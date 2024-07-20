Key Takeaways Find your ideal katana in Elden Ring based on your playstyle, whether you prefer speed, range, or special abilities.

In Elden Ring, a game with a staggering number of weapons to choose from (made even larger with the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC), it can be hard to know which equipment is your best option. After all, battling dragons and demigods is futile if you aren't properly equipped.

For those of us that started off our playthrough of Elden Ring with the Samurai archetype, or that just want to run a bit of high-speed slash damage in our builds, the Katana weapon type is our bread and butter. But with over a dozen Katanas scattered across Elden Ring's giant map, which one should we choose?

13 Serpentbone Blade

A sinister katana modeled after a serpent bone

Serpentbone Blade Weight 6 Weapon Skill Double Slash FP Cost 6 (- 3) Passive Causes poison buildup (66) Attack PHY 120 Req DEX 22 Req STR 11 Scale DEX C Scale STR E Expand

At the bottom of our list is the Serpentbone Blade, a fairly limited katana with poison build-up capabilities. There's a lot going against this katana, whether it be the lack of bleed build-up or the locked in Double Slash weapon skill (which is just a basic Ash of War).

The Serpentbone Blade can't be enchanted or buffed by consumables, despite the fact that it only uses standard Smithing Stones to upgrade it. Overall, it can be a useful left-hand weapon for people running a poison build, but otherwise should be considered low-priority on your wish list.

12 Dragonscale Blade

A weapon made by sharpening a Gravel Stone scale

Dragonscale Blade Weight 5.5 Weapon Skill Ice Lightning Sword FP Cost 25 Req DEX 20 Req STR 12 Scale STR D Scale DEX C Attack PHY 110 Expand

As the name suggests, the Dragonscale Blade is equipped with increased draconic damage for fighting dragon-type enemies. Because of this, it's fairly limited in use, and is really only useful when fighting dragons.

The Dragonscale Blade's Ice Lightning Sword weapon skill is pretty powerful, and now lasts 45 seconds long compared to the previous 20 seconds. But in the long run, it may not be worth dishing out the Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade it.

11 Meteoric Ore Blade

Katana forged from meteoric ore to dispatch lifeforms born of falling stars

Meteoric Ore Blade Weight 7.5 Weapon Skill Gravitas FP Cost 13 Req DEX 14 Req INT 18 Req STR 15 Attack PHY 112 Attack MAG 72 Scale DEX E Scale STR D Scale INT D Expand

The Meteoric Ore Blade comes equipped with the Gravitas special skill, pulling enemies towards you while dealing damage to them. This makes it useful for fighting larger swarms of enemies, though less useful in most boss battles.

Thankfully, it does come equipped with the standard blood build-up abilities found in most katanas, and it has a unique heavy attack that slashes downwards. It's a good early-on choice for exploring and farming, but otherwise not too special.

10 Dragon Hunter's Great Katana

Great katana with spines of gravel stone along its blade

Dragon-Hunter's Great Katana Weight 10.5 Weapon Skill Dragonwound Slash FP Cost 18 Passive Causes blood loss buildup (55) Attack PHY 152 Req DEX 20 Req STR 15 Scale DEX D Scale STR D Expand

The first Great Katana on our list, the Dragon-Hunter's Great Katana, is another draconic-enemy based weapon, making it great for fighting dragons and not much else. It has a pretty killer weapon skill, the Dragonwound Slash, which is perfect for taking on dragon bosses.

Any other Great Katana would be more useful in a standard dragonless battle, but this weapon definitely stands out for its specific intended use. Shadow of the Erdtree players seeking out Ghostflame Dragons should consider adding this one to their repertoire.

9 The Great Katana

Large katana with a long, heavy blade

Great Katana Weight 9 Weapon Skill Overhead Stance FP Cost - (8 10) Passive Causes blood loss buildup (55) Attack PHY 145 Req DEX 18 Req STR 14 Scale DEX D Scale STR D BOOST 35 Expand

The standard Great Katana is a solid customizable sword with a decent blood loss build-up and Ash of War capability. It has a relatively low entry level, only requiring 18 Dexterity and 14 Strength, making it a good starter weapon for those wanting to try out the Great Katana weapon class.

The Great Katana comes equipped with the weapon skill Overhead Slash, the Great Katana subclass equivalent to the katana's Unsheathing skill. A decent choice for standard DEX/STR builds, the Great Katana is overall a good weapon for the average player.

8 Hand Of Malenia

Blade built into Malenia's prosthetic arm

Hand of Malenia Weight 7 Weapon Skill Waterfowl Dance FP Cost 12 (- 9) Passive Causes blood loss buildup (50) Attack PHY 117 Req DEX 48 Req STR 16 Scale DEX C Scale STR E BOOST 32 Expand

One of the most difficult katanas to collect is the Hand of Malenia, obtainable only by defeating the infamously difficult demigod boss Malenia, Blade of Miquella. This katana is a solid choice, applying only physical damage in addition to it's fairly-average blood loss build-up ability.

Players (like us) who struggled with the Malenia boss fight will feel a sense of righteous empowerment when using the Waterfowl Dance weapon skill, emulating Malenia's brutal special attack consisting of a fast-moving flurry of quick slashes and swings of her sword. But, as the katana is best used in blood loss builds, this is just an okay choice.

