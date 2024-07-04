As you enter the Shadow Realm for the first time via Mohgwyn Palace , you'll take in the beautifully-bleak vista dominated by the Scadutree for the first time. Then, after you pick your jaw up off of the floor, you'll start to notice the minor details around you, like the ethereal gravestones, the Western Nameless Masouleom in the distance, and of course, the giant sentient furnace that's wandering around just up ahead.

While any sane person would react to a sight like that with abject terror and run in the other direction, I can only imagine that you, being a Souls player, immediately thought to yourself, 'How can I kill that thing?' Well, my bloodthirsty friend, this is exactly the question I intend to answer right now, because not only are those Furnace Golems able to be killed. They also have some great goodies worth grabbing early on your DLC adventure.

Where Are The Furnace Golems In Shadow of the Erdtree?

While these Furnace Golems are not technically bosses and don't get a fancy HP bar that stretches across the bottom of your screen, they might as well be, as they are damage sponges and absolute tanks. We say 'Golems' plural because there are quite a few dotted around the Shadow Realm, and while they all behave the same way, you'll never meet one on your travels that won't test your mettle.

There are a total of eight Furnace Golems in the game. If you're wondering where to find all of these Furnace Golems, then here is a quick list of all their locations within Shadow of the Erdtree:

Scorched Ruins : Will be visible from the moment you enter the DLC. Head north of your starting position toward the Scorched Ruins

: Will be visible from the moment you enter the DLC. Head north of your starting position toward the Scorched Ruins Cerulean Coast : Located near Charos Grave, near to the Cerulean Coast, West Site of Grace

: Located near Charos Grave, near to the Cerulean Coast, West Site of Grace Shadow Keep : Located near the Shadow Keep Main Gate, roaming the Army Campsite area

: Located near the Shadow Keep Main Gate, roaming the Army Campsite area Cathedral of Manus Metyr : Located along the pathway leading up to Rabbath's Rise and the Cathedral of Manus Metyr

: Located along the pathway leading up to Rabbath's Rise and the Cathedral of Manus Metyr Ellac River : Located as far downstream as the player can go. Access in the eastern area of the Cerulean Coast

: Located as far downstream as the player can go. Access in the eastern area of the Cerulean Coast Ancient Ruins of Rauh : Located on the other side of the broken bridge leading to the Ancient Ruins, West Site of Grace

: Located on the other side of the broken bridge leading to the Ancient Ruins, West Site of Grace Ruins of Unte (2x): Two are located here closest to the Shadow Keep Watering Hole Site of Grace. One will roam near the Ruins of Unte, whereas another will only become active if you throw a Hefty Furnace Pot in the inactive Furnace Golems.

How To Prepare For Furnace Golem Fights

Fights against Furnace Golems tend to be pretty long-winded affairs due to the deep health pools that these enemies are working with. So it's best to go with a setup that plays on the defensive side. These enemies unsurprisingly rely on fire damage, so equipping the Flamedrake Talisman +3 is a must. But this enemy also uses physical damage, so consider the Dragoncrest Shield Talisman +2 as well.

You can also run a Spirit Ash against these enemies in all cases, so I urge players to simply go with their strongest, highest leveled Spirit Ash. This will almost always be the Mimic Tear Ashes , but Lhutel the Headless Ashes , Swordmaster Yosh, and Black Knife Tiche Ashes are all good options.

Then, as for your build, I would suggest going for something that is good at breaking stance, as dealing damage to this enemy type takes an age unless you land critical hits. So consider a colossal weapon that can land strong heavy attacks consistently.

How To Beat Furnace Golems

Okay, so let's talk about the strategy to take down these huge flaming goliaths. These fights all play out more or less the same, with the only difference being the environment around you. So deal with any potential interruptions before you aggro the big guy. Then summon your Spirit Ash, hop on Torrent, and race into battle to get under them.

This is where you'll want to be for most of the fight. You want to land strong blows on their legs to break their stance. However, you'll need to watch their movements, as they have a few attacks that hit hard. Firstly, they have a stomp attack that is very slow and telegraphed. So, when they raise one leg, run out from under them and jump when the foot hits the ground.

Then, they also have access to a jumping stomp attack where they will slam both feet on the ground, creating a larger AOE. It is safest to get out of the impact area, but if you time your jump correctly, you'll also evade this attack.

Then, finally, they will occasionally reach to grab you, and if you don't dodge to evade this attack, the Furnace Golem will throw you into their furnace and fry you until you are nice and crispy. This isn't always fatal, but it will zap a huge chunk of your health, so best to avoid this if possible.

The only other attacks you may need to watch out for are its ranged raining fireball attack and its furnace beam attack. Both will usually only occur as you approach the Furnace Golem, but if you run for cover to catch your breath, just be aware that they can pretty much reach you no matter where you are, so it's best to stay on the offensive.

These are the only moves the Golem will use, which makes all of these battles predictable and straightforward. If you're fighting them legitimately, it's all about heavy attacks on the legs until they fall, and then you'll have ample time to run to their weak point and land a critical hit, as their recovery times are glacial levels of slow.

If you want an even easier time fighting these enemies, however, another option can be to craft a handful of Hefty Furnace Pot , seek the high ground and then toss a few in their furnace, as this will inflict huge damage without you needing to put yourself in harm's way. Whatever you choose, either strategy should be enough to see you kill these gigantic things.

Rewards For Defeating Furnace Golems

As there are multiple Furnace Golems in the game, it'll come as no surprise that there are bespoke rewards for each Furnace Golem, but there tends to be a trend with these rewards.

Players will receive one Furnace Visage for each Furnace Golem they defeat, which coincidentally is one of the items needed to craft Hefty Furnace Pot , making future Furnace Golem Fights much easier.

Then, you'll also gain a new Tear, which can be added to your Wonderous Physik to add new and exciting buffs and effects. The tears on offer are as follows:

Glovewort Crystal Tear

Deflecting Hardtear

Crimsonburst Drytear

Bloodsucking Cracked Tear

Oil-Soaked Tear

Viridian Hidden Tear

Cerulean-Sapping Cracked Tear

Crimson-Sapping Cracked Tear

There are great items to seek out here, but our picks of the bunch would be the Glovewort Crystal Tear that enhances Spirit Ash damage. The Crimson-Sapping Cracked Tear which allows you to gain HP from successful attacks, and the Bloodsucking Cracked Tear, which enhances attack power at the cost of some HP.