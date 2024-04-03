Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Essential gear and quests in Limgrave set the stage for the grand journey in Elden Ring.
- Engage with key figures, unlock valuable items, and conquer challenges to progress in the game.
- Explore diverse landscapes, engage in epic battles, and uncover mysteries in the quest to become Elden Lord.
Welcome, Gamers!
Venture forth on a grand journey through the Lands Between with this extensive guide, ensuring you don't miss a beat in your quest to become the Elden Lord. We've got you covered from the verdant fields of Limgrave to the ominous depths of the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds.
Part 1: The Adventure Begins in Limgrave
Western Limgrave: The Cradle of Your Journey
Level Range: 1-15, Weapon Upgrades: +0 to +1
Starting Point:
- Equip yourself with essential gear to withstand early challenges.
- Locate and secure the Limgrave West Map Fragment for essential navigation.
Key Objectives:
- Obtain the Whetstone Knife, unlocking the ability to apply Ashes of War to your weapons.
- Unlock Torrent, your spectral steed, alongside the Spirit Bell, enabling spirit summoning.
- Embark on Boc the Seamster's Quest; his services are invaluable for your attire adjustments.
- Vanquish the Night's Cavalry, a formidable foe that roams the plains under the moonlight.
- Mages must seek out Sorceress Sellen for essential sorceries and guidance.
- Engage with Roderika for future spirit tuning and upgrades.
- Ashes of War Merchant and Potboy (Alexander) offer unique items and camaraderie.
- D, Hunter of the Dead, provides crucial insight into the world's lore and your quest.
- Conclude your exploration of western Limgrave by conquering Murkwater Cave, a den of danger and opportunity.
Eastern Limgrave: Expanding Your Horizons
Level Range: 10-20, Weapon Upgrades: +1 to +2
Key Objectives:
- Kenneth Haight holds the key to revitalizing a dilapidated fort; engage him in dialogue and pledge your support.
- Acquire the Flask of Wondrous Physick, a customizable potion offering unique effects.
- Secure the Limgrave, East Map Fragment and additional flask materials from the Minor Erdtree.
- Activate the Siofra River Well, a gateway to the mystic underground.
- The Blaidd event unveils the storyline of a wolf-warrior; triggering it is essential for lore enthusiasts.
- Liberate Fort Haight from its oppressors, a crucial step in Kenneth's questline.
- Upon successful liberation, return to Kenneth for well-deserved rewards.
- Complete the Summonwater challenge and prepare for a mystical journey to the Bestial Sanctum.
Part 2: The Journey Deepens in Southern Limgrave & Weeping Peninsula
Southern Limgrave & Weeping Peninsula: The Land of Challenge and Opportunity
Level Range: 20-30, Weapon Upgrades: +2 to +3
Key Objectives:
- Meet Yura, the samurai, and embark on a dragon hunt, a pivotal moment in your journey.
- Secure a Sorcery Scroll, expanding your arsenal of spells.
- Engage with Irina for a glimpse into her tragic narrative.
- Another encounter with the Night's Cavalry awaits; readiness is key.
- An additional memory slot can be obtained, vital for spellcasters.
- Collect Sacred Tears to enhance your flasks, extending your longevity in battle.
- Venture into Castle Morne, a bastion of despair and challenge, ripe for exploration.
Part 3: Ascending Stormveil and Beyond
Stormveil Castle: The First Major Battleground
Level Range: 30-40, Weapon Upgrades: +3 to +4
Approach:
- Opt for the alternate entrance to Stormveil, a strategic move to avoid direct confrontation.
- Ascend the castle, strategically clearing enemies obstructing your path.
Key Objectives:
- Defeat the Banished Knight to claim the Rusty Key, a token to further depths.
- The Stonesword Key is a treasure within, capable of dispelling mystical fogs.
- Locate Nepheli Loux, an ally amidst the solitude of the castle.
- The Lion Guardian Mini-boss presents a formidable challenge; overcoming it is a testament to your prowess.
- The ultimate test awaits with Godrick the Grafted; summon Nepheli for an edge in this titanic clash.
- Upon victory, proceed to the Divine Tower of Limgrave to restore Godrick's Great Rune, a boon for the challenges ahead.
