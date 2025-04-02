It was announced during the Nintendo Direct on Wednesday that Elden Ring will be heading to the Nintendo Switch 2 sometime in 2025. The base game, Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, and extra content including armor, weapons, and customization features will be available in the Switch 2's Tarnished Edition. Ports of other Bandai Namco games have also been revealed for the summer-bound platform.

A Completely New Port for Elden Ring

Nintendo fans can dive into the open world of Elden Ring when the critically acclaimed RPG heads to the Switch 2 in 2025. It will not be coming to the original Nintendo Switch, unfortunately. A 50-second trailer has been released by Bandai Namco (and premiered during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct). The new content for the Tarnished Edition is thankfully not exclusive to Switch 2 owners. The new armor, weapons and customization features for Torrent’s appearance will be available as DLC on other platforms like the PS5 and PC.

Elden Ring will be playable on Switch 2 with new content.

Bandai Namco fans will be able to enjoy Shadow Labyrinth and Tamagotchi Plaza on the Nintendo Switch 2 as well. Shadow Labyrinth is a 2D platformer that features a grim take on the classic Pac-Man series, while Tamagotchi Plaza is a casual title that has over 100 of these creatures to meet in a town-based experience. They will be released on July 18 and June 27, respectively, shortly after the Nintendo Switch 2's launch on June 5.