Quick Links

Key Takeaways

  • Combine magic and melee for devastating Spellblade build in Elden Ring, focusing on enhancing physical attacks with spells.
  • Recommended attributes focus on Intelligence and Strength, avoiding Faith and Arcane to maximize damage output.
  • Endgame gear choices include versatile weapons like Claymore, Moonveil, Carian Knight's Sword, and Talismans for magic boosts.

In Elden Ring, there are endless opportunities to marry a range-based magic build with a melee build. Playing a Spellblade is one such method. By combining magic and melee, and focusing on using spells to enhance your physical attacks (quite similarly to our Paladin build), you can create something truly devastating in the endgame build. This build is good for players who enjoy the versatility of being ranged and melee at the same time, as well as enjoy approaching combat with tactics in mind. Let's get into it.

Character Creation

To get us closer to our endgame stats, I recommend picking either Prisoner or Astrologer for this build. Of course, you can always respec later, so if you want to pick something that's a bit tanky for an easier beginning to the game, you can do that just as well.

Stat Distribution

For this build, I don't recommend putting any points in Faith or Arcane at all. Unless you need it to use specific spells or items, it will not do much for you. Our target level lands quite high, so this build will keep you busy for a while. Keep in mind, if you feel more confident with combat, you can probably drop some of those points in Vigor. Vigor only matters if you get hit, after all. Otherwise, our primary states are Intelligence and Strength, as those will be our damage-dealing attributes with the gear we will be choosing.

Attributes

Points

Vigor

50

Mind

30

Endurance

25

Strength

50

Dexterity

13

Intelligence

50

Faith

7

Arcane

9

Endgame Gear

Weapons

This build is highly flexible, so you can pick whatever weapon you feel most comfortable with. However, for our purposes, we preferred a heavier sword like the Claymore . The Claymore's thrusting attack is just very nice for stance breaking in general, and this weapon is good all game long. However, if you prefer a faster weapon, you could go for something like the Moonveil (you'll want more dexterity for this, though), which scales well with intelligence, or the Carian Knight's Sword . Pick what you are most comfortable with.

Claymore
Greatsword Standard/Pierce
Lion's Claw 20 9
138 - - - - 100
50 35 35 35 35 35
D D - - -
16 13 - - -
-
Powered by
Claymore
Req DEX
13
Category
Weapon
Weight
9
FP Cost
20
Damage Type
Standard/Pierce
Weapon Skill
Lion's Claw
Attack PHY
138
CRIT
100
Guard PHY
50
Guard MAG
35
Guard FIRE
35
Guard HOLY
35
Guard LIGHT
35
Req STR
16
Scale DEX
D
Scale STR
D
BOOST
35
Subcategory
Greatsword
Moonveil
Katana Slash/Pierce
Transient Moonlight - (15 20) 6.5
73 87 - - - 100
31 57 26 26 26 31
E D C - -
12 18 23 - -
Causes blood loss buildup (50)
Powered by
Moonveil
Req DEX
18
Category
Weapon
Weight
6.5
FP Cost
- (15 20)
Damage Type
Slash/Pierce
Weapon Skill
Transient Moonlight
Attack PHY
73
Attack MAG
87
CRIT
100
Guard PHY
31
Guard MAG
57
Guard FIRE
26
Guard HOLY
26
Passive
Causes blood loss buildup (50)
Req INT
23
Guard LIGHT
26
Req STR
12
Scale INT
C
Scale DEX
D
Scale STR
E
BOOST
31
Subcategory
Katana
Carian Knight's Sword
Straight Sword Standard/Pierce
Carian Grandeur 26 4
88 88 - - - 100
36 52 26 26 26 31
D D D - -
- - - - -
-
Powered by
Carian Knight's Sword
Category
Weapon
Weight
4
FP Cost
26
Damage Type
Standard/Pierce
Weapon Skill
Carian Grandeur
Attack PHY
88
Attack MAG
88
CRIT
100
Guard PHY
36
Guard MAG
52
Guard FIRE
26
Guard HOLY
26
Guard LIGHT
26
Scale INT
D
Scale DEX
D
Scale STR
D
BOOST
31
Subcategory
Straight Sword

You are also going to need a decent Talisman for your build. There's a lot of choices you could pick from, but our three that we recommend are these:

1. Magic Scorpion Charm - it increases the power of magic attacks. This pairs well especially if you enchant a Claymore with magic damage using a skill like Scholar's Armament .

