There are a variety of locations to tackle in Elden Ring Nightreign while on your way through an expedition. One of these locations will be the Sorcerer's Rise towers that can be scattered throughout the landscape. Every tower you encounter will be locked, and in most cases will need to have a seal broken in order for it to be unlocked.

There are a variety of seals in place, learning them all will provide you with the ability to unlock them in future runs.

When encountering these towers, you’ll notice that they’ve been sealed, requiring you to find and break the seals keeping them locked. Given the time constraints that the game has in place, this can feel like a waste of time, but it is well worth the effort of tracking them down. There are quite a few ways that you can find these crests, and with the knowledge of how to find them you can burn through each option quickly without losing much time while making your way around the map.