Part 4: The Enigmatic Waters of Liurnia of the Lakes
South Liurnia: The Gateway to Mysteries
Level Range: 40-50, Weapon Upgrades: +3 to +4
Key Objectives:
- Reunite with Boc the Seamster for his ever-valuable services.
- Encounter Sorcerer Thops to further your magical capabilities.
- Acquire the Academy Scroll to unlock advanced sorceries.
- The Fire Monk's Prayerbook and various cookbooks & ritual pots expand your crafting repertoire.
- Initiate Rya's Questline, a narrative rich with intrigue and reward.
- Confront and negotiate with Patches for essential flask upgrades.
- Rose Church and Lakeside Crystal Cave offer unique challenges and rewards.
- Engage with Latenna, a key figure in the unfolding drama of Liurnia.
- Triumph over Malefactor's Evergaol to loot the Sacrificial Twig and obtain the Raya Lucaria Academy Key.
Raya Lucaria Academy: The Bastion of Knowledge
Level Range: 50-60, Weapon Upgrades: +4 to +6
Key Objectives:
- Secure the Academy Glintstone Key, a passport to the academy's heart.
- Collect numerous Ashes and the potent Gravity Well Sorcery for strategic advantages.
- Adorn the Carian Knight Set for both protection and prestige.
- The Conspectus Scroll and Olivinus Glintstone Crown enhance your magical prowess.
- Vanquish the Red Wolf of Radagon to assert your dominance.
- Uncover the secret Radagon area upstairs for hidden treasures and challenges.
- Explore Upper Rooftops for strategic vantage points and loot.
- Defeat Moongrum, Carian Knight, and navigate the treacherous iron ball trap.
- Your final challenge within the academy is Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon, a pivotal battle in your quest.
East Liurnia: The Land of Echoes
Level Range: 50-60, Weapon Upgrades: +4 to +6
Key Objectives:
- Acquire Kaiden Sellsword Ashes for a formidable ally in spirit form.
- The Shabriri Grape initiates dialogue with Hyetta, beginning a dark and mysterious questline.
- Defeat the Night's Cavalry and the Tibia Mariner, formidable foes guarding precious secrets.
- Obtain the Dragon Cult Prayerbook, expanding your repertoire of incantations.
- Visit the Artist's Shack and Jarburg for unique encounters and lore.
- Church of Vows and Minor Erdtree offer both challenges and significant upgrades, especially for your flasks.
- Unlocking the Bell Walking Mausoleum reveals hidden depths and rewards.
Part 5: Liurnia's Western Shores and the Secrets Beneath
West Liurnia: The Fringe of Reality
Level Range: 60-70, Weapon Upgrades: +8 to +12
Key Objectives:
- From South to North, begin your exploration, uncovering the mysteries and dangers that lurk.
- The Village of the Albinaurics holds dark secrets and valuable treasures.
- Re-engage with Nepheli Loux for her part in this grand saga.
- Discover the Secret Medallion Key, a piece of a larger puzzle.
- Complete Optional Objectives for additional rewards and lore.
- The Four Belfries offer a gateway to other times and places, with challenges and rewards unique to each.
- Smithing Master Iji provides essential services for your weapons.
- Caria Manor and the meeting with Ranni and her allies unveil a storyline rich with lore and significance.
Siofra River (Underground): A Subterranean Challenge
Level Range: 60+, Weapon Upgrades: +8 to +12
Key Objectives:
- Obtain the Map Fragment to navigate this complex underground network.
- Light the Fire Pillars to reveal paths and treasures hidden in the darkness.
- Collect Spells & Talismans to enhance your magical and defensive capabilities.
- Face the Dragonkin Soldier in combat to test your might and strategy.
- The Golden Seed is a crucial find, allowing for further Flask enhancements.
- Unlock the Deep Siofra Well, delving deeper into the earth's mysteries.
- The Ancestor Spirit presents a formidable challenge, guarding valuable treasures and secrets.
Part 6: The Blighted Landscapes of Caelid
Caelid (South): A Land Scorched
Level Range: 60+, Weapon Upgrades: +10 to +12
Key Objectives:
- The Smoldering Church offers a starting point in this desolate landscape, providing essential upgrades for your flask and spirit.
