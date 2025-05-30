If you’re making your way through Elden Ring Nightreign, you may notice that as you progress through and continue more runs with more characters, you’ll unlock the ability to complete Remembrances. These are small side objectives that you can complete with every character that you start the game with, but some characters will give you a nice little surprise in the form of unlocking other characters as well.

Related Say Goodbye to Your Custom Characters in Elden Ring Nightreign Elden Ring Nightreign is the first From Software title since Sekiro to not allow players to create their own characters. Here's what happens instead.