Key Takeaways Focus on Dexterity for a thrilling Rogue playstyle in Elden Ring. Keep build customization in mind.

Bandit class offers a good head start for Rogue builds. Consider adding intelligence for a spellcasting twist.

Stick to classic weapons like daggers and bows for a solid Rogue build in Elden Ring. Tailor gear choices to your playstyle.

Rogue playstyles are fun, hit-and-run type combatants that utilize speed to deal, and avoid, damage. In Elden Ring, these builds are particularly thrilling, focusing on devastating your opponents with a flurry of attacks and dancing away like nothing ever happened. For our build, we'll focus on just a straight-up Rogue playstyle, dumping the majority of our points into Dexterity. However, this build is easily customizable. If you want to add some magic in (which is always a fun choice, in my opinion), you won't ruin this build. Do what's fun! Let's get into it.

Character Creation

For this build, we want to start with something that has a high amount of dexterity, which, of course, leaves us with Bandit. This gives you a little bit of a jump ahead of other starting classes, meaning you can start experimenting with your preferred weapons sooner than others can. It also already comes with a dagger!

Stat Distribution

This Rogue build is highly versatile, so while we have given an example of attributes you can use, don't be afraid to put some points into Intelligence if you want to play a spellcasting rogue. You will need more levels, of course, so if you would rather just focus on a straight-up rogue, here's what you have to do:

Attribute Points Vigor 40 Mind 30 Endurance 35 Strength 15 Dexterity 50 Intelligence 9 (base) Faith 8 (base) Arcane 14 (base)

Endgame Gear

Weapons

Since we're just building a straight-up Rogue, we're going to want to stick with classical weapons for the job. Of course, I mean Daggers and Bows. You could also throw in some Katanas, too, if that's fun for you.

As for Daggers, you're going to want to go with weapons like the Miséricorde or Bloodhound's Fang . These are excellent, fast weapons that are great for backstabbing. They also come with high critical damage, so if you get good at backstabs, these are no-brainer choices.

Miséricorde Dagger Slash/Pierce Quickstep 3 2 92 - - - - 140 36 21 21 21 21 15 E D - - - 7 12 - - - - Miséricorde Req DEX 12 Category Weapon Weight 2 FP Cost 3 Damage Type Slash/Pierce Weapon Skill Quickstep Attack PHY 92 CRIT 140 Guard PHY 36 Guard MAG 21 Guard FIRE 21 Guard HOLY 21 Guard LIGHT 21 Req STR 7 Scale DEX D Scale STR E BOOST 15 Subcategory Dagger

Bloodhound's Fang Curved Greatsword Slash Bloodhound's Finesse 8 11.5 141 - - - - 100 52 36 36 36 36 36 D C - - - 18 17 - - - Causes blood loss buildup (55) Bloodhound's Fang Req DEX 17 Category Weapon Weight 11.5 FP Cost 8 Damage Type Slash Weapon Skill Bloodhound's Finesse Attack PHY 141 CRIT 100 Guard PHY 52 Guard MAG 36 Guard FIRE 36 Guard HOLY 36 Passive Causes blood loss buildup (55) Guard LIGHT 36 Req STR 18 Scale DEX C Scale STR D BOOST 36 Subcategory Curved Greatsword

In my opinion, for a good bow, the ideal one is something simple and sweet that you can use on the fly relatively easily. Pick the standard Shortbow or Horn Bow . If you need an extra damage type, you could also go with the Erdtree Bow , which deals some magic and holy damage as well.

Using some of these will require extra points spent in the attributes we did not increase, so keep this in mind when picking out your gear.

