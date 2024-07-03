Key Takeaways In the DLC for Elden Ring, there are several areas to explore and bosses to defeat.

We break down each area and its main boss.

From the Belurat Tower Settlement to Enir Llim, here's the best order to visit the new locations you find in Shadow of the Erdtree.

From the moment you set foot in the Shadow Realm in the new Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, one thing will become very clear. This DLC is basically the size of most full-fledged releases. Which naturally means that you'll be spending hours upon hours exploring new areas if you want to see everything that Miyazaki has laid out for you.

But just as you open those doors to The First Step in Limgrave. As you stare up at the Scadutree for the first time, the sheer scale of the land stretching out before you may be intimidating and daunting.

The burning question at the forefront of your mind will be, 'Where do I even begin?' This is a question that I want to answer for you today by not only showing you where to go first, but also laying out the best order to see every single major area of the game. So open your map and put down some markers as I act as your tour guide through the Shadow Realm.

12 Belurat Tower Settlement

Main Boss Of The Area Divine Beast Dancing Lion Cool Items To Seek Out Dried Bouquet, Crusade Insignia

We begin with the legacy dungeon the game will subtly nudge you towards from the moment you enter the DLC via Mohgwyn Palace You can mess around in Gravesite Plain and beat some tough bosses like the Blackgaol Knight and the Ghostflame Dragon, but ultimately, you'll want to work toward Belurat, as this is where you will find one of the mandatory bosses needed to complete the DLC campaign.

This area is a quintessentially gothic and beautiful setting where you'll encounter minor hurdles, like the first encounter with Fire Knight Queelign, amongst other things. But the real test in this area is Divine Beast Dancing Lion , which is a tricky fight against a ferocious lion enemy that boasts strong lightning and frost attacks. It's a tough area, but one I feel sets the tone for the DLC and prepares you for what's to come, so be sure to head here first.

11 Cerulean Coast

Main Boss Of The Area Ghostflame Dragon or Dancer of Ranah Cool Items To Seek Out Great Grave Glovewort

It might seem like the map only allows you to head onward toward Castle Ensis at this point, but some hidden pathways will allow you to access interesting new areas, and one that's immediately available is the Cerulean Coast. This area can be accessed by heading down the path near the Runied Lava Forge Intake and then exploring the lower area until you find a secret cave guarded by Miranda Sprouts. This will take you along the Ellac Riverbed and allow you to access the Cerulean Coast.

This area has some interesting lesser bosses like Demi-God Queen Marriga, another Ghostflame Dragon, and some excellent early-game items. Plus, it's so pretty and blue that as soon as you see it shimmering before you, you won't be able to do anything but explore every nook and cranny of this beautiful area. But just some tips. Don't bother exploring the Finger Ruins of Rhia until you've met Count Ymir, and don't go into the Stone Coffin Fissure until later, because it can be a pretty unforgiving place early on.

10 Castle Ensis

Main Boss Of The Area Rellana, Twin Moon Knight Cool Items To Seek Out Milady , Carian Sorcery Sword

After you complete Belurat and see the Cerulean Coast, your options are still a little limited, as the map's design prevents you from going off in any direction you like, as the Ellac River keeps you penned in a little. So, the next natural area for most players will be Castle Ensis. This is a legacy dungeon area that acts as a nod to Raya Lucaria Academy, as you'll find a lot of magic-based enemies here, including the iconic Burger King Glintstone enemies.

This area has some cool items to grab like Milady , and the Carian Sorcery Sword but the real star of the show here is Rellana, Twin Moon Knight. This is easily one of the coolest fights within Elden Ring as a whole and serves as a natural step up in difficulty to the Divine Beast Dancing Lion There are still plenty of harder tests to come, but Rellana is a great way to prepare for them early on.

9 Ruah Base

After you complete the Castle Ensis area, you may be tempted to head over to Shadow Keep, but there are some non-legacy dungeon areas that I feel provide a lot of great side content that helps you grow stronger and become more prepared for the steeper challenges Shadow of the Erdtree has to offer.

So, I would urge players to head north of the Moorth Ruins until they see a secret passage guarded by Miranda Sprouts, and follow that cave to the other side, where you will emerge into the lower region of the Ancient Ruins of Rauh.

