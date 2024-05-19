Key Takeaways Many of the boss fights in Elden Ring require strategic thinking and quick reflexes to conquer the challenge, but the following fights are the most grueling of the lot.

We have included damage sponges with chaotic attack patterns and those ever-present duo boss fights as well.

From the Godskin Duo to Radagon, we've compiled the most aggressive foes you can go up against in FromSoftware's masterpiece.

With the Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, just about to peek its head over the horizon, there is no time like the present to subject yourself to a torturous and brutally difficult Elden Ring replay. I don't have to tell you that there are so many devastatingly tough bosses in Elden Ring. But with such a stacked roster of enemies hellbent on forcing you to read the 'You Died' screen, it can be hard to decide which bosses serve as the toughest challenges in The Lands Between.

Well, in a bid to allow you all to focus on the fights ahead of you, I've taken the critical thinking off your plate, deciding once and for all which one of these Souls juggernauts reigns supreme.

I have platinumed Elden Ring and seen all it has to offer. Trust me, I know which are the hardest bosses.

10 Valiant Gargoyles

Closest Site of Grace Sofira River Rewards 30,000 Runes

Gargoyle's Greatsword

Gargoyle's Twinblade

We begin with an Elden Ring boss that doesn't get talked about enough despite being a very tough duo boss fight. If Dark Souls Fans remember the Bell Gargoyles fight, this one is a nod to that battle, only this one is heaps harder. The obvious hurdle to overcome here is fighting two powerful Valiant Gargoyle & Valiant Gargoyle (Twinblade) at once, as when you get the first Gargoyle down to 50% health, the other will drop into the fray. At this point, it's vital you kill the wounded Gargoyle fast, as the Twinblade Gargoyle is much more dangerous.

This duo not only moves fast and hits hard, but they also cast poison attacks, which not only hurt in real time if you get caught up in them, but can also lead to consistent damage over time as well. In short, there are a lot of moving parts to this fight, and you'll need to run around, pick your moments carefully; and if your strategy ends with you not dead when the dust settles, you'll be able to enter Deathroot Depths, and pursue the Age of the Duskborn Ending.

9 Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast

Continuing the trend of lesser-known and talked about Elden Ring bosses that require insane amounts of skill to take down, we have the Fallingstar Beast (Altus Plateau) . You may have encountered the standard version Fallingstar Beast (Caelid) , which doesn't really offer much of a test to seasoned players, but this variant does, and then some. The problem with taking this boss on is that it's a damage sponge, which means this fight will always go the distance. Plus, there's a rather chaotic and unpredictable nature to this boss' attack patterns.

With some cosmic attacks to contend with, along with powerful physical charges and slams that inflict Hemorrhage, and a crater arena that can often put you in compromising positions through no fault of your own, this beast more than earns a spot in this top ten. Thankfully, this fight is completely optional, but if you want the bragging rights of being a true Elden Lord, you'll need to slay this one along with all those still to come.

8 Godskin Duo

Closest Site of Grace Dragon Temple Transept Rewards 170,000 Runes

Smithing-Stone Miner's Bell Bearing [4]

As showcased by the Valiant Gargoyles, fighting two bosses at once tends to be a nightmare scenario. A scenario that gives me Ornstein and Smough flashbacks, but I digress. Of all the two-on-one fights in Elden Ring, the Godskin Duo is far and away the toughest. Unless you used Sleep Pots/Arrows, but come on, we all know that's cheating.

In this fight, you'll battle a Godskin Noble (Solo) and a Godskin Apostle (Dominula, Windmill Village) and the key to success here is focusing on the more aggressive Godskin Noble in a bid to even the playing field. But even then, if you don't capitalize on this, the enemy still standing will re-summon the other half of their duo. It's all about using the pillars on the battlefield to your advantage and keeping these two as separated as possible. So, when these two rear their ugly heads, I wish you luck.

7 Commander Niall

Closest Site of Grace Church of the Eclipse Rewards 90,000 Runes

Veteran's Prosthesis

I always try to be objective, but this entry may be skewed a little by how many times Commander Niall bashed my skull. But, in my defense, he is a very tricky boss, even with my bias to one side. This fight sees you take on Commander Niall and a pair of his guardsmen, which are two Banished Knight Oleg Ashes Spirits. He's pretty passive until you take out the guards, and then he springs into action.

The key to beating Niall is by exercising patience. There are small openings in a battle otherwise dominated by rangy attacks, AOE effects, and hard-hitting slams. Not to mention Lightning and Frost effects to contend with. So if I have one tip for you, just don't get greedy, or he will punish you.

6 Radagon/Elden Beast

Closest Site of Grace Elden Throne Rewards N/A

It's rare in a Souls game that the end-game boss serves as the hardest fight, but in terms of the mandatory fights in Elden Ring, the final fight is right up there. This fight is split into two separate bouts, first against Radagon and then against the Elden Beast immediately after, with no time for respite. Radagon of the Golden Order is pretty easy in their first phase but really ramps things up in their second phase with some devastating holy attacks.

