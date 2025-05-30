Characters in Elden Ring Nightreign have stories that take place within their sphere of the game. While you work together with your party members to progress through and defeat bosses, these side stories will provide you with more context of what they are going through and parts of their background. These minor plot points for them come in the form of remembrances, which will become available as you complete them and take on more boss runs.

Related Review: Elden Ring Nightreign The spin-off to one of the best games in the last five years, can Nightreign live up to the high expectations of Elden Ring?

Starting Executor’s Remembrance

You’ll need to play Executor and start some runs to progress his remembrance.

If you are looking for some extra relics that are geared towards giving specific bonuses, then you’ll want to go for these remembrances. These will add a slight change or addition to their character's skills or ultimate arts that can be hard to ignore due to how much these can add to the character's playstyle. One of the things that makes Executor’s first remembrance relic great is that it will restore health when the Cursed Sword is activated and used. When the remembrance is ready, you can vi