Key Takeaways Build leverages the Ground Slam Skill for high endgame damage (PvE and PvP), based on character weight.

Character weight influences Ground Slam damage.

Character creation focused on high Endurance for heavy load, with specific stat distribution.

Gear choice based on weight to boost Ground Slam damage.

Utilize specific weapon and Talismans for enhanced Ground Slam effect, along with the Flame Art infusion for more damage.

Now, before you laugh this build off, let me be clear - it works in endgame. This build started as an Elden Ring meme, using the Ground Slam Skill as the primary method for killing enemies (in both PvE and PvP, if you're not a coward). Ground Slam's damage scales primarily off of your character's weight. So, the heavier you are, the chunkier your butt slams are going to be. Let's take a look at Ground Slam.

Ground Slam Skill Regular Skill Useable on all melee armaments. 14 Jump up high into the air and crash down on the ground ahead. The resulting pratfall sends a powerful shockwave in all directions. Ground Slam Skill Category Skill Subcategory Regular Item Effect Jump up high into the air and crash down on the ground ahead. The resulting pratfall sends a powerful shockwave in all directions. Availability Useable on all melee armaments. FP Cost 14

Since this skill is a regular skill, it can be used on all armaments. It is not chargeable, and it cannot be parried. At base, Ground Slam deals 15 Stance damage with just the shockwave, and then an additional 30. The Ground Slam skill's animation is that you jump into the air, and quite literally fall down on your butt, devastating enemies beneath you. Additionally, this skill got buffed in the 1.07 patch to have higher damage and a reduction in the time it takes to use the skill and being able to roll.

Character Creation

You can start with whatever you want, just make sure you make the top half of your character as small as possible. Then, make the bottom half as large as possible. For the memes.

Stat Distribution

Our point allotment is basically going to revolve around making sure we can actually move under all our gear. We are very heavy, so we're going to need a ton of Endurance in order to make this work. You should start with a spread that looks something like this:

Attributes Points Vigor 30 Mind 17 Endurance 50 (you can push this to 60 if you want to hit the soft cap, but it's not necessary) Strength 40 Dexterity 12 Intelligence base Faith 50 Arcane base

When you find the gear you want to run, cut back on Endurance until you have the exact amount of points needed to medium roll, and put the spare points into Strength instead.

Endgame Gear

Weapons

There's two ways to go about building this character - the fisticuffs method, or with a huge weapon. Getting an enormous weapon like a Greatsword will be an easy way to boost Ground Slam's damage right off the bat, because you'll weigh more. However, for the memes, you could simply go without a big weapon and instead use fisticuffs like Star Fist or Spiked Caestus .

Greatsword Colossal Sword Standard Stamp (Upward Cut) 5 (- 8) 23 164 - - - - 100 67 50 50 50 50 38 C E - - - 31 12 - - - - Greatsword Req DEX 12 Category Weapon Weight 23 FP Cost 5 (- 8) Damage Type Standard Weapon Skill Stamp (Upward Cut) Attack PHY 164 CRIT 100 Guard PHY 67 Guard MAG 50 Guard FIRE 50 Guard HOLY 50 Guard LIGHT 50 Req STR 31 Scale DEX E Scale STR C BOOST 38 Subcategory Colossal Sword

Star Fist Fist Strike Endure 9 3 105 - - - - 100 41 23 23 23 23 23 D E - - - 12 8 - - - Causes blood loss buildup (45) Star Fist Req DEX 8 Category Weapon Weight 3 FP Cost 9 Damage Type Strike Weapon Skill Endure Attack PHY 105 CRIT 100 Guard PHY 41 Guard MAG 23 Guard FIRE 23 Guard HOLY 23 Passive Causes blood loss buildup (45) Guard LIGHT 23 Req STR 12 Scale DEX E Scale STR D BOOST 23 Subcategory Fist

Spiked Caestus Fist Strike Endure 9 2 91 - - - - 100 35 20 20 20 20 20 D D - - - 8 10 - - - Causes blood loss buildup (45) Spiked Caestus Req DEX 10 Category Weapon Weight 2 FP Cost 9 Damage Type Strike Weapon Skill Endure Attack PHY 91 CRIT 100 Guard PHY 35 Guard MAG 20 Guard FIRE 20 Guard HOLY 20 Passive Causes blood loss buildup (45) Guard LIGHT 20 Req STR 8 Scale DEX D Scale STR D BOOST 20 Subcategory Fist

Remember, whatever you choose to do, the heavier the better.

After you've picked your weapon, you will then put the Ash of War: Ground Slam on it. Make sure whatever weapon you pick can have this before you upgrade it all the way. You will need to have this weapon on you at all times to make use of the Ground Slam ability. Alternatively, if you need some extra damage types (which you shouldn't, but nonetheless), you could use Ash of War: Golden Slam as well. It's the same as Ground Slam, but does holy damage.

Golden Slam Skill Regular Skill Useable on all melee armaments. 22 Skill of the avatars who protect Minor Erdtrees. Jump up high into the air and crash down on the ground ahead. The resulting pratfall sends golden shockwaves in all directions. Golden Slam Skill Category Skill Subcategory Regular Item Effect Skill of the avatars who protect Minor Erdtrees. Jump up high into the air and crash down on the ground ahead. The resulting pratfall sends golden shockwaves in all directions. Availability Useable on all melee armaments. FP Cost 22

After you've done this, you should also consider infusing your weapon with the Flame Art infusion using a Red-Hot Whetblade . This will increase your physical damage and will scale with Strength and Faith!

As for Talismans, you should consider the following:

Great-Jar's Arsenal Talisman Vastly Raises maximum equip load (~19%) Great-Jar's Arsenal Category Item Subcategory Talisman Item Effect Vastly Raises maximum equip load (~19%)

Armor

You can use any heavy gear you like for this build. As long as its heavy, you're going to be doing massive amounts of damage with your butt slams. If you're looking to go all-in with this build and you're dumping all your points into Endurance, you should take the Bull-Goat Set . If you need something a bit lighter, Lionel's Set is okay too. You might want to pick up both, though, unless you're already at a decent level to start making this build work.

Bull-Goat Set Armor Set 63 38.5 38.2 35 35 26.2 26.5 29 25.4 170 197 110 130 100 Bull-Goat Set Armor FIRE 26.5 Category Armor Weight 63 Armor PHY 38.5 VS Strike 38.2 VS Slash 35 VS Pierce 35 VS MAG 26.2 Armor LIGHT 29 FOC 110 Armor HOLY 25.4 VIT 130 POI 100 IMM 170 ROB 197 Subcategory Armor Set

Lionel's Set Armor Set 50.7 33.6 31.6 36.5 37.3 26.5 29 25.6 26.5 150 235 100 120 86 Lionel's Set Armor FIRE 29 Category Armor Weight 50.7 Armor PHY 33.6 VS Strike 31.6 VS Slash 36.5 VS Pierce 37.3 VS MAG 26.5 Armor LIGHT 25.6 FOC 100 Armor HOLY 26.5 VIT 120 POI 86 IMM 150 ROB 235 Subcategory Armor Set

Skills and Spells

Other than the Slams themselves, you're going to want to pick up Golden Vow Skill and the also the Howl of Shabriri for the extra damage boosts they provide.