If you are looking for a character in Elden Ring Nightreign with a ton of offense and defense capabilities, you don’t need to look further than Executor. This character can be aggressive while still being defensive, and is perfect for players looking to always be in a boss's face. With the ability to gain buffs from receiving ailments and parrying almost anything that comes his way, he’s a very strong character in the hands of someone who knows parry windows.
Elden Ring Nightreign: Executor Build Guide
