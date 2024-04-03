Key Takeaways Essential gear and quests in Limgrave set the stage for the grand journey in Elden Ring.

Engage with key figures, unlock valuable items, and conquer challenges to progress in the game.

Explore diverse landscapes, engage in epic battles, and uncover mysteries in the quest to become Elden Lord.

Welcome, Gamers!

Venture forth on a grand journey through the Lands Between with this extensive guide, ensuring you don't miss a beat in your quest to become the Elden Lord. We've got you covered from the verdant fields of Limgrave to the ominous depths of the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds.

Part 1: The Adventure Begins in Limgrave

Western Limgrave: The Cradle of Your Journey

Level Range: 1-15, Weapon Upgrades: +0 to +1

Starting Point:

Equip yourself with essential gear to withstand early challenges.

Locate and secure the Limgrave West Map Fragment for essential navigation.

Key Objectives:

Obtain the Whetstone Knife , unlocking the ability to apply Ashes of War to your weapons.

, unlocking the ability to apply Ashes of War to your weapons. Unlock Torrent , your spectral steed, alongside the Spirit Bell , enabling spirit summoning.

, your spectral steed, alongside the , enabling spirit summoning. Embark on Boc the Seamster's Quest ; his services are invaluable for your attire adjustments.

; his services are invaluable for your attire adjustments. Vanquish the Night's Cavalry , a formidable foe that roams the plains under the moonlight.

, a formidable foe that roams the plains under the moonlight. Mages must seek out Sorceress Sellen for essential sorceries and guidance.

for essential sorceries and guidance. Engage with Roderika for future spirit tuning and upgrades.

for future spirit tuning and upgrades. Ashes of War Merchant and Potboy (Alexander) offer unique items and camaraderie.

and offer unique items and camaraderie. D, Hunter of the Dead , provides crucial insight into the world's lore and your quest.

, provides crucial insight into the world's lore and your quest. Conclude your exploration of western Limgrave by conquering Murkwater Cave, a den of danger and opportunity.

Eastern Limgrave: Expanding Your Horizons

Level Range: 10-20, Weapon Upgrades: +1 to +2

Key Objectives:

Kenneth Haight holds the key to revitalizing a dilapidated fort; engage him in dialogue and pledge your support.

holds the key to revitalizing a dilapidated fort; engage him in dialogue and pledge your support. Acquire the Flask of Wondrous Physick , a customizable potion offering unique effects.

, a customizable potion offering unique effects. Secure the Limgrave, East Map Fragment and additional flask materials from the Minor Erdtree .

and additional flask materials from the . Activate the Siofra River Well , a gateway to the mystic underground.

, a gateway to the mystic underground. The Blaidd event unveils the storyline of a wolf-warrior; triggering it is essential for lore enthusiasts.

unveils the storyline of a wolf-warrior; triggering it is essential for lore enthusiasts. Liberate Fort Haight from its oppressors, a crucial step in Kenneth's questline.

from its oppressors, a crucial step in Kenneth's questline. Upon successful liberation, return to Kenneth for well-deserved rewards.

Complete the Summonwater challenge and prepare for a mystical journey to the Bestial Sanctum.

Part 2: The Journey Deepens in Southern Limgrave & Weeping Peninsula

Southern Limgrave & Weeping Peninsula: The Land of Challenge and Opportunity

Level Range: 20-30, Weapon Upgrades: +2 to +3

Key Objectives:

Meet Yura , the samurai, and embark on a dragon hunt, a pivotal moment in your journey.

, the samurai, and embark on a dragon hunt, a pivotal moment in your journey. Secure a Sorcery Scroll , expanding your arsenal of spells.

, expanding your arsenal of spells. Engage with Irina for a glimpse into her tragic narrative.

for a glimpse into her tragic narrative. Another encounter with the Night's Cavalry awaits; readiness is key.

awaits; readiness is key. An additional memory slot can be obtained, vital for spellcasters.

can be obtained, vital for spellcasters. Collect Sacred Tears to enhance your flasks, extending your longevity in battle.

to enhance your flasks, extending your longevity in battle. Venture into Castle Morne, a bastion of despair and challenge, ripe for exploration.

