Key Takeaways Elden Ring's punishing late game requires planning character builds.

Rebirth allows respeccing early to mid-game after defeating boss Rennala.

Larval Tear is needed to redistribute points without changing base class.

As you dip your toes into Elden Ring, you need not start your journey with a plan for your character. However, it's no secret that Elden Ring gets brutally punishing into the late game, and eventually you're going to have to have some kind of idea as to what you're going to do with your character's build. It's an unfortunate fact that carelessly spending points leads to inoptimal builds that simply won't be able to navigate the late game fights, like Mohg or Malenia.

However, like with all Soulsborne games, you are able to respec. Called Rebirth in Elden Ring, the ability to Respec comes fairly early on in your adventure (you can unlock it in the early to mid game), and isn't a huge hassle to deal with. In fact, she's just a medium-sized hassle.

Rebirth is locked behind the boss Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon . You can find her in the Raya Lucaria Academy , right in the middle of Liurnia of the Lakes . Her fight has two phases, one where she's basically just floating in a bubble that you have to pop her out of by killing her glowing lackeys, and then damaging her until she goes into her second phase. The second phase is the most difficult, as she will summon Ashes to fight you with while also hurling powerful sorceries at you.

The fight isn't too difficult if you take it slow, and don't underestimate her summons. You should get it after a few attempts.

After defeating her, you can speak to her about 'rebirth'. At the cost of a Larval Tear , she can rework your build all the way up to the level you're currently at. You'll be able to redistribute your points however you like this way, although your base class cannot be changed.