7 Sword Of Night

Sword of an all-consuming, bottomless black

Sword of Night Weapon Skill Witching Hour Slash FP Cost 21 Attack PHY 87 Attack MAG 56 Req DEX 12 Req STR 12 Req INT 24 Req FAI 24 Scale DEX E Scale STR E Scale INT D Scale FAI D Expand

The Shadow of the Erdtree-exclusive katana Sword of Night not only looks amazing, but also has the great ability to slash through guards and shields with its semi-corporeal blade. This katana also deals a bit of magic damage, despite lacking any INT requirements or scaling.

The weapon skill on this katana is pretty sweet, a quick series of unblockable slashes similar to the Waterfowl Dance called the Witching Hour Slash. Especially aggressive SOTE players should definitely check out this new katana, which can be found in the Count Ymir questline.

6 Star-Lined Sword

Sword encrusted with a line of stars fashioned from small pieces of crude glintstone

Star-Lined Sword Weight 5 Weapon Skill Onze's Line of Stars Passive Causes blood loss buildup (45) Attack PHY 82 Attack MAG 82 Req STR 10 Req DEX 23 Req INT 21 Scale DEX C Scale STR E Scale INT D Expand

INT build players should look out for the Star-Lined Sword, which boasts high magic damage and a devastating weapon skill attack. The Onze's Line of Stars attack can be extended up to two additional times with additional inputs, unleashing a series of wide jumping slashes with high magical damage.

The Star-Lined Sword does have relatively low blood loss and physical damage, but is more of a magic damage/INT weapon anyways. This katana can be found as a drop from the Demi-Human Queen Marigga boss in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

5 Uchigatana

A katana with a long single-edged curved blade

Uchigatana Weight 5.5 FP Cost - (10 15) Weapon Skill Unsheathe Attack PHY 115 Req DEX 15 Req STR 11 Scale DEX D Scale STR D Expand

The starter weapon for the Samurai subclass is surprisingly powerful, and stayed by our side until fairly late into the game. Decent blood loss buildup, interchangeable damage types and weapon skills via Ashes of War, and its low requirements make it a great all-rounder weapon for any level of play.

This katana goes great as a secondary/left-handed weapon, and if you keep up with its smithing progression, it will remain a faithful and powerful weapon far into your campaign. Plus, the pre-installed Unsheathe ability absolutely shreds for in both its attack forms.

4 Nagakiba

Katana with a ferociously long blade

Nagakiba Weight 7 FP Cost 16 Weapon Skill Piercing Fang Attack PHY 115 Passive Causes blood loss buildup (45) Req STR 18 Req DEX 22 Scale DEX C Scale STR D Expand

Barely stepping past the Uchigatana is the Nagakiba, another standard katana that surpasses the Uchigatana thanks to its extremely long range. You can tell as soon as you equip it that the range on this bad boy is killer, with the blade nearly doubling the length of other katanas in the game.

This is perhaps the best secondary/left-handed weapon in the game, adding a great deal of damage and range to any STR/DEX build. Plus, it can be boosted with Ashes of War and can be easily found pretty early in the game by defeating Bloody Finger Hunter Yura near Murkwater Cave.

3 Rivers Of Blood

Weapon of Okina, swordsman from the Land of Reeds

Rivers of Blood Weight 6.5 Weapon Skill Corpse Piler FP Cost 17 Passive Causes blood loss buildup (52) Attack PHY 76 Attack FIRE 76 Req DEX 18 Req STR 12 Req ARC 20 Scale DEX D Scale STR E Scale ARC D Expand

The fan-favorite katana from the base game is Rivers of Blood, a unique Arcana-based katana sporting high blood loss and hemorrhage stats. Rivers of Bloods adds not only fire damage to its attacks, but also heavily increases blood loss buildup as your Arcana is scaled up.

As katanas are commonly seen as key weapons in blood-loss builds, Rivers of Blood may be the leading choice in the roster for primary weapons. Also, the Corpse Piler weapon skill still shreds even after a patch attempted to nerf it.

2 Moonveil

Masterpiece of a Sellian swordsmith

Moonveil Weight 6.5 Weapon Skill Transient Moonlight FP Cost - (15 20) Passive Causes blood loss buildup (50) Attack PHY 73 Attack MAG 87 Req STR 12 Req INT 23 Req DEX 18 Scale STR E Scale DEX D Scale INT C Expand

Our personal favorite and go-to choice for best katana is Moonveil, the magic-infused Intelligence-based katana dropped by the Gael Tunnel Magma Wyrm in Caelid. Why is it our favorite? At full-upgraded level and paired with an INT build, this weapon absolutely shreds, one-shotting the majority of standard enemies in the game when using the Transient Moonlight ability.

Transient Moonlight can be used in either a light or heavy attack, respectively slashing horizontally or vertically and unleashing a long-range wave of light of high magic damage. This katana stuck with us to the end and is still destructive in boss battles and standard play.

1 Rakshasa's Great Katana

Weapon of Rakshasa, who cuts down and devours

Rakshasa's Great Katana Weight 9.5 Weapon Skill Weed Cutter FP Cost 8 (-8) Passive Causes blood loss buildup (55) Attack PHY 155 Req STR 12 Req DEX 27 Scale DEX C Scale STR E Expand

The award for best Great Katana in Elden Ring is going to Rakshasa's Great Katana, which sports fantastic blood loss buildup as well as physical damage. Dropped by the boss Rakshasa along with his armor, the sword has a secret ability to increase the user's defense.

Rakshasa's Great Katana sports an incredibly cheap weapon skill called Weed Cutter, at a minuscule FP cost of 8 points, that can cut down most enemies with ease. This is the best choice for a katana in Elden Ring, serving as an ideal primary for STR/DEX and blood loss builds.