Part 3: Ascending Stormveil and Beyond

Stormveil Castle: The First Major Battleground

Level Range: 30-40, Weapon Upgrades: +3 to +4

Approach:

Opt for the alternate entrance to Stormveil, a strategic move to avoid direct confrontation.

Ascend the castle, strategically clearing enemies obstructing your path.

Key Objectives:

Defeat the Banished Knight to claim the Rusty Key , a token to further depths.

to claim the , a token to further depths. The Stonesword Key is a treasure within, capable of dispelling mystical fogs.

is a treasure within, capable of dispelling mystical fogs. Locate Nepheli Loux , an ally amidst the solitude of the castle.

, an ally amidst the solitude of the castle. The Lion Guardian Mini-boss presents a formidable challenge; overcoming it is a testament to your prowess.

presents a formidable challenge; overcoming it is a testament to your prowess. The ultimate test awaits with Godrick the Grafted ; summon Nepheli for an edge in this titanic clash.

; summon Nepheli for an edge in this titanic clash. Upon victory, proceed to the Divine Tower of Limgrave to restore Godrick's Great Rune, a boon for the challenges ahead.

Part 4: The Enigmatic Waters of Liurnia of the Lakes

South Liurnia: The Gateway to Mysteries

Level Range: 40-50, Weapon Upgrades: +3 to +4

Key Objectives:

Reunite with Boc the Seamster for his ever-valuable services.

for his ever-valuable services. Encounter Sorcerer Thops to further your magical capabilities.

to further your magical capabilities. Acquire the Academy Scroll to unlock advanced sorceries.

to unlock advanced sorceries. The Fire Monk's Prayerbook and various cookbooks & ritual pots expand your crafting repertoire.

and various cookbooks & ritual pots expand your crafting repertoire. Initiate Rya's Questline , a narrative rich with intrigue and reward.

, a narrative rich with intrigue and reward. Confront and negotiate with Patches for essential flask upgrades.

for essential flask upgrades. Rose Church and Lakeside Crystal Cave offer unique challenges and rewards.

and offer unique challenges and rewards. Engage with Latenna , a key figure in the unfolding drama of Liurnia.

, a key figure in the unfolding drama of Liurnia. Triumph over Malefactor's Evergaol to loot the Sacrificial Twig and obtain the Raya Lucaria Academy Key.

Raya Lucaria Academy: The Bastion of Knowledge

Level Range: 50-60, Weapon Upgrades: +4 to +6

Key Objectives:

Secure the Academy Glintstone Key , a passport to the academy's heart.

, a passport to the academy's heart. Collect numerous Ashes and the potent Gravity Well Sorcery for strategic advantages.

for strategic advantages. Adorn the Carian Knight Set for both protection and prestige.

for both protection and prestige. The Conspectus Scroll and Olivinus Glintstone Crown enhance your magical prowess.

and enhance your magical prowess. Vanquish the Red Wolf of Radagon to assert your dominance.

to assert your dominance. Uncover the secret Radagon area upstairs for hidden treasures and challenges.

Explore Upper Rooftops for strategic vantage points and loot.

for strategic vantage points and loot. Defeat Moongrum, Carian Knight , and navigate the treacherous iron ball trap.

, and navigate the treacherous iron ball trap. Your final challenge within the academy is Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon, a pivotal battle in your quest.

East Liurnia: The Land of Echoes

Level Range: 50-60, Weapon Upgrades: +4 to +6

Key Objectives:

Acquire Kaiden Sellsword Ashes for a formidable ally in spirit form.

for a formidable ally in spirit form. The Shabriri Grape initiates dialogue with Hyetta , beginning a dark and mysterious questline.

initiates dialogue with , beginning a dark and mysterious questline. Defeat the Night's Cavalry and the Tibia Mariner , formidable foes guarding precious secrets.

and the , formidable foes guarding precious secrets. Obtain the Dragon Cult Prayerbook , expanding your repertoire of incantations.

, expanding your repertoire of incantations. Visit the Artist's Shack and Jarburg for unique encounters and lore.

and for unique encounters and lore. Church of Vows and Minor Erdtree offer both challenges and significant upgrades, especially for your flasks.

and offer both challenges and significant upgrades, especially for your flasks. Unlocking the Bell Walking Mausoleum reveals hidden depths and rewards.