This lower area will allow you to battle against formidable foes like one of the Death Knights, and Rugalea, The Great Red Bear. Plus, this area gives you access to some great early-game items, such as the Two-Handed Sword Talisman hidden within the Temple Town Ruins, and the Taylew the Golem Smith Spirit Ash located in Taylew's Ruined Forge.

This isn't a very testing area, but it's still worth exploring. If you don't do it early, it will trivialize it later on, so it is best to carve out some time after Castle Ensis for this area.

8 Shadow Keep

Main Boss Of The Area Golden Hippopotamus Cool Items To Seek Out Talisman of Lord's Bestowal

When you have seen all that the Lower region of Rauh has to offer, it's time to head to Shadow Keep, and when I say Shadow Keep, I mean specifically the region accessed through the front door. Immediately, you'll have to endure the fight against the Golden Hippopotamus. From there, you'll have to navigate an area filled with Black Knights and various other tough enemies.

There are great things to be found in this area, such as the Talisman of Lord's Bestowal , and the "Domain of Dragons" Painting . But the real reason to go through this area is to find a coffin down to the Shadow Keep Watering Hole, which will allow you to drop down to a new area where you'll find the Ruins of Unte and the Darklight Catacombs.

You can also access the Specimen Storeroom via this path, but I would suggest leaving that area untouched until you explore the Church District and come to that area from another angle.

7 Abyssal Woods

Main Boss Of The Area Midra, Lord of the Frenzied Flame Cool Items To Seek Out Nanaya's Torch Madding Hand

Because you now have access to the Darklight Catacombs, I would urge you to explore this area and defeat Jori, Edler Inquisitor. As this will grant you access to the Abyssal Woods, a dark, ominous, and annoying area of this DLC.

This is by far the most agitating and unenjoyable part of the DLC campaign, as you cannot explore atop Torrent, and you'll be forced to use stealth to get through large portions of this area. Not to mention, there is hardly anything worth finding in the woods itself, so going off the beaten track is pointless.

However, Midra's Manse, the legacy dungeon of this region, makes up for the rest of the area's shortcomings. Providing an area ruled by the Frenzied Flame, with secret passages to uncover, nifty items to collect, and a cinematic and intense battle with Midra, Lord of the Frenzied Flame, to cap it all off. Because of the stealth-based aspects of this area, it's best just to get it out of the way as soon as you can, but we assure you, Midra's fight makes all the skulking around worth it.

6 Church District/Scadutree Base

Main Boss Of The Area Scadutree Avatar Cool Items To Seek Out Mantle of Thorns

After you endure the Abyssal Woods, you'll want to head to the Moorth Ruins and descend, beginning your path toward Shadow Keep's Church District. The path will lead you through Bonny Village, around the Cathedral of Manus Metyr, and past Rabbath's Rise before you get there, so feel free to stop and explore as you go. But you'll eventually get to the flooded Church District, and you'll need to do some expert platforming to explore the area, and find the lever used to drain the district.

After this, you'll be able to explore the lower region of this area and find a pathway that leads down to the giant Scadutree's base. Which is the home of one of my personal favorite bosses in the DLC, the Scadutree Avatar. This is a tough three-stage fight that requires precise dodging and focused attacks on their weak point, but by this point in your DLC campaign, you'll be more than ready for this challenge.

5 Stone Coffin Fissure

Main Boss Of The Area Putrescent Knight Cool Items To Seek Out St. Trina's Smile Velvet Sword of St. Trina

After you drain the Church District, you'll then be able to access the Specimen Storehouse, and effectively have a clear run at the DLC's end-game content. However, there are still some key areas you have yet to discover, so now is the time to seek those out. I would begin with the Cerulean Coast's Legacy Dunegon, the Stone Coffin Fissure.

This is an area where you'll encounter undead enemies aplenty, have to dodge laser attacks from Stone caterpillar enemies, and will have to platform with care to avoid becoming a puddle on the floor below.

The main area is a challenge, to say the least, and eventually, you will come to what seems like a dead end with a sheer drop below. But those who are brave and take the plunge will uncover the area's boss arena, and will face off against the Putrescent Knight, a terrifying cleaver-wielding undead knight on horseback that stands in the way of you and the cave that houses St Trina. This area is key to finishing Thiollier's questline, so if that's important to you, it's best to take this on before your assault on Enir Llim.

