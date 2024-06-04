Key Takeaways Use Black Bow with Serpent/Bloodbone Arrows & Barrage ability for high status damage on bosses.

Obtain Ritual Sword, Shard of Alexander, Arrow's Sting, and Spear Talismans to enhance damage.

Helmet: White Mask for status damage; get light armor to stay agile and fast in battle.

This is a Dexterity/Strength build that focuses on making archery viable all the way through to endgame (barring some sidebosses) in Elden Ring. Your main weapon will be the Black Bow , which you will use to focus enemies down from a great distance. You'll need tons of arrows to make this build work, but you can just use regular Arrows for trash mobs (don't waste anything good on them).

For tougher enemies, you're going to use Serpent Arrows or Bloodbone Arrows (Fletched). These will be best saved for bosses. With that being said, there are going to be some bosses that this build can't reliably take on. Mohg, for instance, will make really quick work of this build - so consider some melee backup, or respecing, before taking him on.

Serpent Arrow Arrow 30 - - - - 100 Causes heavy poison buildup (78) Serpent Arrow Category Item Subcategory Arrow Attack PHY 30 CRIT 100 Passive Causes heavy poison buildup (78)

Bloodbone Arrow (Fletched) Arrow 25 - - - - 100 Causes blood loss build up (55) Bloodbone Arrow (Fletched) Category Item Subcategory Arrow Attack PHY 25 CRIT 100 Passive Causes blood loss build up (55)

These arrows, paired with the Barrage ability of the Black Bow will inflict a lot of status damage on bosses quickly. They also do a bunch of damage in their own right.

Bloodbone Arrow (Fletched) are crafted. You'll need Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook [6] in order to make them, along with Thin Beast Bones, Bloodroses, and Flight Pinions.

Character Creation

Since you really won't be able to make this build work well until much later, you can pick just about anything you want to start with. I recommend picking the class you feel most comfortable with getting through the game at least one time with. Just keep in mind that we will be focusing on Strength and Dexterity for this build, and will be dropping points in Vigor and Endurance if you prefer builds with more of that in them.

Stat Distribution

Attributes Points Vigor 44 Mind 13 Endurance 30 Strength 55 Dexterity 55 Intelligence 9 Faith 14 Arcane 9

Endgame Gear

Weapon

As mentioned before, we'll be using the Black Bow for this build. This Bow is incredibly fast, and has the same abilities as a Short Bow. This means you can jump and shoot, and most importantly, shoot twice in rapid succession. It also has the Barrage ability. This Bow is extemely fast and agile, and does a lot of damage.

Black Bow Bow Barrage - (2 2) 4 70 - - - - 100 50 - - - - - - E D - - - 9 19 - - - - Black Bow Req DEX 19 Category Weapon Weight 4 FP Cost - (2 2) Weapon Skill Barrage Attack PHY 70 CRIT 100 RANGE 50 Req STR 9 Scale DEX D Scale STR E Subcategory Bow

Barrage Skill Regular Skill Useable on light bows. - (2 2) Archery Skill using a bow held horizontally. Ready the bow, then fire off a rapid succession of shots faster than the eye can see. Barrage Skill Category Skill Subcategory Regular Item Effect Archery Skill using a bow held horizontally. Ready the bow, then fire off a rapid succession of shots faster than the eye can see. Availability Useable on light bows. FP Cost - (2 2)

This build also has a heavy talisman requirement. We're going to want to get our hands on the Ritual Sword Talisman , the Shard of Alexander talisman, the Arrow's Sting Talisman , and the Spear Talisman . This combination is tailored to suit a pure archer build like this one, enhancing your character's overall damage as well as the damage you will do with arrows. These are my favourites for this build, though if you want to play around with your talisman loadout, you may find some combinations that work better for you.

Ritual Sword Talisman Talisman Raises attack power when HP is at maximum Ritual Sword Talisman Category Item Subcategory Talisman Item Effect Raises attack power when HP is at maximum

Shard of Alexander Talisman Boosts the attack power of skills with a 15% Damage Increase. Shard of Alexander Category Item Subcategory Talisman Item Effect Boosts the attack power of skills with a 15% Damage Increase.

Arrow's Sting Talisman Talisman Raises attack power of arrows and bolts. Arrow's Sting Talisman Category Item Subcategory Talisman Item Effect Raises attack power of arrows and bolts.

Spear Talisman Talisman Enhances counterattacks unique to thrusting weapons. Spear Talisman Category Item Subcategory Talisman Item Effect Enhances counterattacks unique to thrusting weapons.

Armor

As for your armor, you can pretty much get away with anything as long as it's light. You're going to be quite squishy as a pure archer, so your focus should be getting armor that keeps you fast on the battlefield. You could even go naked, if you wanted to.

However, for our helmet, we're going to go with the White Mask .

White Mask Helm War Surgeon Set 3.2 2.7 3 3.3 2.7 3.5 3.7 3.9 3.7 23 18 21 22 2 White Mask Armor FIRE 3.7 Category Armor Weight 3.2 Armor PHY 2.7 VS Strike 3 VS Slash 3.3 VS Pierce 2.7 VS MAG 3.5 Armor LIGHT 3.9 FOC 21 Armor HOLY 3.7 VIT 22 POI 2 Armor Set War Surgeon Set IMM 23 ROB 18 Subcategory Helm

The reason why we choose this helmet for this build is because we'll be inflicting a lot of status damage. The faster we can bleed our enemies while wearing this helmet, the faster we can benefit from its buffs - a 10% boost to our attack power for 20 seconds. This buff activates as soon as we inflict blood loss on our enemies (it stacks with the Lord of Blood's Exultation buff, so if you were going to pick another talisman to use, it'd be that one).

If you're not sure where to start with light armor, here are some suggestions to get you going:

Black Knife Set Armor Set 21.8 22.5 21.6 24.5 24.5 17.6 18.9 13.5 22.5 65 108 54 54 40 Black Knife Set Armor FIRE 18.9 Category Armor Weight 21.8 Armor PHY 22.5 VS Strike 21.6 VS Slash 24.5 VS Pierce 24.5 VS MAG 17.6 Armor LIGHT 13.5 FOC 54 Armor HOLY 22.5 VIT 54 POI 40 IMM 65 ROB 108 Subcategory Armor Set

The way that I liked to play with this build was to forgo armor almost entirely. I used the White Mask and then the Zamor Legwraps , for decency.

Zamor Legwraps Legs Zamor Set 5.1 6.5 5 6.8 5.8 4.5 4.5 3 4 11 37 - 7 7 Zamor Legwraps Armor FIRE 4.5 Category Armor Weight 5.1 Armor PHY 6.5 VS Strike 5 VS Slash 6.8 VS Pierce 5.8 VS MAG 4.5 Armor LIGHT 3 FOC - Armor HOLY 4 VIT 7 POI 7 Armor Set Zamor Set IMM 11 ROB 37 Subcategory Legs

This build is a lot of fun to run around the open world with and taking on bosses in arenas where there's a lot of space. Enjoy, gamers!