

Weapon Skill

Blasphemous Blade

Greatsword

Taker's Flames Skill

Spear of the Impaler

Great Spear

Messmer's Assault

Godslayer's Greatsword

Colossal Sword

The Queen's Black Flame Skill

Anvil Hammer

Colossal Weapon

Smithing Art Spears

Black Knife

Dagger

Blade of Death Skill

Erdtree Seal

Sacred Seal

None

Golden Order Seal

Sacred Seal

None

A Tier

A-Tier weapons are a bit weaker than their S-Tier counterparts in most situations, but they’re still a force to be reckoned with. Generally speaking, these armaments tend to excel in one or two areas, however, they’re not quite as well-rounded as the weapons found in the previous tier.

Weapon Name

Weapon Type

Weapon Skill

Maliketh's Black Blade

Colossal Sword

Destined Death Skill

Shadow Sunflower Blossom

Colossal Weapon

Shadow Sunflower Headbutt

Sacred Relic Sword

Greatsword

Wave of Gold Skill

Envoy's Long Horn

Great Hammer

Bubble Shower Skill

Black Steel Greathammer

Great Hammer

Endure Skill

Envoy's Horn

Hammer

Oracular Bubble Skill

Winged Scythe

Reaper

Angel's Wings Skill

Blade of Calling

Dagger

Blade of Gold Skill

Cipher Pata

Fist Weapon

Unblockable Blade Skill

Magma Blade

Curved Sword

Magma Shower Skill

Euporia

Twinblade

Euporia Vortex

Death Knight's Twin Axes

Axe

Blinkbolt: Twinaxe

Death Knight's Longhaft Axe

Greataxe

Blinkbolt: Long-hafted Axe

Serpent Flail

Flail

Flare, O Serpent

Prince of Death's Staff

Glintstone Staff

None

B Tier

Here’s where you’ll find a lot of good, reliable weapons that can carry you through most of the game if you’re the type of person who wants a balanced playthrough. You probably won’t be able to dominate enemies with any of these weapons, but they won’t let you down either. At least, for the most part.

Weapon Name

Weapon Type

Weapon Skill

Golden Order Greatsword

Greatsword

Establish Order Skill

Gargoyle's Blackblade

Greatsword

Corpse Wax Cutter Skill

Inseparable Sword

Greatsword

Sacred Blade Skill

Sword of Darkness

Straight Sword

Darkness

Coded Sword

Straight Sword

Unblockable Blade Skill

Horned Warrior's Greatsword

Curved Greatsword

Horn Calling: Storm

Erdtree Greatbow

Greatbow

Through and Through Skill

Halo Scythe

Reaper

Miquella's Ring of Light Skill

Devourer's Scepter

Great Hammer

Devourer of Worlds Skill

Treespear

Great Spear

Sacred Order Skill

Grafted Dragon

Fist Weapon

Bear Witness! Skill

Gravel Stone Seal

Sacred Seal

None

Giant's Seal

Sacred Seal

None

Barbed Staff-Spear

Great Spear

Jori's Inquisition

Lightning Perfume Bottle

Perfume Bottle

Kick Skill

C Tier

A lot of these weapons and Sacred Seals need a serious rework before they’ll be able to hold a candle to the armaments covered earlier. While not necessarily terrible, most of these weapons simply feel underwhelming and there’s little point in hanging onto them for too long.

Weapon Name

Weapon Type

Weapon Skill

Erdtree Bow

Bow

Mighty Shot Skill

Envoy's Greathorn

Colossal Weapon

Great Oracular Bubble Skill

Golden Epitaph

Straight Sword

Last Rites Skill

Sword of Light

Straight Sword

Light

Cranial Vessel Candlestand

Great Hammer

Surge of Faith Skill

Eclipse Shotel

Curved Sword

Death Flare Skill

Giant's Red Braid

Whip

Flame Dance Skill

Finger Seal

Sacred Seal

None

Godslayer's Seal

Sacred Seal

None

Fire Knight's Seal

Sacred Seal

None

Dryleaf Seal

Sacred Seal

None

Sentry's Torch

Torch

Torch Attack Skill

Nanaya's Torch

Torch

Feeble Lord's Frenzied Flame

Madding Hand

Fist Weapon

Madding Spear-Hand Strike

D Tier

If you’re using any of these weapons, I’m sorry to say that you’re scraping the bottom of the barrel. The armaments are objectively bad and you should do your best to stay away from them.

Weapon Name

Weapon Type

Weapon Skill

Staff of the Guilty

Glintstone Staff

None

Inquisitor's Girandole

Spear

Charge Forth Skill

St. Trina's Torch

Torch

Fires of Slumber Skill

Magma Whip Candlestick

Whip

Sea of Magma Skill

Frenzied Flame Seal

Sacred Seal

None

Spiraltree Seal

Sacred Seal

None