4 Jagged Peak

Main Boss Of The Area Bayle The Dread Cool Items To Seek Out Igon's Set

Strictly speaking, you can head to Jagged Peak before you even set foot in Belurat, as this area is immediately accessible through Dragon's Pit, and in truth, there are some perks to exploring this area early on.

You'll be able to gain some runes by fighting the three Jagged Peak Drakes. You'll be able to take on Ancient Dragon Senessax as well, and you'll be able to get your hands on Igon's Set However, the reason why I would suggest leaving this until a little later on, is because of the brutal boss fight that awaits you at the summit.

Bayle The Dread is a truly formidable boss, and for my money, the hardest boss in the game aside from Radahn at the DLC's close. They have immunity to just about every elemental attack; they move around the arena at pace, giving you very few windows to attack, and they hit like a tonne of bricks.

Even with a whole bunch of Scadutree Fragment located, you'll still have a really tough time taking them down, especially if you are a melee user, so I would suggest leaving them until much later in the DLC.

3 Specimen Storehouse

Main Boss Of The Area Messmer The Impaler Cool Items To Seek Out Pearldrake Talisman +3 Fire Knight Hilde

Now comes the final gauntlet leading to the DLC's final boss. You may have dipped in and out of the Specimen Storehouse by this point, but now is the time to really attack it head-on and get to the top of this area where a true test of your ability awaits.

Within this area, you'll have to deal with quite a few Messmer Flame mages, and you'll also have to navigate the seven floors of this area to try and find a lever that will lower the statue in the middle of the room that will grant you access to the upper region of the Ancient Ruins of Ruah, and the area's main attraction, Messmer.

While you can technically avoid him and simply push on to the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, this would be foolish as you'll need Messmer's Kindling to burn the Sealing Tree, which grants you access to Enir Llim, so you'll want to make the time now to work out how to best them.

Alongside this amazing fight, the area plays host to loads of excellent items like the Pearldrake Talisman +3 , various Scadutree Fragment and Revered Spirit Ash , and the Spirit Ash, Fire Knight Hilde , to name but a few. It's, in my opinion, the most fun and well-designed area of the whole DLC, which makes it a great way to begin your final assault.

2 Ancient Ruins of Rauh

Main Boss Of The Area Romina, Saint of the Bud Cool Items To Seek Out Verdigris Discus Devonia's Hammer

Admittedly, by the time you find yourself passing through the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, if you follow this order, you will feel like this area has little that can actually challenge you. This is perhaps due to the fact that the developers expected many to fight Messmer, give up, and head there before coming back to fight him.

But my logic for this order is that even if you do come to this area early, it isn't all that taxing anyway, and the joy of experiencing this area is tied to exploration anyway, so you aren't missing out on much.

The standout moments you'll experience in the upper region of Rauh are fighting the Death Knight in the Scorpion River Catacombs, encountering the crucible knight, Devonia, and, of course, taking on Romina, Saint of the Bud, which will grant you access to the Sealing Tree. Because you'll have beaten Messmer by this point, you'll then have all the pieces of the puzzle in place, and you'll be able to burn this tree to gain access to Enir Llim, having seen all of the main areas of the DLC aside from this final area.

1 Enir Llim

Main Boss Of The Area Radahn, Consort of Miquella Cool Items To Seek Out Euphoria

Lastly, we have Shadow of the Erdtree's answer to Lyendell in Elden Ring's base game. This is an area where you'll have to fight a whole bunch of Tree Shaman enemies, Horned Warriors, and Tree Mages, and each encounter, even with a buffed Scadutree Blessing, feels like it has the potential to send you back to the nearest Site of Grace with your tail between your legs.

However, the path leading to the DLC's climax has two standout moments, your fight against Needle Knight Leda and friends, and the fight against your old friend Radahn.

The battle with Leda is a tough one to be sure, but the two-phase fight against Radahn is a fight truly fitting for what will likely be the last boss you ever face in Elden Ring. It's arguably the hardest boss in Souls history, and considering the amount of staggeringly difficult foes to choose from, that's high praise. Enir Llim should certainly be the last stop on the tour of the Shadow Realm, because we assure you, after you complete this area, nothing will quite live up to that grand finale.