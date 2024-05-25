Quick Links

Rogue playstyles are fun, hit-and-run type combatants that utilize speed to deal, and avoid, damage. In Elden Ring, these builds are particularly thrilling, focusing on devastating your opponents with a flurry of attacks and dancing away like nothing ever happened. For our build, we'll focus on just a straight-up Rogue playstyle, dumping the majority of our points into Dexterity. However, this build is easily customizable. If you want to add some magic in (which is always a fun choice, in my opinion), you won't ruin this build. Do what's fun! Let's get into it.

Character Creation

For this build, we want to start with something that has a high amount of dexterity, which, of course, leaves us with Bandit. This gives you a little bit of a jump ahead of other starting classes, meaning you can start experimenting with your preferred weapons sooner than others can. It also already comes with a dagger!

Stat Distribution

This Rogue build is highly versatile, so while we have given an example of attributes you can use, don't be afraid to put some points into Intelligence if you want to play a spellcasting rogue. You will need more levels, of course, so if you would rather just focus on a straight-up rogue, here's what you have to do:

Attribute

Points

Vigor

40

Mind

30

Endurance

35

Strength

15

Dexterity

50

Intelligence

9 (base)

Faith

8 (base)

Arcane

14 (base)

Endgame Gear

Weapons

Since we're just building a straight-up Rogue, we're going to want to stick with classical weapons for the job. Of course, I mean Daggers and Bows. You could also throw in some Katanas, too, if that's fun for you.

As for Daggers, you're going to want to go with weapons like the Miséricorde or Bloodhound's Fang . These are excellent, fast weapons that are great for backstabbing. They also come with high critical damage, so if you get good at backstabs, these are no-brainer choices.

Miséricorde
Dagger Slash/Pierce
Quickstep 3 2
92 - - - - 140
36 21 21 21 21 15
E D - - -
7 12 - - -
-
Miséricorde
Req DEX
12
Category
Weapon
Weight
2
FP Cost
3
Damage Type
Slash/Pierce
Weapon Skill
Quickstep
Attack PHY
92
CRIT
140
Guard PHY
36
Guard MAG
21
Guard FIRE
21
Guard HOLY
21
Guard LIGHT
21
Req STR
7
Scale DEX
D
Scale STR
E
BOOST
15
Subcategory
Dagger
Bloodhound's Fang
Curved Greatsword Slash
Bloodhound's Finesse 8 11.5
141 - - - - 100
52 36 36 36 36 36
D C - - -
18 17 - - -
Causes blood loss buildup (55)
Bloodhound's Fang
Req DEX
17
Category
Weapon
Weight
11.5
FP Cost
8
Damage Type
Slash
Weapon Skill
Bloodhound's Finesse
Attack PHY
141
CRIT
100
Guard PHY
52
Guard MAG
36
Guard FIRE
36
Guard HOLY
36
Passive
Causes blood loss buildup (55)
Guard LIGHT
36
Req STR
18
Scale DEX
C
Scale STR
D
BOOST
36
Subcategory
Curved Greatsword

In my opinion, for a good bow, the ideal one is something simple and sweet that you can use on the fly relatively easily. Pick the standard Shortbow or Horn Bow . If you need an extra damage type, you could also go with the Erdtree Bow , which deals some magic and holy damage as well.

Using some of these will require extra points spent in the attributes we did not increase, so keep this in mind when picking out your gear.

Shortbow
Light Bow
Barrage - (2 2) 2.5
65 - - - - 100
- - - - - -
E E - - -
8 10 - - -
-
Shortbow
Req DEX
10
Category
Weapon
Weight
2.5
FP Cost
- (2 2)
Weapon Skill
Barrage
Attack PHY
65
CRIT
100
Req STR
8
Scale DEX
E
Scale STR
E
Horn Bow
Bow
Mighty Shot - (6 6) 4.5
65 30 - - - 100 50
- - - - - -
E D E - -
10 14 12 - -
-
Horn Bow
Req DEX
14
Category
Weapon
Weight
4.5
FP Cost
- (6 6)
Weapon Skill
Mighty Shot
Attack PHY
65
Attack MAG
30
CRIT
100
RANGE
50
Req INT
12
Req STR
10
Scale INT
E
Scale DEX
D
Scale STR
E
Subcategory
Bow
Erdtree Bow
Bow
Mighty Shot 6 4
40 - - - 50 100 50
- - - - - -
E E - - -
8 12 - 14 -
-
Erdtree Bow
Req DEX
12
Category
Weapon
Weight
4
FP Cost
6
Weapon Skill
Mighty Shot
Attack PHY
40
Attack HOLY
50
CRIT
100
RANGE
50
Req FAI
14
Req STR
8
Scale DEX
E
Scale STR
E
Subcategory
Bow

