Rogue playstyles are fun, hit-and-run type combatants that utilize speed to deal, and avoid, damage. In Elden Ring, these builds are particularly thrilling, focusing on devastating your opponents with a flurry of attacks and dancing away like nothing ever happened. For our build, we'll focus on just a straight-up Rogue playstyle, dumping the majority of our points into Dexterity. However, this build is easily customizable. If you want to add some magic in (which is always a fun choice, in my opinion), you won't ruin this build. Do what's fun! Let's get into it.
Character Creation
For this build, we want to start with something that has a high amount of dexterity, which, of course, leaves us with Bandit. This gives you a little bit of a jump ahead of other starting classes, meaning you can start experimenting with your preferred weapons sooner than others can. It also already comes with a dagger!
Stat Distribution
This Rogue build is highly versatile, so while we have given an example of attributes you can use, don't be afraid to put some points into Intelligence if you want to play a spellcasting rogue. You will need more levels, of course, so if you would rather just focus on a straight-up rogue, here's what you have to do:
|
Attribute
|
Points
|
Vigor
|
40
|
Mind
|
30
|
Endurance
|
35
|
Strength
|
15
|
Dexterity
|
50
|
Intelligence
|
9 (base)
|
Faith
|
8 (base)
|
Arcane
|
14 (base)
Endgame Gear
Weapons
Since we're just building a straight-up Rogue, we're going to want to stick with classical weapons for the job. Of course, I mean Daggers and Bows. You could also throw in some Katanas, too, if that's fun for you.
As for Daggers, you're going to want to go with weapons like the Miséricorde or Bloodhound's Fang . These are excellent, fast weapons that are great for backstabbing. They also come with high critical damage, so if you get good at backstabs, these are no-brainer choices.
Miséricorde
- Req DEX
- 12
- Category
- Weapon
- Weight
- 2
- FP Cost
- 3
- Damage Type
- Slash/Pierce
- Weapon Skill
- Quickstep
- Attack PHY
- 92
- CRIT
- 140
- Guard PHY
- 36
- Guard MAG
- 21
- Guard FIRE
- 21
- Guard HOLY
- 21
- Guard LIGHT
- 21
- Req STR
- 7
- Scale DEX
- D
- Scale STR
- E
- BOOST
- 15
- Subcategory
- Dagger
Bloodhound's Fang
- Req DEX
- 17
- Category
- Weapon
- Weight
- 11.5
- FP Cost
- 8
- Damage Type
- Slash
- Weapon Skill
- Bloodhound's Finesse
- Attack PHY
- 141
- CRIT
- 100
- Guard PHY
- 52
- Guard MAG
- 36
- Guard FIRE
- 36
- Guard HOLY
- 36
- Passive
- Causes blood loss buildup (55)
- Guard LIGHT
- 36
- Req STR
- 18
- Scale DEX
- C
- Scale STR
- D
- BOOST
- 36
- Subcategory
- Curved Greatsword
In my opinion, for a good bow, the ideal one is something simple and sweet that you can use on the fly relatively easily. Pick the standard Shortbow or Horn Bow . If you need an extra damage type, you could also go with the Erdtree Bow , which deals some magic and holy damage as well.
Using some of these will require extra points spent in the attributes we did not increase, so keep this in mind when picking out your gear.