Magic Scorpion Charm
Talisman
Raises magic attack, but lowers damage negation.
Powered by
Magic Scorpion Charm
Category
Item
Subcategory
Talisman
Item Effect
Raises magic attack, but lowers damage negation.

2. Carian Filigreed Crest - this reduces the FP cost of skills, and gives you a bit more freedom with your weapon arts and spells.

Carian Filigreed Crest
Talisman
Lowers FP consumed by skills
Powered by
Carian Filigreed Crest
Category
Item
Subcategory
Talisman
Item Effect
Lowers FP consumed by skills

3. Green Turtle Talisman - this one increases your stamina recovery rate, which is very valuable if you plan on doing a lot of melee too.

Green Turtle Talisman
Talisman
Raises stamina recovery speed.
Powered by
Green Turtle Talisman
Category
Item
Subcategory
Talisman
Item Effect
Raises stamina recovery speed.

Other than these, you can bring a Shield, but it's optional for this build. You should probably not focus on blocking during combat, but if you are newer to the game, they can be quite nice to have in a pinch. To this end, we recommend something like the Carian Knight's Shield , which is a great shield that fits in thematically with our build.

Carian Knight's Shield
Medium Shield Strike
No Skill - 4.5
63 63 - - - 100
100 71 28 19 54 49
D - D - -
10 10 15 - -
-
Powered by
Carian Knight's Shield
Req DEX
10
Category
Shield
Weight
4.5
Damage Type
Strike
Weapon Skill
No Skill
Attack PHY
63
Attack MAG
63
CRIT
100
Guard PHY
100
Guard MAG
71
Guard FIRE
28
Guard HOLY
54
Req INT
15
Guard LIGHT
19
Req STR
10
Scale INT
D
Scale STR
D
BOOST
49
Subcategory
Medium Shield

Armor

As for our armor set, we have some freedom here. Basically, you want to aim for armor with decent protection that gets your poise above 50. You could go with the Carian Knight Set , which would be our choice as well for this build. It looks extremely good and fits in thematically, once again.

Carian Knight Set
Armor Set
23.5
23.5 21.7 24.5 23.5 24.5 23.5 19.1 23.5
66 110 50 55 40
Powered by
Carian Knight Set
Armor FIRE
23.5
Category
Armor
Weight
23.5
Armor PHY
23.5
VS Strike
21.7
VS Slash
24.5
VS Pierce
23.5
VS MAG
24.5
Armor LIGHT
19.1
FOC
50
Armor HOLY
23.5
VIT
55
POI
40
IMM
66
ROB
110
Subcategory
Armor Set

If you prefer something more lightweight, though, you could also go for something like the Raya Lucarian Sorcerer Set . It won't offer as much protection, but it's still a good looking set for the build. The helmet is a bit memey, too, if you're into that kind of thing.

Raya Lucarian Sorcerer Set
Armor Set
13.1
12.4 12.9 14.8 7.7 25.8 24.9 23.4 24.6
95 55 137 130 17
Powered by
Raya Lucarian Sorcerer Set
Armor FIRE
24.9
Category
Armor
Weight
13.1
Armor PHY
12.4
VS Strike
12.9
VS Slash
14.8
VS Pierce
7.7
VS MAG
25.8
Armor LIGHT
23.4
FOC
137
Armor HOLY
24.6
VIT
130
POI
17
IMM
95
ROB
55
Subcategory
Armor Set

Skills and Spells

If you're going with the Claymore, you're going to want to make sure you pick up Scholar's Armament as well. This will make your weapon do Magic damage, and with all your intelligence, this is basically necessary. You should also pick up Glintblade Phalanx , to make your life easier and do a little bit of extra damage.

elden ring 9
Related
Elden Ring: Level 100+ Paladin Build Guide
These builds focus on producing a tanky character capable of some spellcasting but, more importantly, of dealing huge amounts of weapon damage.
elden ring cover
Elden Ring
Platform(s)
PS5 , Xbox One , PS4 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , PC
Released
February 25, 2022
Developer(s)
From Software
Genre(s)
RPG , Action
Multiplayer
Online Co-Op , Online Multiplayer
Engine
Proprietary
ESRB
M for Mature: Blood and Gore, Language, Suggestive Themes, Violence
How Long To Beat
58 Hours