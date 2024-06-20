Quick Links
* At 6:00pm EST we will be adding more database entries and updating all our pages with Shadow of the Erdtree content.
Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's comprehensive Elden Ring Database. We have category pages for every Armor and their Set, Weapons, Consumables, Materials, and NPCs from Enemies to Bosses, and Quest Givers.
Each item page displays a tooltip with the same information you can find in-game. NPC's and Locations have additional information such as where to find and what loot they contain.
Weapons
Armor
The complete list of armor sets and individual pieces. (Some items may not be obtainable, or were removed in previous updates)
Characters
Skills
Master the skills and magic:
Items
Everything else that goes into your inventory!
- Arrows & Bolts
- Consumables
- Cookbooks
- Crafting Materials
- Upgrade Materials
- Crystal Tears
- Gestures
- Key Items
- Runes
- Maps
- Quest Items
- Talismans
- Tools
Hardcore Gamer's Elden Ring Database is your go-to source for everything in Elden Ring, providing the essential information and detailed guides to enhance your gameplay experience. Explore our categories and get the edge you need to conquer the game.
Elden Ring: Complete Game Progression Guide
Venture forth on a grand journey through the Lands Between with this extensive guide, and don't miss a beat in your quest to become Elden Lord.