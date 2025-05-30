In Elden Ring Nightreign, you may feel conflicted about which characters to choose to play and stick with according to your playstyle. The variety of characters you can choose from has quite a few different options available to you right away. Whether you wish to be a caster, archer, swordsman, or tank, there are all these options available to you. Guardian is most likely one character to be in the tank category, much like Raider. However, Guardian plays a lot more defensively than Raider’s aggressive playstyle.

