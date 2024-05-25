Quick Links
In Elden Ring, there are endless opportunities to marry a range-based magic build with a melee build. Playing a Spellblade is one such method. By combining magic and melee, and focusing on using spells to enhance your physical attacks (quite similarly to our Paladin build), you can create something truly devastating in the endgame build. This build is good for players who enjoy the versatility of being ranged and melee at the same time, as well as enjoy approaching combat with tactics in mind. Let's get into it.
Character Creation
To get us closer to our endgame stats, I recommend picking either Prisoner or Astrologer for this build. Of course, you can always respec later, so if you want to pick something that's a bit tanky for an easier beginning to the game, you can do that just as well.
Stat Distribution
For this build, I don't recommend putting any points in Faith or Arcane at all. Unless you need it to use specific spells or items, it will not do much for you. Our target level lands quite high, so this build will keep you busy for a while. Keep in mind, if you feel more confident with combat, you can probably drop some of those points in Vigor. Vigor only matters if you get hit, after all. Otherwise, our primary states are Intelligence and Strength, as those will be our damage-dealing attributes with the gear we will be choosing.
|
Attributes
|
Points
|
Vigor
|
50
|
Mind
|
30
|
Endurance
|
25
|
Strength
|
50
|
Dexterity
|
13
|
Intelligence
|
50
|
Faith
|
7
|
Arcane
|
9
Endgame Gear
Weapons
This build is highly flexible, so you can pick whatever weapon you feel most comfortable with. However, for our purposes, we preferred a heavier sword like the Claymore . The Claymore's thrusting attack is just very nice for stance breaking in general, and this weapon is good all game long. However, if you prefer a faster weapon, you could go for something like the Moonveil (you'll want more dexterity for this, though), which scales well with intelligence, or the Carian Knight's Sword . Pick what you are most comfortable with.
Claymore
- Req DEX
- 13
- Category
- Weapon
- Weight
- 9
- FP Cost
- 20
- Damage Type
- Standard/Pierce
- Weapon Skill
- Lion's Claw
- Attack PHY
- 138
- CRIT
- 100
- Guard PHY
- 50
- Guard MAG
- 35
- Guard FIRE
- 35
- Guard HOLY
- 35
- Guard LIGHT
- 35
- Req STR
- 16
- Scale DEX
- D
- Scale STR
- D
- BOOST
- 35
- Subcategory
- Greatsword
Moonveil
- Req DEX
- 18
- Category
- Weapon
- Weight
- 6.5
- FP Cost
- - (15 20)
- Damage Type
- Slash/Pierce
- Weapon Skill
- Transient Moonlight
- Attack PHY
- 73
- Attack MAG
- 87
- CRIT
- 100
- Guard PHY
- 31
- Guard MAG
- 57
- Guard FIRE
- 26
- Guard HOLY
- 26
- Passive
- Causes blood loss buildup (50)
- Req INT
- 23
- Guard LIGHT
- 26
- Req STR
- 12
- Scale INT
- C
- Scale DEX
- D
- Scale STR
- E
- BOOST
- 31
- Subcategory
- Katana
Carian Knight's Sword
- Category
- Weapon
- Weight
- 4
- FP Cost
- 26
- Damage Type
- Standard/Pierce
- Weapon Skill
- Carian Grandeur
- Attack PHY
- 88
- Attack MAG
- 88
- CRIT
- 100
- Guard PHY
- 36
- Guard MAG
- 52
- Guard FIRE
- 26
- Guard HOLY
- 26
- Guard LIGHT
- 26
- Scale INT
- D
- Scale DEX
- D
- Scale STR
- D
- BOOST
- 31
- Subcategory
- Straight Sword
You are also going to need a decent Talisman for your build. There's a lot of choices you could pick from, but our three that we recommend are these:
1. Magic Scorpion Charm - it increases the power of magic attacks. This pairs well especially if you enchant a Claymore with magic damage using a skill like Scholar's Armament .
Magic Scorpion Charm
- Category
- Item
- Subcategory
- Talisman
- Item Effect
- Raises magic attack, but lowers damage negation.
2. Carian Filigreed Crest - this reduces the FP cost of skills, and gives you a bit more freedom with your weapon arts and spells.
Carian Filigreed Crest
- Category
- Item
- Subcategory
- Talisman
- Item Effect
- Lowers FP consumed by skills
3. Green Turtle Talisman - this one increases your stamina recovery rate, which is very valuable if you plan on doing a lot of melee too.
Green Turtle Talisman
- Category
- Item
- Subcategory
- Talisman
- Item Effect
- Raises stamina recovery speed.
Other than these, you can bring a Shield, but it's optional for this build. You should probably not focus on blocking during combat, but if you are newer to the game, they can be quite nice to have in a pinch. To this end, we recommend something like the Carian Knight's Shield , which is a great shield that fits in thematically with our build.
Carian Knight's Shield
- Req DEX
- 10
- Category
- Shield
- Weight
- 4.5
- Damage Type
- Strike
- Weapon Skill
- No Skill
- Attack PHY
- 63
- Attack MAG
- 63
- CRIT
- 100
- Guard PHY
- 100
- Guard MAG
- 71
- Guard FIRE
- 28
- Guard HOLY
- 54
- Req INT
- 15
- Guard LIGHT
- 19
- Req STR
- 10
- Scale INT
- D
- Scale STR
- D
- BOOST
- 49
- Subcategory
- Medium Shield
Armor
As for our armor set, we have some freedom here. Basically, you want to aim for armor with decent protection that gets your poise above 50. You could go with the Carian Knight Set , which would be our choice as well for this build. It looks extremely good and fits in thematically, once again.
Carian Knight Set
- Armor FIRE
- 23.5
- Category
- Armor
- Weight
- 23.5
- Armor PHY
- 23.5
- VS Strike
- 21.7
- VS Slash
- 24.5
- VS Pierce
- 23.5
- VS MAG
- 24.5
- Armor LIGHT
- 19.1
- FOC
- 50
- Armor HOLY
- 23.5
- VIT
- 55
- POI
- 40
- IMM
- 66
- ROB
- 110
- Subcategory
- Armor Set
If you prefer something more lightweight, though, you could also go for something like the Raya Lucarian Sorcerer Set . It won't offer as much protection, but it's still a good looking set for the build. The helmet is a bit memey, too, if you're into that kind of thing.
Raya Lucarian Sorcerer Set
- Armor FIRE
- 24.9
- Category
- Armor
- Weight
- 13.1
- Armor PHY
- 12.4
- VS Strike
- 12.9
- VS Slash
- 14.8
- VS Pierce
- 7.7
- VS MAG
- 25.8
- Armor LIGHT
- 23.4
- FOC
- 137
- Armor HOLY
- 24.6
- VIT
- 130
- POI
- 17
- IMM
- 95
- ROB
- 55
- Subcategory
- Armor Set
Skills and Spells
If you're going with the Claymore, you're going to want to make sure you pick up Scholar's Armament as well. This will make your weapon do Magic damage, and with all your intelligence, this is basically necessary. You should also pick up Glintblade Phalanx , to make your life easier and do a little bit of extra damage.
