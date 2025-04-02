April Fools is generally a time to be weary, especially in the video game sphere. In FromSoft's case, they dropped a new trailer for Nightreign with no jokes or comedic flourishes. With the game set to come out next month, April Fools just so happened to be the best time to start introducing some of the other heroes that will be available at the game's launch. Some lucky few were able to try out half the roster in the closed network test held just a few weeks back, which left the other half a bit of a mystery.

Related Sony is in Talks to Purchase FromSoftware's Parent Company The Sony and FromSoftware relationship is going to reach a new level through a blockbuster purchase.

Bandai Namco dropped a trailer for Ironeye, a hero who specializes in archery, on their official YouTube channel.

Bow Down To The Bow Master

Fans first caught a glimpse of Ironeye in the initial reveal trailer for Nightreign and now we have a better idea of how he'll play in the full game. Ironeye, as indicated by his name, will be a hero that focuses on attacking from a distance with dexterous techniques. Bows and other ranged weapons have historically been designed as sidearms in FromSoft games. While some have taken it upon themselves to commit to bow-only playthroughs as a sort of challenge run, it's only in more recent titles have bows become more dynamic. Now it seems Ironeye will allow bow lovers to fully commit to their playstyle.