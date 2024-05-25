Key Takeaways Combine magic and melee for devastating Spellblade build in Elden Ring, focusing on enhancing physical attacks with spells.

Recommended attributes focus on Intelligence and Strength, avoiding Faith and Arcane to maximize damage output.

Endgame gear choices include versatile weapons like Claymore, Moonveil, Carian Knight's Sword, and Talismans for magic boosts.

In Elden Ring, there are endless opportunities to marry a range-based magic build with a melee build. Playing a Spellblade is one such method. By combining magic and melee, and focusing on using spells to enhance your physical attacks (quite similarly to our Paladin build), you can create something truly devastating in the endgame build. This build is good for players who enjoy the versatility of being ranged and melee at the same time, as well as enjoy approaching combat with tactics in mind. Let's get into it.

Character Creation

To get us closer to our endgame stats, I recommend picking either Prisoner or Astrologer for this build. Of course, you can always respec later, so if you want to pick something that's a bit tanky for an easier beginning to the game, you can do that just as well.

Stat Distribution

For this build, I don't recommend putting any points in Faith or Arcane at all. Unless you need it to use specific spells or items, it will not do much for you. Our target level lands quite high, so this build will keep you busy for a while. Keep in mind, if you feel more confident with combat, you can probably drop some of those points in Vigor. Vigor only matters if you get hit, after all. Otherwise, our primary states are Intelligence and Strength, as those will be our damage-dealing attributes with the gear we will be choosing.

Attributes Points Vigor 50 Mind 30 Endurance 25 Strength 50 Dexterity 13 Intelligence 50 Faith 7 Arcane 9

Endgame Gear

Weapons

This build is highly flexible, so you can pick whatever weapon you feel most comfortable with. However, for our purposes, we preferred a heavier sword like the Claymore . The Claymore's thrusting attack is just very nice for stance breaking in general, and this weapon is good all game long. However, if you prefer a faster weapon, you could go for something like the Moonveil (you'll want more dexterity for this, though), which scales well with intelligence, or the Carian Knight's Sword . Pick what you are most comfortable with.

Claymore Greatsword Standard/Pierce Lion's Claw 20 9 138 - - - - 100 50 35 35 35 35 35 D D - - - 16 13 - - - - Claymore Req DEX 13 Category Weapon Weight 9 FP Cost 20 Damage Type Standard/Pierce Weapon Skill Lion's Claw Attack PHY 138 CRIT 100 Guard PHY 50 Guard MAG 35 Guard FIRE 35 Guard HOLY 35 Guard LIGHT 35 Req STR 16 Scale DEX D Scale STR D BOOST 35 Subcategory Greatsword

Moonveil Katana Slash/Pierce Transient Moonlight - (15 20) 6.5 73 87 - - - 100 31 57 26 26 26 31 E D C - - 12 18 23 - - Causes blood loss buildup (50) Moonveil Req DEX 18 Category Weapon Weight 6.5 FP Cost - (15 20) Damage Type Slash/Pierce Weapon Skill Transient Moonlight Attack PHY 73 Attack MAG 87 CRIT 100 Guard PHY 31 Guard MAG 57 Guard FIRE 26 Guard HOLY 26 Passive Causes blood loss buildup (50) Req INT 23 Guard LIGHT 26 Req STR 12 Scale INT C Scale DEX D Scale STR E BOOST 31 Subcategory Katana

Carian Knight's Sword Straight Sword Standard/Pierce Carian Grandeur 26 4 88 88 - - - 100 36 52 26 26 26 31 D D D - - - - - - - - Carian Knight's Sword Category Weapon Weight 4 FP Cost 26 Damage Type Standard/Pierce Weapon Skill Carian Grandeur Attack PHY 88 Attack MAG 88 CRIT 100 Guard PHY 36 Guard MAG 52 Guard FIRE 26 Guard HOLY 26 Guard LIGHT 26 Scale INT D Scale DEX D Scale STR D BOOST 31 Subcategory Straight Sword

You are also going to need a decent Talisman for your build. There's a lot of choices you could pick from, but our three that we recommend are these:

1. Magic Scorpion Charm - it increases the power of magic attacks. This pairs well especially if you enchant a Claymore with magic damage using a skill like Scholar's Armament .

Magic Scorpion Charm Talisman Raises magic attack, but lowers damage negation. Magic Scorpion Charm Category Item Subcategory Talisman Item Effect Raises magic attack, but lowers damage negation.

2. Carian Filigreed Crest - this reduces the FP cost of skills, and gives you a bit more freedom with your weapon arts and spells.

Carian Filigreed Crest Talisman Lowers FP consumed by skills Carian Filigreed Crest Category Item Subcategory Talisman Item Effect Lowers FP consumed by skills

3. Green Turtle Talisman - this one increases your stamina recovery rate, which is very valuable if you plan on doing a lot of melee too.

Green Turtle Talisman Talisman Raises stamina recovery speed. Green Turtle Talisman Category Item Subcategory Talisman Item Effect Raises stamina recovery speed.

Other than these, you can bring a Shield, but it's optional for this build. You should probably not focus on blocking during combat, but if you are newer to the game, they can be quite nice to have in a pinch. To this end, we recommend something like the Carian Knight's Shield , which is a great shield that fits in thematically with our build.

Carian Knight's Shield Medium Shield Strike No Skill - 4.5 63 63 - - - 100 100 71 28 19 54 49 D - D - - 10 10 15 - - - Carian Knight's Shield Req DEX 10 Category Shield Weight 4.5 Damage Type Strike Weapon Skill No Skill Attack PHY 63 Attack MAG 63 CRIT 100 Guard PHY 100 Guard MAG 71 Guard FIRE 28 Guard HOLY 54 Req INT 15 Guard LIGHT 19 Req STR 10 Scale INT D Scale STR D BOOST 49 Subcategory Medium Shield

Armor

As for our armor set, we have some freedom here. Basically, you want to aim for armor with decent protection that gets your poise above 50. You could go with the Carian Knight Set , which would be our choice as well for this build. It looks extremely good and fits in thematically, once again.

Carian Knight Set Armor Set 23.5 23.5 21.7 24.5 23.5 24.5 23.5 19.1 23.5 66 110 50 55 40 Carian Knight Set Armor FIRE 23.5 Category Armor Weight 23.5 Armor PHY 23.5 VS Strike 21.7 VS Slash 24.5 VS Pierce 23.5 VS MAG 24.5 Armor LIGHT 19.1 FOC 50 Armor HOLY 23.5 VIT 55 POI 40 IMM 66 ROB 110 Subcategory Armor Set

If you prefer something more lightweight, though, you could also go for something like the Raya Lucarian Sorcerer Set . It won't offer as much protection, but it's still a good looking set for the build. The helmet is a bit memey, too, if you're into that kind of thing.

Raya Lucarian Sorcerer Set Armor Set 13.1 12.4 12.9 14.8 7.7 25.8 24.9 23.4 24.6 95 55 137 130 17 Raya Lucarian Sorcerer Set Armor FIRE 24.9 Category Armor Weight 13.1 Armor PHY 12.4 VS Strike 12.9 VS Slash 14.8 VS Pierce 7.7 VS MAG 25.8 Armor LIGHT 23.4 FOC 137 Armor HOLY 24.6 VIT 130 POI 17 IMM 95 ROB 55 Subcategory Armor Set

Skills and Spells

If you're going with the Claymore, you're going to want to make sure you pick up Scholar's Armament as well. This will make your weapon do Magic damage, and with all your intelligence, this is basically necessary. You should also pick up Glintblade Phalanx , to make your life easier and do a little bit of extra damage.