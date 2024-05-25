Key Takeaways Start with high Strength or Faith class for Paladin build.

Focus on boosting Strength and Faith for damage.

Opt for Miquella Knight's Sword and Haligtree Knight Set.

Paladin, and indeed Faith-based builds in general, tend to be very popular among the Soulsborne and Elden Ring gaming community. These builds focus on producing a tanky character capable of some spellcasting but, more importantly, of dealing huge amounts of damage with their weapons. There are a lot of routes to go with Paladin, but this one is intended for a max level character that has all possible levels under your belt. Let's get into it.

Character Creation

To start with, it doesn't really matter what class you begin the build with. You're probably going to want to pick something that's high in either Strength or Faith already, since those are the two stats that we will be focusing on for this build.

Stat Distribution

We'll be focusing primarily on getting our Strength and Faith up, as those will be our primary damage-dealing attributes in this build. Other than that, you can work on getting your Vigor and Endurance up to a comfy level. You may want less points in these attributes than what I've put here if you are more confident with your Elden Ring combat abilities.

Attributes Points Vigor 50 Mind 27 Endurance 32 Strength 40 Dexterity 25 Intelligence 16 Faith 45 Arcane 9

Additionally, you're going to be putting your Flask spreads mostly into HP boosts. Two or three FP Flasks will be more than enough for our purposes, as the primary bulk of our damage will come from our sword attacks and physical damage.

Endgame Gear

Weapons

The best gear for this build will include any weapon that you're particularly versed in, but we prefer a decent endgame sword like the Miquella Knight's Sword. This sword is the quintessential Paladin sword in Elden ring, and requires 11 Strength, 11 Dexterity, and 16 Faith to use. You can get it from Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree. One of the best things about this sword is that its weapon skill is Sacred Blade Skill , which lets you fire off a holy projectile - great if you're fighting something at range.

The other weapon you're going to need is a Talisman for your build. We recommend the Bull-Goat's Talisman , for the extra poise. However, you will probably juggle these around as you play. Pick what you're most comfortable with. You could also consider going with Erdtree's Favor , which boosts your HP, stamina, and equip load - this would allow you to pick heavier armor in general.

Bull-Goat's Talisman Talisman Raises Poise (+1/3) Bull-Goat's Talisman Category Item Subcategory Talisman Item Effect Raises Poise (+1/3)

Erdtree's Favor Talisman Raises maximum HP, stamina and equip load Erdtree's Favor Category Item Subcategory Talisman Item Effect Raises maximum HP, stamina and equip load

A good Sacred Seal will also be necessary. We recommend the Erdtree Seal or the Godslayer's Seal , depending on your faith level when you pick these up.

As for a shield, anything that blocks a great deal amount of damage and doesn't weigh too much (unless you like a super heavy build) will do you just fine. You're probably going to want to go with a Greatshield, which will have a very high Strength requirement, but by this point you should have plenty of that. I recommend the Golden Greatshield , or the Visage Shield if for no other reason than the gimmick and its massive damage potential.

Golden Greatshield Category Shield Weight 17 Damage Type Strike Weapon Skill No Skill Attack PHY 100 CRIT 100 Guard PHY 100 Guard MAG 57 Guard FIRE 60 Guard HOLY 68 Guard LIGHT 57 Req STR 34 Scale STR D BOOST 70 Subcategory Greatshield

Visage Shield Greatshield Strike Tongues of Fire 5 24 186 - - - - 100 100 62 81 65 62 75 D - - - - 44 - - - - - Visage Shield Category Shield Weight 24 FP Cost 5 Damage Type Strike Weapon Skill Tongues of Fire Attack PHY 186 CRIT 100 Guard PHY 100 Guard MAG 62 Guard FIRE 81 Guard HOLY 62 Guard LIGHT 65 Req STR 44 Scale STR D BOOST 75 Subcategory Greatshield

Armor

The Haligtree Knight Set is extremely good for roleplay value since it looks extremely Paladin-like. There are heavier armor sets out there that will increase your Poise and make you more tanky, but this is our favourite for this build.

Haligtree Knight Set Armor Set 28.1 26.5 24.6 26.5 26.5 20.5 22.7 19.2 22.7 84 135 57 59 47 Haligtree Knight Set Armor FIRE 22.7 Category Armor Weight 28.1 Armor PHY 26.5 VS Strike 24.6 VS Slash 26.5 VS Pierce 26.5 VS MAG 20.5 Armor LIGHT 19.2 FOC 57 Armor HOLY 22.7 VIT 59 POI 47 IMM 84 ROB 135 Subcategory Armor Set

Choose armor that offers good protection but still allows you to stay below 70% equipment load to avoid heavy rolling penalties.

Skills and Spells

Your sword immediately gives you Sacred Blade, which lets you go a projectile Holy-based attack. With your faith as high as it is, this thing will absolutely devastate in PvE. It can also come in handy in PvP, too, as most don't expect a tanky build like this to have projectiles that do massive damage.

Sacred Blade Skill Regular Skill Useable on all melee armaments (whips, fists, and claws excepted). 19 Grants armament's attacks holy essence and fires off a golden blade projectile. The armament retains its holy essence for awhile. Sacred Blade Skill Category Skill Subcategory Regular Item Effect Grants armament's attacks holy essence and fires off a golden blade projectile. The armament retains its holy essence for awhile. Availability Useable on all melee armaments (whips, fists, and claws excepted). FP Cost 19

Other than that, you should focus on spells that either heal or buff you in some way. To make you stronger in combat, consider spells like Golden Vow, or Flame, Grant Me Strength. Both of these will boost your physical damage by 11.5% and 20% respectively (these numbers are different in PvP, changed instead to 2.5% and 15% respectively). For your last slot, consider a healing spell or another ranged lightning spell.