- The Golden Scarab Talisman is a must-have for anyone venturing into Caelid, enhancing rune acquisition.
- Encounters with Iron Fist Alexander offer both comic relief and valuable insight.
- Fort Gael presents a formidable challenge, holding key map fragments and unlocking local merchants.
- The skies of Caelid are patrolled by the Dragon, the Deathbird, and the Night's Cavalry, each offering a unique challenge.
- Sellia Crystal Tunnels hide precious resources essential for survival and progression.
- The narrative threads involving Gowry and Millicent provide depth to the Caelid experience, offering quests filled with lore and challenge.
- Sellia, Town of Sorcery, and Redmane Castle are critical locations for unraveling the mysteries of Caelid and facing Starscourge Radahn in an epic confrontation.
- War-Dead Catacombs offer a chance to delve deeper into the land's haunted past.
- The journey through Caelid may optionally lead to the Altus Plateau, offering a new frontier of challenges and exploration.
Part 7: The Shadows of Nokron and Beyond
Nokron, Eternal City & Siofra Aqueduct: The City That Never Sleeps
Level Range: 70+, Weapon Upgrades: +15 to +20
Key Objectives:
- Accessing Nokron from the Mistwood represents a significant turning point, unveiling a city shrouded in mystery.
- Ghost-Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing (1) and Larval Tears are essential finds for upgrading and transforming.
- The Mimic Tear boss battle tests your mettle, mirroring your character in a unique showdown.
- Reaching the Night's Sacred Ground unveils hidden lore and powerful items like the Black Whetblade and Celestial Dew.
- The quest for the Fingerslayer Blade is pivotal, unlocking new narrative paths and challenges.
- In the Siofra Aqueduct, the adventure deepens with new enemies and the collection of the Missionary's Cookbook (5).
- The Valiant Gargoyle duo presents a formidable challenge, guarding the path forward and testing your combat prowess.
Part 8: Liurnia Revisited and the Siofra River's Depths
Liurnia of the Lakes (West): The Quest Continues
Level Range: 70+, Weapon Upgrades: +15 to +20
Key Objectives:
- The rewards from Ranni mark significant achievements and further the enigmatic storyline intertwined with Liurnia's fate.
- The Carian Study Hall holds hidden areas and the Cursemark of Death, crucial for those aligned with Ranni's quest.
- Assisting Iron Fist Alexander concludes a heartfelt subplot within the vast narrative of Elden Ring.
Siofra River (Underground): The River's End
- Completing challenges within the Deep Siofra Well uncovers new lore and key items, enhancing your journey's depth.
- The Ancestor Spirit battle provides not only a significant challenge but also key rewards pivotal for progression.
Part 9: The Icy Ascent - Mountaintops of the Giants
Mountaintops of the Giants: A Cold New World
Level Range: 90+, Weapon Upgrades: +20 to +24
Key Objectives:
- Begin by obtaining the Area Map, crucial for navigating this vast, snow-covered landscape.
- Engage with Shabriri, a figure shrouded in mystery, offering depth to the game's rich lore.
- The Zamor Ruins and Ancient Snowvalley Ruins provide challenging exploration opportunities and hidden treasures.
- Acquire another Golden Seed within this frigid environment to further enhance your flasks.
- The Shack of the Lofty not only offers shelter but also crucial narrative and gameplay items.
- Brother Corhyn's questline continues here, adding layers to the overarching story.
- The Minor Erdtree stands as a beacon, offering challenges and rewards for those brave enough to approach.
- The Heretical Rise and Frozen Lake areas are filled with dangers and opportunities alike.
- Unlock the Foot of the Forge to delve deeper into the lore and challenges of the Mountaintops.
- Castle Sol, nestled within the mountains, offers a formidable challenge with the fierce Fire Giant awaiting at its heart.
Part 10: The Sacred and the Profane - Consecrated Snowfields & Beyond
Consecrated Snowfields: A Land Shrouded in Mystery
Level Range: 90+, Weapon Upgrades: +20 to +24
Key Objectives:
- Unlock the secret path at the Grand Lift of Rold, a gateway to hidden realms and challenges.
