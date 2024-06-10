Key Takeaways Standard Elden Lord ending achieved by defeating final boss and mending the Elden Ring.

Age of Duskborn ending obtained by completing Fia's questline and using the Death-Prince Rune.

Unlock the Lord of Frenzied Flame ending by getting the Frenzied Flame from Three Fingers.

In Elden Ring, there are a total of six known endings. Three of them reward you with Trophies/Achievements for completing the game, and one of these, the Elden Lord ending, has four possible variations. Getting your ending right is paramount to one's enjoyment of Elden Ring, being that it is a roleplaying game. With this in mind, this guide is here for you, to help you decide which ending you want to pick and how to achieve it. Let's get into it.

Age of Fracture (Elden Lord Ending)

This is considered the standard Elden Ring ending, and is the ony that most people will achieve simply by playing the game through to the end. You don't need to complete any additional quests from any of the NPCs in the Lands Between to achieve this ending, and will get it simply by defeating the final boss and sitting on the throne. When you sit, select the 'Mend the Elden Ring' option, and this ending will trigger.

Age of the Duskborn (Elden Lord Ending)

For this ending, you'll need to play through the game. You'll also have to complete Fia 's Questline, and eventually obtain the Mending Rune of the Death-Prince. After doing these two things, you can proceed to the final boss. Once you've beaten it, sit on the throne, and then select the option 'Use the Mending Rune of the Death-Prince' option.

Mending Rune of the Death-Prince Mending Rune Can be used to mend the shattered Elden Ring Mending Rune of the Death-Prince Category Item Subcategory Mending Rune Item Effect Can be used to mend the shattered Elden Ring

Blessing of Despair (Elden Lord Ending)

This ending, arguably the worst of the endings, requires you to meet and also complete the Dung Eater 's questline. From this, you'll obtain the Mending Rune of the Fell Curse. This comes after having fed the Dung Eater enough Seedbed Curses. Once you've got the Rune, head to the final boss and kill it like usual. This time when you sit the throne, pick the option 'Use Mending Rune of the Fell Curse' to trigger this ending.

Mending Rune of the Fell Curse Mending Rune Can be used to mend the shattered Elden Ring. Mending Rune of the Fell Curse Category Item Subcategory Mending Rune Item Effect Can be used to mend the shattered Elden Ring.

The Age of Order (Elden Lord Ending)

To get the fourth and final Elden Lord ending variation, you're going to need to meet and complete the questlines of both Brother Corhyn and Goldmask . Eventually, you will get the Mending Rune of Perfect Order . Finish the game by defeating the final boss, and when you get to sit on the throne, choose 'Use Mending Rune of Perfect Order' to trigger this ending.

Mending Rune of Perfect Order Mending Rune Can be used to mend the shattered Elden Ring. Mending Rune of Perfect Order Category Item Subcategory Mending Rune Item Effect Can be used to mend the shattered Elden Ring.

The Lord of Frenzied Flame Ending

This ending is the only ending that locks you out of all other endings in the game and is considered the 'evil' ending of Elden Ring. For this ending, you will have to meet with the Three Fingers, which is located at the bottom of the Subterranean Shunning Grounds, at the Frenzie Flame Proscription in Leyndell. They will give you the Frenzied Flame. After you progress the game and defeat the final boss, you'll sit the throne and select 'Become the Lord of Frenzied Flame' to trigger this ending.

You can reverse this ending by using Miquella's Needle , which is obtained by doing Milicent's questline.

The Age of Stars Ending

This ending, my personal favourite, requires you to complete Ranni the Witch's lengthy questline. Though long, this questline has plenty of rewards to make it worth while, including the Dark Moon Greatsword.

Dark Moon Greatsword Greatsword Standard/Pierce Moonlight Greatsword 40 10 82 98 - - - 100 42 63 31 31 31 36 D D C - - 16 11 38 - - Causes frost buildup (55) Dark Moon Greatsword Req DEX 11 Category Weapon Weight 10 FP Cost 40 Damage Type Standard/Pierce Weapon Skill Moonlight Greatsword Attack PHY 82 Attack MAG 98 CRIT 100 Guard PHY 42 Guard MAG 63 Guard FIRE 31 Guard HOLY 31 Passive Causes frost buildup (55) Req INT 38 Guard LIGHT 31 Req STR 16 Scale INT C Scale DEX D Scale STR D BOOST 36 Subcategory Greatsword Expand

Once you speak to Ranni after obtaining this weapon, you will proceed the game as normally and defeat the final boss. However, instead of sitting on the throne, use the summon sign to call Ranni. This will trigger her ending, and your marriage, to the witch. Keep in mind, completing the requirements to this ending does not lock you out of the other endings. If you're going for this ending, be careful not to run to the throne immediately, as you'll inadvertantly stop yourself from getting this ending and ruin your hard work.