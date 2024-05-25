Quick Links

  • Build leverages the Ground Slam Skill for high endgame damage (PvE and PvP), based on character weight.
  • Character weight influences Ground Slam damage.
  • Character creation focused on high Endurance for heavy load, with specific stat distribution.
  • Gear choice based on weight to boost Ground Slam damage.
  • Utilize specific weapon and Talismans for enhanced Ground Slam effect, along with the Flame Art infusion for more damage.

Now, before you laugh this build off, let me be clear - it works in endgame. This build started as an Elden Ring meme, using the Ground Slam Skill as the primary method for killing enemies (in both PvE and PvP, if you're not a coward). Ground Slam's damage scales primarily off of your character's weight. So, the heavier you are, the chunkier your butt slams are going to be. Let's take a look at Ground Slam.


Since this skill is a regular skill, it can be used on all armaments. It is not chargeable, and it cannot be parried. At base, Ground Slam deals 15 Stance damage with just the shockwave, and then an additional 30. The Ground Slam skill's animation is that you jump into the air, and quite literally fall down on your butt, devastating enemies beneath you. Additionally, this skill got buffed in the 1.07 patch to have higher damage and a reduction in the time it takes to use the skill and being able to roll.

Character Creation

You can start with whatever you want, just make sure you make the top half of your character as small as possible. Then, make the bottom half as large as possible. For the memes.

Stat Distribution

Our point allotment is basically going to revolve around making sure we can actually move under all our gear. We are very heavy, so we're going to need a ton of Endurance in order to make this work. You should start with a spread that looks something like this:

Attributes

Points

Vigor

30

Mind

17

Endurance

50 (you can push this to 60 if you want to hit the soft cap, but it's not necessary)

Strength

40

Dexterity

12

Intelligence

base

Faith

50

Arcane

base

When you find the gear you want to run, cut back on Endurance until you have the exact amount of points needed to medium roll, and put the spare points into Strength instead.

Endgame Gear

Weapons

There's two ways to go about building this character - the fisticuffs method, or with a huge weapon. Getting an enormous weapon like a Greatsword will be an easy way to boost Ground Slam's damage right off the bat, because you'll weigh more. However, for the memes, you could simply go without a big weapon and instead use fisticuffs like Star Fist or Spiked Caestus .




Remember, whatever you choose to do, the heavier the better.

After you've picked your weapon, you will then put the Ash of War: Ground Slam on it. Make sure whatever weapon you pick can have this before you upgrade it all the way. You will need to have this weapon on you at all times to make use of the Ground Slam ability. Alternatively, if you need some extra damage types (which you shouldn't, but nonetheless), you could use Ash of War: Golden Slam as well. It's the same as Ground Slam, but does holy damage.


After you've done this, you should also consider infusing your weapon with the Flame Art infusion using a Red-Hot Whetblade . This will increase your physical damage and will scale with Strength and Faith!

As for Talismans, you should consider the following:


Armor

You can use any heavy gear you like for this build. As long as its heavy, you're going to be doing massive amounts of damage with your butt slams. If you're looking to go all-in with this build and you're dumping all your points into Endurance, you should take the Bull-Goat Set . If you need something a bit lighter, Lionel's Set is okay too. You might want to pick up both, though, unless you're already at a decent level to start making this build work.



Skills and Spells

Other than the Slams themselves, you're going to want to pick up Golden Vow Skill and the also the Howl of Shabriri for the extra damage boosts they provide.