Moving on, you're going to want a Talisman. You could pick something like Millicent's Prosthesis , which boosts your dexterity. Or, you could pick something like the Claw Talisman , which will increase the damage of your jump attacks. There's also the Assassin's Crimson Dagger , which increases your HP recovery when you perform critical hits. The Assassin's Crimson Dagger is our personal favourite for this build.

Assassin's Crimson Dagger
Talisman
Critical hits restore HP.
Assassin's Crimson Dagger
Category
Item
Subcategory
Talisman
Item Effect
Critical hits restore HP.

Armor

Our armor choices are short and sweet but, again, this build is versatile. If there's gear you'd rather be wearing for the roleplay value, go ahead and pick that. As for us, we decided to go along with a light armor set to match our character thematically, and found two standout choices. These are the Black Knife Set , or the Night's Cavalry Set , with the Skeletal Mask , of course.

Black Knife Set
Armor Set
21.8
22.5 21.6 24.5 24.5 17.6 18.9 13.5 22.5
65 108 54 54 40
Black Knife Set
Armor FIRE
18.9
Category
Armor
Weight
21.8
Armor PHY
22.5
VS Strike
21.6
VS Slash
24.5
VS Pierce
24.5
VS MAG
17.6
Armor LIGHT
13.5
FOC
54
Armor HOLY
22.5
VIT
54
POI
40
IMM
65
ROB
108
Subcategory
Armor Set
Night's Cavalry Set
Armor Set
30.5
27.5 25.4 27.5 26.5 21.8 25 21.8 25
91 135 57 57 53
Night's Cavalry Set
Armor FIRE
25
Category
Armor
Weight
30.5
Armor PHY
27.5
VS Strike
25.4
VS Slash
27.5
VS Pierce
26.5
VS MAG
21.8
Armor LIGHT
21.8
FOC
57
Armor HOLY
25
VIT
57
POI
53
IMM
91
ROB
135
Subcategory
Armor Set
Skeletal Mask
Helm Raptor's Set
3
2.5 2.8 3.1 3.1 3.4 3.4 3.6 3.1
23 14 24 24 1
Skeletal Mask
Armor FIRE
3.4
Category
Armor
Weight
3
Armor PHY
2.5
VS Strike
2.8
VS Slash
3.1
VS Pierce
3.1
VS MAG
3.4
Armor LIGHT
3.6
FOC
24
Armor HOLY
3.1
VIT
24
POI
1
Armor Set
Raptor's Set
IMM
23
ROB
14
Subcategory
Helm

Skills and Spells

There's only one skill that we really need to close out our build, and that's the Bloodhound's Step Skill . This will allow you to move quickly, and help you exponentially with evading your enemies and repositioning for flurries of attacks.

Bloodhound's Step Skill
Regular Skill Useable on all melee armaments.
5
Skill that allows the user to become temporarily invisible while dodging at high speed. Moves faster and travels farther than a regular quickstep. This skill can be used to circle around lock-on targets.
Bloodhound's Step Skill
Category
Skill
Subcategory
Regular
Item Effect
Skill that allows the user to become temporarily invisible while dodging at high speed. Moves faster and travels farther than a regular quickstep. This skill can be used to circle around lock-on targets.
Availability
Useable on all melee armaments.
FP Cost
5
elden ring cover
Elden Ring
Platform(s)
PS5 , Xbox One , PS4 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , PC
Released
February 25, 2022
Developer(s)
From Software
Genre(s)
RPG , Action
Multiplayer
Online Co-Op , Online Multiplayer
Engine
Proprietary
ESRB
M for Mature: Blood and Gore, Language, Suggestive Themes, Violence
How Long To Beat
58 Hours