- The Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs beckon with their dark depths and the secrets they hold.
- Engage in Enemy Caravan Events for dynamic encounters and rich rewards.
- The Yelough Anix Tunnel and surrounding ruins offer perilous exploration opportunities.
- Traverse the Frozen Waterfall for breathtaking views and hidden treasures.
- The Minor Erdtree Event in this region presents a unique challenge and opportunity for those seeking the depths of the Elden Ring's lore.
- The Golden Seed and exploration of the Apostate Derelict provide essential upgrades and deepen the narrative experience.
Mohgwyn Palace: The Domain of Blood
Level Range: 100+, Weapon Upgrades: +20 to +24
Key Objectives:
- Enter from the Consecrated Snowfields or use the Pureblood Knight's Medal for direct access.
- The Area Map is essential for navigating this labyrinthine domain.
- The caves of the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum are fraught with danger and rich with rewards.
- Mohg, Lord of Blood, presents a dire challenge, a testament to the player's skill and strategy.
Part 11: The Haligtree and the Ruins of Farum Azula
Miquella's Haligtree: The Sanctuary in the Boughs
Level Range: 120+, Weapon Upgrades: +25
Key Objectives:
- Navigate the canopy and town of this sacred tree, a pinnacle of beauty and danger intertwined.
- Collect unique Talismans and an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone for high-tier upgrades.
- Face Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree, in a battle that tests the limits of your skill.
- Progress to Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, where new challenges and deeper lore await.
- The inner wall is fraught with peril, leading up to a confrontation with the Lesser Ulcerated Tree Spirit.
- For those on Millicent's Quest, this area holds significant developments and challenges.
- Unlock the shortcut to ensure easier navigation through this complex and treacherous area.
- The ultimate challenge lies with Malenia, Blade of Miquella, a foe whose reputation precedes her.
Crumbling Farum Azula: The Legacy of Dragons
Level Range: 120+, Weapon Upgrades: +25
Key Objectives:
- The Crumbling Beast Grave and Dragon Temple are rife with ancient magic and formidable foes.
- Acquire the Stonesword Key and face the Godskin Duo, a test of endurance and strategy.
- The Dragon Temple Rooftops offer breathtaking views and harrowing challenges, leading to a battle with Dragonlord Placidusax.
- Collect the Old Lord's Talisman, a powerful accessory that enhances your capabilities.
Part 12: The Final Confrontations - Leyndell, Royal Capital
Leyndell, Royal Capital Outskirts: The Siege Begins
Level Range: 90 ~ 110, Weapon Upgrades: +15 ~ +20
Key Objectives:
- The Tree Sentinel duo guards the city's outskirts, serving as formidable gatekeepers to the capital's secrets.
- Navigate the Sealed Tunnel to uncover hidden paths and valuable resources.
- The Hermit Merchant's Shack offers not only goods but also vital information and quests.
- Auriza Hero's Grave and Auriza Side Tomb provide daunting challenges and rich rewards for the brave.
- The Draconic Tree Sentinel stands as a sentinel over the legacy dungeon, a testament to your prowess and determination.
Forbidden Lands: The Path to the Unknown
Level Range: 90+, Weapon Upgrades: +20 ~ +24
Key Objectives:
- Enter from Leyndell to face the harsh terrain and the relentless Night's Cavalry.
- Collect another Golden Seed to enhance your flasks, a boon for the trials ahead.
- The Black Blade Kindred awaits, a formidable foe guarding the path to greater challenges.
- Activate the Grand Lift of Rold, a monumental structure that holds the key to ascending further into mystery and danger.
Part 13: The Ashen Capital - Leyndell's Descent
Leyndell, Ashen Capital: The City's Fall
Level Range: 150+, Weapon Upgrades: +25
Final Confrontations:
- The Subterranean Shunning-Grounds offer a labyrinth of challenges, from Esgar, Priest of Blood, to the Dung Eater's dark questline.
- Facing an old ally, now a boss, adds a poignant twist to the saga.
- The ultimate battles against Godfrey, First Elden Lord/Hoarah Loux, Warrior, and Radagon of the Golden Order/Elden Beast signify the climax of your journey, testing every skill and strategy you've honed.