However, the real stumbling block here is the Elden Beast . This huge Draconic Beast has a variety of very hard-to-dodge flame attacks, constantly re-positions around the arena to create distance between you and them, making it tough to get into position to deal consistent damage, and due to the sheer size of the thing, it can be difficult to see what attack the monster is gearing up for next. Equipping a Haligdrake Talisman +2 can help protect somewhat against their powerful assortment of Draconic attacks, but even if you have all the finest gear, this two-part fight will prove a tough one for sure.

5 Mohg The Omen

Closest Site of Grace Forsaken Depths Rewards 100,00 Runes

Bloodflame Talons

When it comes to Omen bosses in Elden Ring, you are pretty spoiled for choice with Margit, the Fell Omen , Demi-Human Queen Margot , and Mohg, the Omen representing a subsection of bosses, along with Mohg, Lord of Blood , who is an Omen boss in everything but name. But of all these, Mohg the Omen is the hardest of the lot.

Why? Well, because unlike the others listed, this boss is immune to all status effects, so if you've been relying on bleed or Scarlet Rot to this point, that won't fly. Not to mention, they hit hard, inflict Bleed, and the room is filled with loads of visual clutter to make tracking his movements even more tricky. I guarantee you, you'll be spending a few hours trying to take this brute down, but if you want the Lord of Frenzied Flame Ending, you'll need to stick it out.

4 Maliketh, The Black Blade

Closest Site of Grace Beside the Great Bridge Rewards 220,000 Runes

Remembrance of the Black Blade

When it comes to mandatory fights, relatively speaking, I feel like most of the early to mid-game is fairly easy, and I include the likes of Margit, Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon and Starscourge Radahn in that statement. But when Maliketh comes out to play, well, that's when things get interesting, and bloody difficult.

Maliketh is the true form of Gurranq, Beast Clergyman , and must be defeated to transform Map (Leyndell, Royal Capital) into the Leyndell, Ashen Capital . But to make that happen, you'll need to make sense of Maliketh's dynamic and hard-hitting moveset. The first phase isn't all that tougher than fighting the Clergyman's NPC variant. But when they take their true form, you'll have your work cut out for you, along with some of your vital organs. This one is all about fast reactions and not getting too greedy when he does give you an opening. But, obviously, that's easier said than done, or they wouldn't be on this list, now, would they?

3 Godfrey (Hoarah Loux)

Closest Site of Grace Queen's Bedchamber Rewards 300,000 Runes

Remembrance of Hoarah Loux

Maliketh is a tough mandatory boss, but in my humble opinion, Godfrey, First Elden Lord (Hoarah Loux), is the hardest non-negotiable Elden Ring fight. Now, cards on the table: if you are running a non-melee setup, you might have an easier time with Godfrey, but if you're someone like me who favors a strength build and greatsword combo in all Souls games, Godfrey is your kryptonite.

Godfrey's primary tactic is getting up close and personal at all times, and using a series of relentless and seemingly never-ending combos. And the only way to take him down is by creating tiny openings and slowly chipping away at him. But one false move, and he'll grab you, and you'll be forced to watch a gruesome animation play out as your health plummets. It's an incredibly unforgiving fight, but considering it's the second-to-last fight in the game, it would be silly to expect anything less.

2 Dragonlord Placidusax

Closest Site of Grace Beside the Great Bridge Rewards 280,000 Runes

Remembrance of the Dragonlord

Our top two bosses on this list reside at the Haligtree, and while you probably know who will be topping our list, Dragonlord Placidusax deserves its moment in the limelight. The first phase of the fight is fairly manageable and not too unlike all other dragon fights. Just get in behind and avoid any AOE attacks trying to flush you out. His lightning claw is the only first-phase attack worth worrying about.

But when he takes flight, that's when you realize that the first half isn't going to mirror the second, and you're going to have to work for the win. This is because Placidusax will disintegrate and reappear at will, and create space between you and him, giving you fewer chances to get hits in. Not to mention, their attacks become much tougher to dodge. It only takes one slightly Ill-timed dodge roll, and you'll be charcoal, so stay on your toes, and you might just get to meet our top-ranked boss.

1 Malenia, Blade Of Miquella

Closest Site of Grace Haligtree Roots Rewards 480,000 Runes

Malenia's Great Rune

Remembrance of the Rot Goddess

You knew this was coming. It was inevitable, bordering on obvious, but to Malenia, Blade of Miquella 's credit, that reputation doesn't come without the body count to back it up. There are so many factors that make Malenia a staggeringly brutal boss. There's the swift and punishing moveset, including the dreaded Waterfowl attack.

There's the debilitating Scarlet Rot she inflicts as she goes. But by far, the biggest thorn in the side of players looking to take her down is that every time she hits you, she heals herself.

Errors are punishing enough in Souls games without also being a boon to your enemies, and that is why Malenia sits atop this list. She's so tough she inspired the 'Let Me Solo Her' guy to help countless players take her down, so if you're lucky, maybe you can summon him in and watch from the sidelines. But if you want that quintessential Souls feeling of overcoming adversity, then you'll need to show her that you're the real deal.