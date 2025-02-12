From Software and Bandai Namco Entertainment today revealed the release date for Elden Ring Nightreign.

From Software shocked gamers at The Game Awards when they revealed their next game wouldn't be a single player title with some co-op elements. Instead, the studio and publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment announced Elden Ring Nightreign, a co-op multiplayer PvE title that pits up to three players against the harsh and unforgiving world of Elden Ring. Promising a 2025 date at the time, the developer and publisher have today announced that the game will launch on May 30 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (via Steam), PS4, and Xbox One.

Unite or fall, oh Nightfarer

Elden Ring Nightreign takes place in the Elden Ring universe, but is a separate adventure from Elden Ring. In it, you take on the role of one of eight Nightfarers, each with their own abilities, and enter the world solo or with up to two additional players in an attempt to survive a three-day-and-night cycle. Players are flung onto a map that can alternate biomes, weapons, and enemies as they attempt to survive and outrun the approaching circle of fire. The end of each day is marked by a terrifying boss.

Those that manage to survive into the third day will face one final objective; defeating a Nightlord. To survive, players must cooperate, combine their abilities together, and collect relics to upgrade their Nightfarers. Of course, you can dive in solo and face the dangers alone. Luckily, you don't have to survive a match to earn goodies. Even those who fall in battle will earn relics to put towards upgrading their characters, which will hopefully make future runs more successful.

Becoming a Nightfarer

In addition to the release date, Bandai Namco also released pricing and edition details. Elden Ring Nightreign is now available for pre-order, and it looks like becoming a Nightfarer won't cost you all that much, unless you want the Collector's Edition.

Standard Edition ($39.99)

Deluxe Edition ($54.99) - Includes base game, Digital Artbook & Mini Soundtrack, Additional Post-Launch DLC

Collector's Edition ($199.99) - Includes base game, Additional Post-Launch DLC, Statue of Wylder, Steelbook, Nightfarer Cards, Exclusive Hardcover Artbook, Digital Soundtrack Download Code, Collector's Box

Elden Ring Nightreign launches May 30 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. For those lucky enough to recieve a code, From Software is hosting a network test this weekend, February 14–February 16.