Part 5: Liurnia's Western Shores and the Secrets Beneath

West Liurnia: The Fringe of Reality

Level Range: 60-70, Weapon Upgrades: +8 to +12

Key Objectives:

From South to North, begin your exploration, uncovering the mysteries and dangers that lurk.

The Village of the Albinaurics holds dark secrets and valuable treasures.

holds dark secrets and valuable treasures. Re-engage with Nepheli Loux for her part in this grand saga.

for her part in this grand saga. Discover the Secret Medallion Key , a piece of a larger puzzle.

, a piece of a larger puzzle. Complete Optional Objectives for additional rewards and lore.

for additional rewards and lore. The Four Belfries offer a gateway to other times and places, with challenges and rewards unique to each.

offer a gateway to other times and places, with challenges and rewards unique to each. Smithing Master Iji provides essential services for your weapons.

provides essential services for your weapons. Caria Manor and the meeting with Ranni and her allies unveil a storyline rich with lore and significance.

Siofra River (Underground): A Subterranean Challenge

Level Range: 60+, Weapon Upgrades: +8 to +12

Key Objectives:

Obtain the Map Fragment to navigate this complex underground network.

to navigate this complex underground network. Light the Fire Pillars to reveal paths and treasures hidden in the darkness.

to reveal paths and treasures hidden in the darkness. Collect Spells & Talismans to enhance your magical and defensive capabilities.

Face the Dragonkin Soldier in combat to test your might and strategy.

in combat to test your might and strategy. The Golden Seed is a crucial find, allowing for further Flask enhancements.

is a crucial find, allowing for further Flask enhancements. Unlock the Deep Siofra Well , delving deeper into the earth's mysteries.

, delving deeper into the earth's mysteries. The Ancestor Spirit presents a formidable challenge, guarding valuable treasures and secrets.

Part 6: The Blighted Landscapes of Caelid

Caelid (South): A Land Scorched

Level Range: 60+, Weapon Upgrades: +10 to +12

Key Objectives:

The Smoldering Church offers a starting point in this desolate landscape, providing essential upgrades for your flask and spirit.

offers a starting point in this desolate landscape, providing essential upgrades for your flask and spirit. The Golden Scarab Talisman is a must-have for anyone venturing into Caelid, enhancing rune acquisition.

is a must-have for anyone venturing into Caelid, enhancing rune acquisition. Encounters with Iron Fist Alexander offer both comic relief and valuable insight.

offer both comic relief and valuable insight. Fort Gael presents a formidable challenge, holding key map fragments and unlocking local merchants.

presents a formidable challenge, holding key map fragments and unlocking local merchants. The skies of Caelid are patrolled by the Dragon , the Deathbird , and the Night's Cavalry , each offering a unique challenge.

, the , and the , each offering a unique challenge. Sellia Crystal Tunnels hide precious resources essential for survival and progression.

hide precious resources essential for survival and progression. The narrative threads involving Gowry and Millicent provide depth to the Caelid experience, offering quests filled with lore and challenge.

provide depth to the Caelid experience, offering quests filled with lore and challenge. Sellia, Town of Sorcery , and Redmane Castle are critical locations for unraveling the mysteries of Caelid and facing Starscourge Radahn in an epic confrontation.

, and are critical locations for unraveling the mysteries of Caelid and facing in an epic confrontation. War-Dead Catacombs offer a chance to delve deeper into the land's haunted past.

offer a chance to delve deeper into the land's haunted past. The journey through Caelid may optionally lead to the Altus Plateau, offering a new frontier of challenges and exploration.

Part 7: The Shadows of Nokron and Beyond

Nokron, Eternal City & Siofra Aqueduct: The City That Never Sleeps

Level Range: 70+, Weapon Upgrades: +15 to +20

Key Objectives:

Accessing Nokron from the Mistwood represents a significant turning point, unveiling a city shrouded in mystery.

from the Mistwood represents a significant turning point, unveiling a city shrouded in mystery. Ghost-Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing (1) and Larval Tears are essential finds for upgrading and transforming.

and are essential finds for upgrading and transforming. The Mimic Tear boss battle tests your mettle, mirroring your character in a unique showdown.

boss battle tests your mettle, mirroring your character in a unique showdown. Reaching the Night's Sacred Ground unveils hidden lore and powerful items like the Black Whetblade and Celestial Dew .

unveils hidden lore and powerful items like the and . The quest for the Fingerslayer Blade is pivotal, unlocking new narrative paths and challenges.

is pivotal, unlocking new narrative paths and challenges. In the Siofra Aqueduct , the adventure deepens with new enemies and the collection of the Missionary's Cookbook (5) .

