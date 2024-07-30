Key Takeaways The Elden Ring DLC brings ten new massive bosses to the game!

Elden Ring (and the FromSoftware catalog as a whole) is infamous for its massive, showstopping boss battles. Shadow of the Erdtree is no different, bringing in dozens of new bosses for players to get crushed, eviscerated, and destroyed by.

Of course, just like in the base game, the new DLC has players looking out for the really big bosses (we're talking about the bosses of the bosses, here). There are a total of ten new Remembrance Bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree, each with their own unique arsenal to contend with (and loot to play with, of course).

Spoiler Warning: We will be revealing locations, drops, and brief descriptions of each of these bosses. However, we have avoided describing specific attacks or phases, which can instead be found in the boss guides linked throughout the article.

1 Divine Beast Dancing Lion

An absolute beast

The first Remembrance Boss you'll encounter in Shadow of the Erdtree will most likely be Divine Beast Dancing Lion , located at the top (end) of the Belurat, Tower Settlement area. As the name suggests, this enemy is a gigantic lion, who leaps and spins around the map while attacking the player and his companions.

It should be noted before attempting this boss that you can summon Redmane Freyja as a cooperator for the fight, in addition to your Spirit Ashes of choice. Upon defeat, the Dancing Lion will drop the Remembrance of the Dancing Lion , a Divine Beast Head , and 120,000 runes.

2 Rellana, Twin Moon Knight

Double trouble

Players can find Rellana , sister of Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon , at the end of the Castle Ensis section of the map, just past the Castle-Lord's Chamber Site of Grace. Rellana is equipped with two greatswords, one in each hand, that can deal fire or magic damage, respectively. She also has a wide arsenal of moon-based spells to attack the player with.

In addition to your Spirit Ashes, Needle Knight Leda can be summoned in this fight. Upon defeating Rellana, she will drop the Remembrance of the Twin Moon Knight and 240,000 runes.

3 Messmer The Impaler

Snakes. Why did it have to be snakes?

Messmer the Impaler is located in Shadow Keep, at the end of the lower section of the Specimen Storehouse. This demigod boss will come at players with fire-based spells and a spear, as well as summoning his two snakes for special attacks.

Messmer is a required boss to reach the ending of Shadow of the Erdtree, and cannot be bypassed or skipped. Both Hornsent and Jolan can be summoned as allies for this fight, along with your Spirit Ashes. Messmer will drop the Remembrance of the Impaler , as well as the key item Messmer's Kindling and 400,000 runes upon being defeated.

4 Commander Gaius

Torrent didn't know what hit him

Commander Gaius is located in Scaduview, which can be found at the end of the Church District section of Shadow Keep. Gaius is a brutish warrior that rides on a humongous wild boar, both of whom will attack the player relentlessly.

While no NPCs are available for summoning in this fight, you can actually summon Torrent to ride around the battle area after passing through the mist, along with your Spirit Ashes. Commander Gauis will drop the Remembrance of the Wild Boar Rider , as well as 230,000 runes, upon his death.

5 Scadutree Avatar

A thorny bait-and-switch

The Scadutree Avatar can be found at the Scadutree Base, northeast of Shadow Keep. While the idea of a sunflower-based boss fight sounds fun, do not let your guard down for a second: the Scadutree Avatar has both ranged and melee attacks that can completely obliterate you if not blocked or dodged correctly.

Unfortunately, you cannot summon any cooperators (outside of multiplayer) for this boss fight, but you can still use Spirit Ashes. If you manage to defeat the Scadutree Avatar, it will drop the Remembrance of the Shadow Sunflower , the Miquella's Great Rune item, and 260,000 runes.

6 Romina, Saint Of The Bud

Time to call in the Dryleafs

Romina can be found in the western area of the Ancient Ruins of Ruah at the appropriately-named Church of the Bud. Romina is a scarlet-rot infused enemy that appears to be some kind of wicked combination of human, scorpion, centipede, and butterfly. She attacks with both spells and her spear, and is extremely agile.

Dryleaf Dane can be summoned just outside of the mist wall before entering the battle, and your Spirit Ashes can be summoned once you have passed through. Romina is a required boss in Shadow of the Erdtree, and must be defeated in order to complete the campaign. Romina drops the Remembrance of the Saint of the Bud and 380,000 runes when defeated.

7 Midra, Lord Of Frenzied Flame

A boss fight that will drive you insane

Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame can be found at the end of the Midra's Manse dungeon, just after reaching the second-floor balcony Sight of Grace overlooking the entrance hall. Midra is a multiphase boss battle, beginning with a short "human" phase before transforming into their true form after defeating them for the first time. Midra's true form fights with a greatsword as well as several madness-inducing attacks and spells.

While there are once again no NPCs to summon in order to help with this Remembrance Boss, you can still summon spirit ashes or multiplayer help. Players that keep their sanity and health intact will be rewarded with the Remembrance of the Lord of Frenzied Flame and 410,000 Runes.

8 Putrescent Knight

I do not trust that steed...

The Putrescent Knight can be found at the very bottom of the Stone Coffin Fissure dungeon, requiring a tall leap of faith from a large platform just past the Fissure Depths' Site of Grace in order to enter the battlefield. The Putrescent Knight is a ghastly knight who rides a dark and strange looking horse, dealing damage with his cleaver and special putrescent attacks.

Thiollier can be summoned for this boss fight if you have progressed their questline far enough, as well as Spirit Ashes. The Putrescent Knight drops the Remembrance of Putrescence and 220,000 runes once he is defeated.

9 Metyr, The Mother Of Fingers

The mother of all fingercreepers

Metyr, the Mother of Fingers can be found in the Finger Ruins of Miyr below the Cathedral of Manus Metyr. This incredibly freaky boss is a gigantic mess of fingers and arms, creating a diabolically-designed monstrosity reminiscent of the Fingercreeper mob enemies.

No NPC cooperators can be summoned for the Metyr boss fight, but Spirit Ashes thankfully can still be used. If she is defeated, Metyr will drop the Remembrance of the Mother of Fingers and 420,000 runes into the player's inventory.

10 Promised Consort Radahn

The return of the king

The final boss in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is none other than a reincarnated form of Starscourge Radahn , now known as Promised Consort Radahn. Located in Enir-Ilim, which is only accessible after burning the sealing tree at the Church of the Bud using Messmer's Kindling.

Thiollier and Ansbach can both be summoned for this fight, if you've followed their questlines far enough, in addition to your Spirit Ashes. If you somehow manage to defeat the new-and-improved version of Radahn, he will drop the Remembrance of a God and a Lord and 500,000 runes.