Shortbow Light Bow Barrage - (2 2) 2.5 65 - - - - 100 - - - - - - E E - - - 8 10 - - - - Shortbow Req DEX 10 Category Weapon Weight 2.5 FP Cost - (2 2) Weapon Skill Barrage Attack PHY 65 CRIT 100 Req STR 8 Scale DEX E Scale STR E

Horn Bow Bow Mighty Shot - (6 6) 4.5 65 30 - - - 100 50 - - - - - - E D E - - 10 14 12 - - - Horn Bow Req DEX 14 Category Weapon Weight 4.5 FP Cost - (6 6) Weapon Skill Mighty Shot Attack PHY 65 Attack MAG 30 CRIT 100 RANGE 50 Req INT 12 Req STR 10 Scale INT E Scale DEX D Scale STR E Subcategory Bow

Erdtree Bow Bow Mighty Shot 6 4 40 - - - 50 100 50 - - - - - - E E - - - 8 12 - 14 - - Erdtree Bow Req DEX 12 Category Weapon Weight 4 FP Cost 6 Weapon Skill Mighty Shot Attack PHY 40 Attack HOLY 50 CRIT 100 RANGE 50 Req FAI 14 Req STR 8 Scale DEX E Scale STR E Subcategory Bow

Moving on, you're going to want a Talisman. You could pick something like Millicent's Prosthesis , which boosts your dexterity. Or, you could pick something like the Claw Talisman , which will increase the damage of your jump attacks. There's also the Assassin's Crimson Dagger , which increases your HP recovery when you perform critical hits. The Assassin's Crimson Dagger is our personal favourite for this build.

Assassin's Crimson Dagger Talisman Critical hits restore HP. Assassin's Crimson Dagger Category Item Subcategory Talisman Item Effect Critical hits restore HP.

Armor

Our armor choices are short and sweet but, again, this build is versatile. If there's gear you'd rather be wearing for the roleplay value, go ahead and pick that. As for us, we decided to go along with a light armor set to match our character thematically, and found two standout choices. These are the Black Knife Set , or the Night's Cavalry Set , with the Skeletal Mask , of course.

Black Knife Set Armor Set 21.8 22.5 21.6 24.5 24.5 17.6 18.9 13.5 22.5 65 108 54 54 40 Black Knife Set Armor FIRE 18.9 Category Armor Weight 21.8 Armor PHY 22.5 VS Strike 21.6 VS Slash 24.5 VS Pierce 24.5 VS MAG 17.6 Armor LIGHT 13.5 FOC 54 Armor HOLY 22.5 VIT 54 POI 40 IMM 65 ROB 108 Subcategory Armor Set

Night's Cavalry Set Armor Set 30.5 27.5 25.4 27.5 26.5 21.8 25 21.8 25 91 135 57 57 53 Night's Cavalry Set Armor FIRE 25 Category Armor Weight 30.5 Armor PHY 27.5 VS Strike 25.4 VS Slash 27.5 VS Pierce 26.5 VS MAG 21.8 Armor LIGHT 21.8 FOC 57 Armor HOLY 25 VIT 57 POI 53 IMM 91 ROB 135 Subcategory Armor Set

Skeletal Mask Helm Raptor's Set 3 2.5 2.8 3.1 3.1 3.4 3.4 3.6 3.1 23 14 24 24 1 Skeletal Mask Armor FIRE 3.4 Category Armor Weight 3 Armor PHY 2.5 VS Strike 2.8 VS Slash 3.1 VS Pierce 3.1 VS MAG 3.4 Armor LIGHT 3.6 FOC 24 Armor HOLY 3.1 VIT 24 POI 1 Armor Set Raptor's Set IMM 23 ROB 14 Subcategory Helm

Skills and Spells

There's only one skill that we really need to close out our build, and that's the Bloodhound's Step Skill . This will allow you to move quickly, and help you exponentially with evading your enemies and repositioning for flurries of attacks.

Bloodhound's Step Skill Regular Skill Useable on all melee armaments. 5 Skill that allows the user to become temporarily invisible while dodging at high speed. Moves faster and travels farther than a regular quickstep. This skill can be used to circle around lock-on targets. Bloodhound's Step Skill Category Skill Subcategory Regular Item Effect Skill that allows the user to become temporarily invisible while dodging at high speed. Moves faster and travels farther than a regular quickstep. This skill can be used to circle around lock-on targets. Availability Useable on all melee armaments. FP Cost 5