Shortbow
- Req DEX
- 10
- Category
- Weapon
- Weight
- 2.5
- FP Cost
- - (2 2)
- Weapon Skill
- Barrage
- Attack PHY
- 65
- CRIT
- 100
- Req STR
- 8
- Scale DEX
- E
- Scale STR
- E
Horn Bow
- Req DEX
- 14
- Category
- Weapon
- Weight
- 4.5
- FP Cost
- - (6 6)
- Weapon Skill
- Mighty Shot
- Attack PHY
- 65
- Attack MAG
- 30
- CRIT
- 100
- RANGE
- 50
- Req INT
- 12
- Req STR
- 10
- Scale INT
- E
- Scale DEX
- D
- Scale STR
- E
- Subcategory
- Bow
Erdtree Bow
- Req DEX
- 12
- Category
- Weapon
- Weight
- 4
- FP Cost
- 6
- Weapon Skill
- Mighty Shot
- Attack PHY
- 40
- Attack HOLY
- 50
- CRIT
- 100
- RANGE
- 50
- Req FAI
- 14
- Req STR
- 8
- Scale DEX
- E
- Scale STR
- E
- Subcategory
- Bow
Moving on, you're going to want a Talisman. You could pick something like Millicent's Prosthesis , which boosts your dexterity. Or, you could pick something like the Claw Talisman , which will increase the damage of your jump attacks. There's also the Assassin's Crimson Dagger , which increases your HP recovery when you perform critical hits. The Assassin's Crimson Dagger is our personal favourite for this build.
Assassin's Crimson Dagger
- Category
- Item
- Subcategory
- Talisman
- Item Effect
- Critical hits restore HP.
Armor
Our armor choices are short and sweet but, again, this build is versatile. If there's gear you'd rather be wearing for the roleplay value, go ahead and pick that. As for us, we decided to go along with a light armor set to match our character thematically, and found two standout choices. These are the Black Knife Set , or the Night's Cavalry Set , with the Skeletal Mask , of course.
Black Knife Set
- Armor FIRE
- 18.9
- Category
- Armor
- Weight
- 21.8
- Armor PHY
- 22.5
- VS Strike
- 21.6
- VS Slash
- 24.5
- VS Pierce
- 24.5
- VS MAG
- 17.6
- Armor LIGHT
- 13.5
- FOC
- 54
- Armor HOLY
- 22.5
- VIT
- 54
- POI
- 40
- IMM
- 65
- ROB
- 108
- Subcategory
- Armor Set
Night's Cavalry Set
- Armor FIRE
- 25
- Category
- Armor
- Weight
- 30.5
- Armor PHY
- 27.5
- VS Strike
- 25.4
- VS Slash
- 27.5
- VS Pierce
- 26.5
- VS MAG
- 21.8
- Armor LIGHT
- 21.8
- FOC
- 57
- Armor HOLY
- 25
- VIT
- 57
- POI
- 53
- IMM
- 91
- ROB
- 135
- Subcategory
- Armor Set
Skeletal Mask
- Armor FIRE
- 3.4
- Category
- Armor
- Weight
- 3
- Armor PHY
- 2.5
- VS Strike
- 2.8
- VS Slash
- 3.1
- VS Pierce
- 3.1
- VS MAG
- 3.4
- Armor LIGHT
- 3.6
- FOC
- 24
- Armor HOLY
- 3.1
- VIT
- 24
- POI
- 1
- Armor Set
- Raptor's Set
- IMM
- 23
- ROB
- 14
- Subcategory
- Helm
Skills and Spells
There's only one skill that we really need to close out our build, and that's the Bloodhound's Step Skill . This will allow you to move quickly, and help you exponentially with evading your enemies and repositioning for flurries of attacks.
Bloodhound's Step Skill
- Category
- Skill
- Subcategory
- Regular
- Item Effect
- Skill that allows the user to become temporarily invisible while dodging at high speed. Moves faster and travels farther than a regular quickstep. This skill can be used to circle around lock-on targets.
- Availability
- Useable on all melee armaments.
- FP Cost
- 5
Elden Ring
- Platform(s)
- PS5 , Xbox One , PS4 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , PC
- Released
- February 25, 2022
- Developer(s)
- From Software
- Publisher(s)
- Bandai Namco Entertainment , From Software
- Multiplayer
- Online Co-Op , Online Multiplayer
- Engine
- Proprietary
- ESRB
- M for Mature: Blood and Gore, Language, Suggestive Themes, Violence
- How Long To Beat
- 58 Hours