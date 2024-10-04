If you don’t want enemies to come too close to you in Elden Ring, one of the best weapons to have in your arsenal is a spear. Spears have got that extra reach that lets you poke enemies without putting yourself in harm’s way. Whether you want to charge into battle with a lightning-fast thrust or sweep through a bunch of enemies, spears get the job done with power and finesse.

But the problem is, there are up to nineteen spears in the game and they're not created equal. While some deal only physical damage, others are a triple threat -- physical, magic and blood. So whether you are new to the game or just want to refine your arsenal, this ranking will help you find the spear that feels just right.

10 Cross-Naginata

Deals Physical Damage and Blood Loss

The Cross-Naginata is like a spear and a polearm. It inflicts physical damage of 122 -- second highest for a spear. And if you want a healthy dose of blood loss buildup, it should be your weapon of choice.

As a naginata (a Japanese polearm), the Cross-Naginata is good at slashing and not just piercing. And with its Impaling Thrust, you can land devastating slashes or thrusts on enemies with shields . Thankfully, you can snap up this spear relatively early in the game. Just find your way to the Caelid region and look for the Gael Tunnel.

9 Partisan

Best Physically-Damaging Spear

The Partisan isn’t flashy, but it’s the most reliable spear when it comes to physical damage. One of the things I really like about this spear is its wide-sweeping moveset. While most spears focus on thrusting, the Partisan does wide sweeps as well, allowing you to deal with mobs more effectively.

You can grab the Partisan spear from enemies like Godrick Knight, who is found in the Limgrave. You can also find this spear with Leyndell Knights.

8 Torchpole

Serves as a Weapon and Torch

The Torchpole is a spear with a fiery twist -- literally! It doubles as both a spear and a torch, making it one of the most practical and fun weapons in the game. If you've ever wanted to light your way through the darkest caves while piercing through the hearts of enemies, the Torchpole is your go-to option.

With physical damage of 104, the Torchpole is just as effective as the Rotten Crystal Spear. But even though you can exploit enemies’ weaknesses to fire with this spear, it only deals fire damage to the tune of 31. For context, the Inquisitor's Girandole boasts up to 66.

7 Rotten Crystal Spear

Inflicts Physical, Magic Damage and Rot Buildup on Enemies

Although the Rotten Crystal Spear doesn’t do as much damage as the Crystal Spear, it stands out for its ability to inflict Scarlet Rot. This devastating effect slowly drains the health out of your enemies over time. This makes the spear not only dangerous up front but also a lingering threat long after you’ve landed a hit.

This Elden Ring weapon lets you lunge forward in a fast, aggressive charge, impaling enemies along the way. It’s great for closing the gap on enemies or delivering a finishing blow after the rot has weakened them. Getting the Rotten Crystal Spear is not exactly a breeze because it’s found with those crystal-covered enemies who can be tough nuts to crack.

6 Crystal Spear

One of the Few Spears That Scales with Intelligence

The Crystal Spear doesn’t look as sharp as it hits, so you might be tempted to underestimate it. It slots perfectly into magic-heavy builds without making you feel weak when you get into melee combat. And just like Clayman's Harpoon, the Crystal Spear comes with Impaling Thrust.

If the Crystal Spear sounds appealing enough for you, you'll have to venture into the mysterious and dangerous Academy Crystal Cave. It’s a treasure hidden within this cave, but beware of bosses lurking around.

5 Clayman's Harpoon

Deals One of the Highest Magic Damage

The Clayman’s Harpoon is not exactly the flashiest spear in Elden Ring, but don’t judge it by its looks. It’s a low-key lethal weapon for those who love to mix magic with their melee attacks. It’s one of the few spears that naturally scales with Intelligence. So if you're running a sorcery or hybrid build, this spear comes out of the gate ready to work with your Intelligence stat.

With its Impaling Thrust capability you can pierce through shields and guard stances. This makes it useful when you’re up against shield-wielding enemies that would otherwise block your attacks. The Clayman's Harpoon is not a guaranteed drop, so you might have to defeat a few Claymen around the Ainsel River area to get your hands on it.

4 Death Ritual

Highest Critical Damage

When it comes to physical and magical damage, Death Ritual is just about the same as Clayman's Harpoon. What sets it apart is the amount of punch it packs when you land critical hits. With a critical rating of 110, Death Ritual Spear inflicts increased critical damage when you perform a backstab or riposte.

The Spearcall Ritual skill of Death Ritual is nothing short of a spectacle! When you activate it, magical spears rain down from the sky onto your enemies. To find this spear, you'll need to take on Death Rite Bird. This is a mini boss, so defeating it is not exactly a walk in the park.

3 Inquisitor's Girandole

Triple Threats -- Physical, Fire and Blood Loss

The Inquisitor's Girandole is short and heavy, so you need up to 18 Strength and 15 Dexterity points to be able to handle it. And when it comes to physical damage, it’s just as effective as the Cleanrot Spear. Fire damage is where the Inquisitor's Girandole really shines. It’s perfect if you want to burn enemies while poking holes in them.

What makes it even more unique is its ability to inflict blood loss buildup, turning it into a deadly triple threat: physical damage, fire damage and blood loss. If you’d like to add this spear to your arsenal, head over to Mt. Gelmir and take on the Abductor Virgin duo boss.

2 Cleanrot Spear

The Only Spear That Inflicts Holy Damage

The Clearnrot Spear’s main charm is its versatility. With physical damage of 102 and holy damage of 66, you can rely on this spear against undead or those pesky revenants that love to pop up when you least expect them. For context, it’s the only spear in the game that inflicts holy damage.

When you activate the Cleanrot’s Sacred Phalanx, a line of golden spears rise up from the ground and pierce everything in front of you. You can either use it to disrupt charging enemies or to put some space between you and them while you prepare for your next move. If you're eager to get your hands on this beauty, you’ll have to face off against the Cleanrot Knights.

1 Bolt of Gransax

Deals Physical and Lightning Damage

First off, the Bolt of Gransax isn’t just any ordinary spear; it's a Legendary Armament, so you already know it’s worth its weight in gold. Although it weighs 8.5, it’s also one of the longest spears. Unlike other weapons that might only focus on one type of damage, this spear hits your enemies with a mix of physical and lightning damage.

With the Ancient Lightning Spear skill, you can hurl a massive bolt of lightning at enemies. But then, the Bolt of Gransax isn’t just lying around for anyone to grab. You will find it in Leyndell, Royal Capital. But here's the catch: it’s only available before defeating Maliketh Once that happens, the spear will be lost forever!