, the adventure deepens with new enemies and the collection of the . The Valiant Gargoyle duo presents a formidable challenge, guarding the path forward and testing your combat prowess.

Part 8: Liurnia Revisited and the Siofra River's Depths

Liurnia of the Lakes (West): The Quest Continues

Level Range: 70+, Weapon Upgrades: +15 to +20

Key Objectives:

The rewards from Ranni mark significant achievements and further the enigmatic storyline intertwined with Liurnia's fate.

mark significant achievements and further the enigmatic storyline intertwined with Liurnia's fate. The Carian Study Hall holds hidden areas and the Cursemark of Death , crucial for those aligned with Ranni's quest.

holds hidden areas and the , crucial for those aligned with Ranni's quest. Assisting Iron Fist Alexander concludes a heartfelt subplot within the vast narrative of Elden Ring.

Siofra River (Underground): The River's End

Completing challenges within the Deep Siofra Well uncovers new lore and key items, enhancing your journey's depth.

uncovers new lore and key items, enhancing your journey's depth. The Ancestor Spirit battle provides not only a significant challenge but also key rewards pivotal for progression.

Part 9: The Icy Ascent - Mountaintops of the Giants

Mountaintops of the Giants: A Cold New World

Level Range: 90+, Weapon Upgrades: +20 to +24

Key Objectives:

Begin by obtaining the Area Map , crucial for navigating this vast, snow-covered landscape.

, crucial for navigating this vast, snow-covered landscape. Engage with Shabriri , a figure shrouded in mystery, offering depth to the game's rich lore.

, a figure shrouded in mystery, offering depth to the game's rich lore. The Zamor Ruins and Ancient Snowvalley Ruins provide challenging exploration opportunities and hidden treasures.

and provide challenging exploration opportunities and hidden treasures. Acquire another Golden Seed within this frigid environment to further enhance your flasks.

within this frigid environment to further enhance your flasks. The Shack of the Lofty not only offers shelter but also crucial narrative and gameplay items.

not only offers shelter but also crucial narrative and gameplay items. Brother Corhyn's questline continues here, adding layers to the overarching story.

continues here, adding layers to the overarching story. The Minor Erdtree stands as a beacon, offering challenges and rewards for those brave enough to approach.

stands as a beacon, offering challenges and rewards for those brave enough to approach. The Heretical Rise and Frozen Lake areas are filled with dangers and opportunities alike.

and areas are filled with dangers and opportunities alike. Unlock the Foot of the Forge to delve deeper into the lore and challenges of the Mountaintops.

to delve deeper into the lore and challenges of the Mountaintops. Castle Sol, nestled within the mountains, offers a formidable challenge with the fierce Fire Giant awaiting at its heart.

Part 10: The Sacred and the Profane - Consecrated Snowfields & Beyond

Consecrated Snowfields: A Land Shrouded in Mystery

Level Range: 90+, Weapon Upgrades: +20 to +24

Key Objectives:

Unlock the secret path at the Grand Lift of Rold , a gateway to hidden realms and challenges.

, a gateway to hidden realms and challenges. The Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs beckon with their dark depths and the secrets they hold.

beckon with their dark depths and the secrets they hold. Engage in Enemy Caravan Events for dynamic encounters and rich rewards.

for dynamic encounters and rich rewards. The Yelough Anix Tunnel and surrounding ruins offer perilous exploration opportunities.

and surrounding ruins offer perilous exploration opportunities. Traverse the Frozen Waterfall for breathtaking views and hidden treasures.

for breathtaking views and hidden treasures. The Minor Erdtree Event in this region presents a unique challenge and opportunity for those seeking the depths of the Elden Ring's lore.

in this region presents a unique challenge and opportunity for those seeking the depths of the Elden Ring's lore. The Golden Seed and exploration of the Apostate Derelict provide essential upgrades and deepen the narrative experience.

Mohgwyn Palace: The Domain of Blood

Level Range: 100+, Weapon Upgrades: +20 to +24

Key Objectives:

Enter from the Consecrated Snowfields or use the Pureblood Knight's Medal for direct access.

for direct access. The Area Map is essential for navigating this labyrinthine domain.

is essential for navigating this labyrinthine domain. The caves of the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum are fraught with danger and rich with rewards.

are fraught with danger and rich with rewards. Mohg, Lord of Blood, presents a dire challenge, a testament to the player's skill and strategy.

Part 11: The Haligtree and the Ruins of Farum Azula

Miquella's Haligtree: The Sanctuary in the Boughs

Level Range: 120+, Weapon Upgrades: +25

Key Objectives:

Navigate the canopy and town of this sacred tree, a pinnacle of beauty and danger intertwined.

Collect unique Talismans and an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone for high-tier upgrades.

and an for high-tier upgrades. Face Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree , in a battle that tests the limits of your skill.

, in a battle that tests the limits of your skill. Progress to Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree , where new challenges and deeper lore await.

, where new challenges and deeper lore await. The inner wall is fraught with peril, leading up to a confrontation with the Lesser Ulcerated Tree Spirit .

. For those on Millicent's Quest , this area holds significant developments and challenges.

, this area holds significant developments and challenges. Unlock the shortcut to ensure easier navigation through this complex and treacherous area.

The ultimate challenge lies with Malenia, Blade of Miquella, a foe whose reputation precedes her.

Crumbling Farum Azula: The Legacy of Dragons

Level Range: 120+, Weapon Upgrades: +25

Key Objectives:

The Crumbling Beast Grave and Dragon Temple are rife with ancient magic and formidable foes.

and are rife with ancient magic and formidable foes. Acquire the Stonesword Key and face the Godskin Duo , a test of endurance and strategy.

and face the , a test of endurance and strategy. The Dragon Temple Rooftops offer breathtaking views and harrowing challenges, leading to a battle with Dragonlord Placidusax .

offer breathtaking views and harrowing challenges, leading to a battle with . Collect the Old Lord's Talisman, a powerful accessory that enhances your capabilities.

Part 12: The Final Confrontations - Leyndell, Royal Capital

Leyndell, Royal Capital Outskirts: The Siege Begins

Level Range: 90 ~ 110, Weapon Upgrades: +15 ~ +20

Key Objectives:

The Tree Sentinel duo guards the city's outskirts, serving as formidable gatekeepers to the capital's secrets.

guards the city's outskirts, serving as formidable gatekeepers to the capital's secrets. Navigate the Sealed Tunnel to uncover hidden paths and valuable resources.

to uncover hidden paths and valuable resources. The Hermit Merchant's Shack offers not only goods but also vital information and quests.

offers not only goods but also vital information and quests. Auriza Hero's Grave and Auriza Side Tomb provide daunting challenges and rich rewards for the brave.

and provide daunting challenges and rich rewards for the brave. The Draconic Tree Sentinel stands as a sentinel over the legacy dungeon, a testament to your prowess and determination.

Forbidden Lands: The Path to the Unknown

Level Range: 90+, Weapon Upgrades: +20 ~ +24

Key Objectives:

Enter from Leyndell to face the harsh terrain and the relentless Night's Cavalry .

. Collect another Golden Seed to enhance your flasks, a boon for the trials ahead.

to enhance your flasks, a boon for the trials ahead. The Black Blade Kindred awaits, a formidable foe guarding the path to greater challenges.

awaits, a formidable foe guarding the path to greater challenges. Activate the Grand Lift of Rold, a monumental structure that holds the key to ascending further into mystery and danger.

Part 13: The Ashen Capital - Leyndell's Descent

Leyndell, Ashen Capital: The City's Fall

Level Range: 150+, Weapon Upgrades: +25

Final Confrontations:

The Subterranean Shunning-Grounds offer a labyrinth of challenges, from Esgar, Priest of Blood , to the Dung Eater's dark questline.

offer a labyrinth of challenges, from , to the dark questline. Facing an old ally, now a boss , adds a poignant twist to the saga.

, adds a poignant twist to the saga. The ultimate battles against Godfrey, First Elden Lord/Hoarah Loux, Warrior, and Radagon of the Golden Order/Elden Beast signify the climax of your journey, testing every skill and strategy you've honed.